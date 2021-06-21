Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Edgemont Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDGM   CA28008L1067

EDGEMONT GOLD CORP.

(EDGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edgemont Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $703,500

06/21/2021 | 03:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2021) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) (FSE: EG8) has increased the non-brokered private placement of 2,000,000 flow through units announced on June 3, 2021 to 2,100,000 flow through units at $0.0335 per unit for gross proceeds of $703,500. Each unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one half of a common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing.

The proceeds of this private placement will be used to extend the drill program scheduled this summer at Edgemont's Dungate copper/gold porphyry project near Houston, B.C.

Common shares comprising part of the Units issued under this private placement will qualify as flow through shares under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The total funds received by the Company will be used to incur 'Canadian exploration expenses' that will qualify as 'flow through mining expenditures' under the Income Tax Act and will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the flow through shares.

About Edgemont

Edgemont is actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston, BC, in a region with a history of successful mining projects including the Equity Silver Mine, Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, and the more recent gold-silver discovery at Sun Summit Minerals' Buck Project which sits just 7 km to the south.

Having acquired an interest in its initial claims at Dungate in 2018, the Company now holds five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares that can be explored year-round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our website at www.edgemontgold.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers 
Chief Executive Officer 
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com 

Kevin Arias
VP Corporate Development
Tel: (778) 773-4786
E-mail: info@edgemontgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/88177


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about EDGEMONT GOLD CORP.
03:35pEdgemont Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $703,500
NE
06/16EDGEMONT GOLD  : receives Multi-Year Area-Based permit for drilling at Dungate c..
AQ
06/15EDGEMONT GOLD  : receives Multi-Year Area-Based permit for drilling at Dungate c..
PU
06/15Edgemont Receives Multi-Year Area-Based Permit for Drilling at Dungate Copper..
NE
06/03Edgemont Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement for $670,000
NE
06/03EDGEMONT GOLD  : arranges non-brokered private placement for $670,000 (copy)
PU
05/17EDGEMONT GOLD  : plans summer drill program for Dungate copper/gold porphyry pro..
PU
05/17Edgemont Plans Summer Drill Program for Dungate Copper/Gold Porphyry Project ..
NE
02/19Edgemont Appoints Kevin Arias as VP Corporate Development
NE
02/17EDGEMONT GOLD  : increases and closes non-brokered private placement for $2.05 M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,14 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net cash 2020 0,15 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,52 M 3,65 M 3,65 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart EDGEMONT GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Edgemont Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stuart Wayne Rogers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon Steblin Chief Financial Officer
Guido Cloetens Independent Director
Joseph Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDGEMONT GOLD CORP.35.71%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION4.56%50 263
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.07%36 765
POLYUS-5.46%26 895
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.14%19 591
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.70%15 849