Edgewell Personal Care Company : To Webcast A Discussion Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2021 Results On November 11, 2021

10/14/2021 | 09:44am EDT
SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on November 11, 2021.  Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on November 11, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan.

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:  http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," "Financial Reports," and "Quarterly Earnings" tabs. 

About Edgewell Personal Care:
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes.  The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-company-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-results-on-november-11-2021-301400426.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company


© PRNewswire 2021
