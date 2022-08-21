Israeli spyware company NSO Group CEO steps down

JERUSALEM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israeli spyware firm NSO Group
said on Sunday its Chief Executive Shalev Hulio is stepping down
with immediate effect, with Chief Operating Officer Yaron Shohat
appointed to oversee a reorganisation of the company before a
successor is named.
A source in the company confirmed that around 100 employees
will be let go as part of the firm's reorganisation, and that
Shohat will lead the company until the board appoints a new CEO.
The surveillance firm, which makes Pegasus software, has
been contending with legal action after allegations that its
tools were misused by governments and other agencies to hack
mobile phones.
NSO has said its technology is intended to help catch
terrorists, paedophiles and hardened criminals and is sold to
"vetted and legitimate" government clients, although it keeps
its client list confidential.
"The company’s products remain in high demand with
governments and law enforcement agencies because of its
cutting-edge technology and proven ability to assist these
customers in fighting crime and terror," Shohat said in a
statement.
"NSO will ensure that the company's groundbreaking
technologies are used for rightful and worthy purposes," he
added.
