Welcome to the FY23 Edgewell Sustainability Report. There are few topics as important to society and our global future as this. At Edgewell, our commitment to sustainability reaches far beyond just our environmental impacts - it is also embedded in our front-end innovation, our manufacturing processes and how we engage with our workforce and communities. This combination creates a lasting effect, and one that can grow with our business. Our report details these efforts and how they are moving Edgewell forward. Looking back to 2020, when we launched our growth strategy, cultural ambitions and sustainability vision, we knew it was a lot to take on. Four years later, I am pleased to report that our business has delivered consistent, structural top-line growth, fueled by a stronger portfolio of brands and underpinned by the strides we have made across brand building, product innovation, retail execution and eCommerce activation. Fiscal 2023 provided further evidence of progress in the transformation of our business and we ended our fiscal year with a stronger portfolio of brands, markedly better retail presence and improved commercial activation and execution. All of this is underpinned by our people, who are showing up today more confident, creative and driven to win than ever in our past. Guided by our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy and commitments, we are on a journey to continually do better and be better - working toward our ambitious goals with a clear eye to the future. At the very top levels of the organization, our Board of Directors is directly engaged in overseeing our climate, ethical and responsible sourcing and human capital practices, among other topics. This is then embedded at all other levels of the organization, fueling a continued focus on our goals.

At Edgewell, our commitment to our people is unwavering - it is why People First is our leading value. Engaging our people and communities is the backbone of our cultural transformation and is a key pillar of our sustainability strategy. This is reflected in our engagement survey scores that continue to increase year over year. This is due, in part, to our strong emphasis on inclusion, wellness and flexibility, knowing that a teammate's well-being will lead to higher levels of productivity and job satisfaction. Also, we are deeply committed to being active in and giving back to communities through coordinated efforts to positively impact the areas where we live and work. As the experience of our team elevates, so too does Edgewell's name in the industry. We were recently named by Forbes as one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, ranking second out of 400, and first in our industry. In addition, for the fifth year in a row, we were named toNewsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list, ranking 19 out of 500 companies. External recognition combined with the top-tier talent profile of the team raises our ability to recruit and retain top talent and further cements our place among the industry-leaders in consumer packaged goods (CPG). Acting responsibly and maintaining a portfolio of brands our consumers love and trust is key to our efforts. Our brands are the face of our company, so with many of our new or renovated products, new or updated formulations, updated packaging or manufacturing processes, we work to include sustainability in the conversation early on as a consideration for the teams involved. In some cases, this has helped us to innovate and disrupt from a sustainability lens - such as implementing a cold processing method to manufacture suncare products, which cut energy use by approximately 90% versus the prior process, or even disruptive packaging innovation, bringing the first refillable sunscreen product from BANANA BOAT. Beyond innovation, our brands have a responsibility to market in a way that is inclusive, transparent and emotionally driven. Personal care products bring joy to people's everyday routines, so it is imperative that we remain focused on well-being and inclusivity when bringing our products to market.