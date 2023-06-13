EdgeTI Announces Fast Path to Safe and Successful AI

Simplify AI, Increase Transparency, and Build Trust with Adoption Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (“edgeTI”, “Company”, “We”, or “Our”) (TSXV: CTRL, OTCQB: UNFYF, FSE: Q5i), the leader in real-time digital operations software, today announces AI adoption programs that leverage the edgeCore™ platform to integrate AI safely and effectively.



“Across industries, great concern exists about the effective use and adoption of AI initiatives,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “These two challenges are linked and solved with the use of our adoption programs that drive tangible progress towards executing an AI strategy.”

Tackling Problems and Concerns

“Few AI initiatives match the velocity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which amassed huge followings in mere weeks. Unchecked, ChatGPT sped past policies on intellectual highest levels of governments and corporations,” added Jim Barrett.

To deploy AI capabilities safely and responsibly, organizations need to effectively implement the following three key concepts native to edgeCore:

Guardrails – establish and maintain boundaries regarding permitted actions, accessibility, and business rules to safeguard operations. Transparency – empower users to visualize what feeds the AI, and ensure desired outcomes are achieved and auditable. Orchestration – enable users and leaders to compose and sequence next steps and actions for smooth, tightly-coupled operations.



Focused, Calculated Progress with AI

“Since 2021, we’ve tested and developed capabilities across a wide range of AIs,” remarked Scott Lesley, CTO at edgeTI. “In early 2023, we used our native capabilities to compose conversational AIs into operations using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and ServiceNow, which added conversational capabilities with zero modification to legacy systems.”

In Spring of 2023, edgeTI wrapped edgeCore around an event-driven AIOps solution to deliver a meaningful user interface between the AI and operators, thereby catapulting transparency and orchestration to unforeseen levels.

Results-Driven AI Adoption Programs

“Having developed methods proven to operationalize AI, companies may accelerate and improve the success of their AI strategy by leveraging one of our adoption programs,” remarked Nick Brigman, VP of Product.

Adoption

Program enfuse engage envelop enmesh For … Fusion or tiger

teams Operations

Leaders AI Providers and

Innovators Data and App

Architects Who are responsible for… Addressing business issues and initiatives Interactions and communications between people Delivering meaningful product UX Creating holistic data-drive operations And require … Rapid proof or disproof of ideas Guardrails, transparency, and orchestration A licensable OEM front-end to operationalize AI The ability to compose and unify data and apps To deliver… Targeted business outcomes Fluid, seamless, enriched experiences Transparent engaging progress and results Better, transparent performance that … Reduce time to proof and operationalize Engage people, reduce effort, and improve xSAT Accelerate adoption and build trust in AI Inform, guide, and produce results and awareness

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

