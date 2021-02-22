Edgewell Personal Care : Appoints Karen Anderson Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) today announced that Karen Anderson has been appointed as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Reporting to Chief Human Resources Officer John Hill, Anderson will lead Edgewell's global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy.

"Karen brings more than two decades of experience in HR and Talent Management to this role and is uniquely qualified to advance our DEI program," said Rod Little, Chief Executive Officer, Edgewell. "Having been with the organization for more than five years, she displays a deep understanding of our unique mix of people, our culture and our business, and I look forward to working with her as we continue on our DEI journey."

Prior to her appointment, Anderson was a Director of HR, working closely with Edgewell's leadership team and key HR leaders to set priorities and advocate for DEI initiatives.

"Supporting and advancing DEI is deeply important to me," said Anderson. "At Edgewell, we are a people-first organization that strives to find joy in all that we do. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are core to our guiding purpose of making useful things joyful and foundational to the values by which we live. There is nothing truer to that purpose than ensuring that everyone has a platform to be seen for who they really are and heard for their unique experiences, with equal opportunities to succeed. I am ready to do the work and partner with the Edgewell team to continue advancing this purpose."

DEI is an important part of the Company's sustainability strategy with a focus on sustaining the safety and well-being of the individuals who work at Edgewell, the people who use its products, the partners with whom the company works and the communities it serves. Following the announcements that it joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and the Board Diversity Action Alliance, Edgewell will build upon the commitments outlined in its Sustainable Care 2030 strategy to promote an open and inclusive culture where everyone is treated fairly and with respect so that the Company can retain and attract the best talent.

About Sustainable Care 2030

Edgewell's Sustainable Care 2030 is the Company's ambitious strategy that will enable it to sustain and grow its business while inspiring a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society. Unveiled in 2020, Sustainable Care 2030 includes key commitments and targets across its brands, operations and supply chain, as well as its workforce and communities. For more information, visit www.edgewell.com/sustainability.

About Edgewell

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black®, and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 5,800 employees worldwide. www.edgewell.com

