Edge Total Intelligence Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Operational Outlook

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL; FSE:Q5i) ("edgeTI", "we", "our" or the "Company"), a leader in real-time digital operations, announces operating and consolidated results for the second quarter 2022 ("Q2-2022"). Financial information is expressed in United States (US) dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Financial Highlights for Q2-2022

Total revenue of $951K versus $961K for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 (“Q2-2021”), roughly flat over the prior quarter ending March 31, 2022 (“Q1-2022”) at $956K.

Subscription revenue grew 6% to $814,749 from $765,367 Q2-2021.

Gross profit increased 11% to $701,193 from $633,117 in Q2-2021.

Reduced net loss by 51% or $663K over Q2-2021 as the Company works to reach profitable operations.

Operational Highlight for Q2-2022

Teaming with SD3IT, LLC for the TechNet Indo-Pacific Spring Symposium resulted in a strategic partnership for work in data transformation and led to the Company being invited to the opening of the Hawai’i Indo-Pacific Innovation Campus (HIPIC), an Independent Test Organization (ITO) supporting the U.S. Army Pacific Command.



Subsequent to Q2-2022

The Company secured a $1 million operating line of credit with Lotus Domaine III (“Lotus”), its largest shareholder, based on the Company’s projected cash flows through summer.

On July 1, the Company was one of 27 companies awarded an indefinite delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force with a ceiling of $950 million through May 2025 for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) for U. S. Armed Forces and Allies.

edgeTI and OnSolve formed a strategic partnership to deliver OnSolve’s AI-driven risk intelligence and critical communications into edgeTI’s platform to provide full operational visibility and control for smart cities and enterprises looking to achieve organizational resilience in their operations, logistics, and supply chain. The strategic partnership establishes referral relationships between each company’s sales teams and formalizes the integration between the two company’s products.

The Company’s new low code and intelligent automation capabilities produced significant cost and time savings in live operational trials and is receiving strong interest from service providers, which management believes will open additional high-revenue growth opportunities in the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

Jim Barrett, CEO was accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives, which will improve management’s access to a wide range of business leaders.



“We continue to build upon our government program as a trusted technology supplier to the U.S. Government as evidenced by our inclusion in the JADC2 contract and building new partnerships with SD3IT and OnSolve,” said Jim Barrett, Chief Executive Officer.

“I am proud of the work our development team has done to create additional low-code and new automation capabilities within our edgeCore platform. Live operational trials with strategic customers have delivered tremendous cost and time savings, like speeding up existing operations by more than 80%,” said Jim Barrett. “These capabilities have not only proven beneficial to these early customers, but we think the advances will serve as an exciting accelerator of revenue growth for the Company in the future.”

Operational Outlook

Ongoing global business challenges and uncertainty, which are well reported, led to delayed customer decisions on expansions and new projects that impacted Q2 revenue growth. In contrast, the same business challenges and uncertainty are driving increased demand from government and service providers. National defense and smart cities initiatives demonstrate increased need to improve the visualization of their operations in real-time and accelerate data-driven decision making and automation. Business process outsourcers and managed services providers experiencing talent shortages and rising inflation costs that cut into their profit margins are demanding novel approaches to the automation of business operations. In both cases, the Company believes these trends will drive further pipeline development leading to new growth, while it navigates continued uncertainty and new challenges.

Selected Financials

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30 Second Quarter and Six Months Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 951,219 $ 960,585 $ 1,907,740 $ 2,184,175 Cost of revenue 250,026 327,467 485,848 673,132 Gross profit $ 701,193 $ 633,118 $ 1,421,892 $ 1,511,043 Gross margin % 74 % 66 % 75 % 69 % Selling and marketing expenses 388,966 369,208 780,564 772,088 Administrative expenses 612,245 702,955 1,343,707 1,139,632 Research and development expenses 359,673 295,400 779,115 578,697 Other (income) expenses 111,619 333,242 218,811 (96,434 ) Operating Expense $ 1,472,503 $ 1,700,805 $ 3,122,197 $ 2,393,983 Operating income (loss) $ (771,310 ) $ (1,067,687 ) $ (1,700,305 ) $ (882,940 ) Interest 229,858 223,441 463,735 493,218 Change in fair value of warrant liability (283,362 ) - (119,270 ) Foreign exchange loss (90,198 ) - (50,572 ) Loss before income taxes $ (627,608 ) $ (1,291,128 ) $ (1,994,198 ) $ (1,376,158 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (627,608 ) $ (1,291,128 ) $ (1,994,198 ) $ (1,376,158 )





Shareholder Equity Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 to 2021 Comparison 2022 2021 2022

2021 Net loss per share - basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) Share capital – issued and outstanding

Single Voting Shares (SVS) – 41.7% 18,993,459 8,004,000 18,993,459 8,004,000 Multiple Voting Shares (MVS) – 58.3% 26,600 - 26,600 -

