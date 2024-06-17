Moving Forward
Moving Into the Future
At Edgewell, we're not afraid to evolve - to plan for the future and innovate solutions that help us deliver better outcomes for our business, brands, people and communities.
We're constantly moving forward, implementing programs and processes, developing new products and renovating existing ones to advance our business. Through it all, sustainability remains a key part of how we look to the future.
With our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy, we are continuing to build on the foundations we have set to make meaningful strides toward our goals. Combining this strategy with the passion
of our global network of engaged teammates, customers and suppliers, we are proud to embrace sustainability as a catalyst for future growth across our business.
This report shares details of our progress and the results of our efforts toward our 2030 goals - demonstrating our vision of a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society.
Message From the CEO
Welcome to the FY23 Edgewell Sustainability Report. There are few topics as important to society and our global future as this. At Edgewell, our commitment to sustainability reaches far beyond just our environmental impacts - it is also embedded in our front-end innovation, our manufacturing processes and how we engage with our workforce and communities. This combination creates a lasting effect, and one that can grow with our business. Our report details these efforts and how they are moving Edgewell forward.
Looking back to 2020, when we launched our growth strategy, cultural ambitions and sustainability vision, we knew it was a lot to take on. Four years later, I am pleased to report that our business has delivered consistent, structural top-line growth, fueled by a stronger portfolio of brands and underpinned by the strides we have made across brand building, product innovation, retail execution and eCommerce activation. Fiscal 2023 provided further evidence of progress in the transformation of our business and we ended our fiscal year with a stronger portfolio of brands, markedly better retail presence and improved commercial activation and execution. All
of this is underpinned by our people, who are showing up today more confident, creative and driven to win than ever in our past.
Guided by our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy and commitments, we are on a journey to continually do better and be better - working toward our ambitious goals with a clear eye to the future. At the very top levels of the organization, our Board of Directors is directly engaged in overseeing our climate, ethical and responsible sourcing and human capital practices, among other topics. This is then embedded at all other levels of the organization, fueling a continued focus on our goals.
At Edgewell, our commitment to our people is unwavering - it is why
People First is our leading value. Engaging our people and communities is the backbone of our cultural transformation and is a key pillar of our sustainability strategy. This is reflected in our engagement survey scores that continue
to increase year over year. This is due, in part, to our strong emphasis on inclusion, wellness and flexibility, knowing that a teammate's well-being will lead to higher levels of productivity and job satisfaction. Also, we are deeply committed to being active in and giving back to communities through coordinated efforts to positively impact the areas where we live and work.
As the experience of our team elevates, so too does Edgewell's name in the industry. We were recently named by Forbes as one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, ranking second out of 400, and first in our industry. In addition, for the fifth year in a row, we were named toNewsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies list, ranking 19 out of 500 companies. External recognition combined with the top-tier talent profile of the team raises our ability to recruit and retain top talent and further cements our place among the industry-leaders in consumer packaged goods (CPG).
Acting responsibly and maintaining a portfolio of brands our consumers love and trust is key to our efforts. Our brands are the face of our company, so with many of our new or renovated products, new or updated formulations, updated packaging or manufacturing processes, we work to include sustainability in the conversation early on as a consideration for the teams involved. In some cases, this has helped us to innovate and disrupt from
a sustainability lens - such as implementing a cold processing method to manufacture suncare products, which cut energy use by approximately 90% versus the prior process, or even disruptive packaging innovation, bringing the first refillable sunscreen product from BANANA BOAT. Beyond innovation, our brands have a responsibility to market in a way that is inclusive, transparent and emotionally driven. Personal care products bring joy to people's everyday routines, so it is imperative that we remain focused on well-being and inclusivity when bringing our products to market.
Our teams throughout our operations and supply chain functions drive much of the progress we will be sharing with you in this report. These teams are focused on progress against our sustainability goals with a strong commitment to continuous improvement. In partnership with our Global Sustainability team, these operations teams are dedicated to finding ways to further reduce waste and greenhouse gas emissions. We also continue to progress in our manufacturing regionalization efforts to improve efficiency and reduce our environmental footprint. I am proud of the teams' efforts to remain focused and committed to driving operational and productivity improvements, and their work is demonstrated through the results in
this report.
The external environment remains difficult as we continue to navigate a complex global supply chain among the uncertainty of costs, geopolitical conflicts and the looming threat of climate change. As I stated in the opening, sustainability is one of the most important topics facing our global future, and we have a responsibility to do our part as a global organization. So, we continue to innovate across our portfolio to improve the sustainability of our products, packaging and processes, wherever possible.
To sustain and grow our business in the decades to come, we know we must adapt to the changes we see today, and anticipate the new challenges our teammates, customers, consumers, investors and other stakeholders will require of us. We have a solid ongoing commitment to investing in this journey, working toward our ambitious goals and being a successful, responsible company that brings joy to all the paths we cross.
Rod Little
President and Chief Executive Officer
We Are Edgewell.
Our company purpose is clear: to make useful things joyful. With an operational footprint that spans the globe, we strive to bring that purpose to life wherever we have a presence.
Our global presence
Headquarters: Shelton, Connecticut, U.S.
Hanover, Canada
Solingen, Germany
Sidney, U.S.
Teplice, Czech Republic
Knoxville, U.S.
Milford, U.S.
Obregón, Mexico
Dover, U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico
Ormond Beach, U.S.
Guangzhou, China
6,800
employees
>50
countries in which products are sold
US$2.3B
in revenue1
31
offices globally
The Edgewell brand portfolio
Our portfolio spans four categories and 25 brands - leading names in personal care that are loved and trusted by households around the world. Some have a history that stretches back more than 250 years, while others have just recently emerged, meeting evolving consumer needs and preferences.
Shave
Grooming
Sun and Skin Care
Feminine Care
1 FY23 rounded.
What Guides Us
We're always innovating, reflecting on where we've been to inform what comes next. Through every change and step to embed sustainability further into Edgewell, we remain true to our guiding lights - our sustainability vision, mission and strategy.
Our vision
A world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and society.
Our mission
To create products that people love to use to take care of themselves, with careful consideration for our planet and everyone who shares it.
"One of the core values we live by at Edgewell is 'Move Forward'; throughout FY23, our passionate teammates across the globe have continued to bring it to life - whether through evolving products that inspire moments
OUR SUSTAINABLE CARE 2030 STRATEGY
BRANDS
OPERATIONS
PEOPLE AND
AND SUPPLY CHAIN
COMMUNITIES
Ingredient stewardship
Carbon neutrality
Community support and giving
and transparency
Environmental footprint
Health, safety and well-being
Sustainable products
reduction
and packaging
Supplier engagement
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Positive brand impact
Responsible sourcing
of consumer joy or embracing opportunities to reduce waste, emissions, energy use and water consumption.
I am always so proud to see how engaged our teammates are in pushing our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy onward, collectively delivering progress against our goals, ambitions and vision."
Amy Knight
Vice President, Global Sustainability
Our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy:
Moving our efforts forward
We are always aiming to identify small changes and transformative shifts that, together, move us toward our goals and objectives. Our Sustainable Care 2030 strategy forms a roadmap for this progress, setting out our sustainability vision and clear actions for realizing it.
The strategy comprises three pillars and 10 commitments in areas where we believe we have the greatest potential for positive impact. It's the driving force behind our efforts to innovate our brands, to evolve our operations for reduced environmental impact and to continue finding ways to create a positive impact for people and communities.
Brands: Innovating products and packaging; championing values of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and using our brands as a catalyst for good
Operations and Supply Chain: Reducing our environmental footprint with a focus on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, energy, waste and water; responsibly sourcing materials; and engaging suppliers on ethical and sustainable practices
People and Communities: Living our values and uplifting teammates, customers, consumers, suppliers and communities
You can read more about our progress within each of these pillars and toward our commitments throughout this report and in the details section.
Managing Our Business Responsibly
Board of Directors
Oversight
Achieving our sustainability vision and mission requires buy-in from across our organization. Our environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts are managed at the highest levels and discussed with our full Board and its Committees.
Board of Directors
Our Board of Directors and its Committees oversee Edgewell's ESG policies and practices, including management of climate impacts, human rights and human capital-related risks. The full Board oversees areas like corporate governance, sustainability priorities and goals, and DEI and is briefed on our ESG reporting approach and annual sustainability report. Additionally, in FY23, Board education continued to be an element of our scheduled ESG issue briefings.
The Corporate Governance Committee oversees our climate change response, ongoing efforts in ethical and responsible sourcing and the embedding of human rights policies into our global operations and supply chain. Complete Committee-level ESG responsibilities are detailed in the Committee charters.
Risk oversight and management
Our Board, acting both directly and through its Committees, is actively involved in oversight of the most significant risks affecting our business. Its risk oversight activities are informed by our management's risk assessment and risk management processes. The Board's role in risk oversight is consistent with our company's leadership structure, with management having day-to-day responsibility for assessing and managing our company's risk exposure; our Board and its Committees provide oversight in connection with those efforts, with particular focus on the most significant risks facing our company.
Edgewell Leadership Team
The Edgewell Leadership Team (ELT), led by our CEO, governs and shapes ESG policies, goals and initiatives and is regularly briefed by our Global Sustainability Vice President. The ELT plays a key role in embedding and driving Sustainable Care 2030 priorities in their respective business areas and reviews and approves our annual sustainability report.
Global Sustainability Vice President
Our Global Sustainability Vice President reports directly to the CEO and is responsible for driving our sustainability strategy, embedding it as a key business enabler across the global organization and leading stakeholder engagement and ESG reporting. The VP regularly updates the ELT and the Board's Corporate Governance Committee, as well as the full Board as appropriate, on ESG-related topics.
Sustainability Workstream Leaders and Champions
Sustainability Workstream Leaders and Champions are empowered, engaged and passionate individuals who serve as technical and regional experts. Workstream Leaders work in partnership with our Global Sustainability function and are responsible for implementing and tracking progress against our sustainability goals and key initiatives.
Edgewell Leadership Team
(led by CEO)
Governance and sponsorship
Global Sustainability Function
Leadership, strategy,
business integration and reporting
Sustainability
Regional
Workstreams
Sustainability
Ingredients
Champions
Products
Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Africa
Packaging
Europe
Operations
Latin America
Ethical and Responsible
North America
Sourcing
People and Communities
Our FY23 Progress Highlights
23.5% Launched
45,250
InspireJOY recognition moments awarded by teammates and managers in FY23, and more than 118,000 recognition
100%
certified sustainable palm oil directly sourced and through credits for use in our products
Exceeded
reduction in GHG emissions2 (versus FY19)
55%
of our manufacturing facilities have achieved zero-waste-to-landfill
Achieved
a new innovative BANANA BOAT 360 COVERAGE MIST product, featuring reusable pump sprayer designed to work with refill bottle packs
8%
reduction in virgin petroleum- based plastic in feminine care products versus FY19 baseline
55.8%
reduction in virgin petroleum- based plastic in packaging in our razors and blades segment versus FY19 baseline,3 exceeding 50% reduction goal
85.9%
recycled and/or certified
moments since FY21 when the program launched
~US$1.5M
Achieved
donated in charitable giving
0.68 world-class injury rate
by Edgewell throughout FY23
54%
our energy reduction goal ahead
our water reduction goal
of schedule, reducing energy use
ahead of schedule, reducing
by 11.3% from FY19
water use by 5.2% from FY19
responsibly sourced fiber for fiber- and paper-based packaging across our product portfolio
representation of women across our global workforce
- Scope 1 and 2.
- Baseline includes primary and secondary packaging data made available to us, excluding acquired brands (CREMO and BILLIE), multi- pack eCommerce and Club store packaging in which products are packed or presented and packaging utilized by our Solingen facility.
Recognition in FY23
Ranked one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and Statista for the fifth year running. In 2024, we rose to #19 overall - and #3 in our industry.
Recognized as a Climate Leader in America in USA Today's ranking of American companies that have achieved the greatest reductions in core GHG emissions intensity.
Ranked #2 out of 400 companies listed on Forbes America's Best Midsize Employers in 2024 - our first time being listed and a testament to our commitment to being a people first employer.
Featured on Newsweek and Plant-AInsights Group's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity list as well as their America's Greatest Workplaces for Women ranking in 2024.
Named as a Connecticut Top Workplace of 2023 by Hearst Media Services, based on a survey of teammate experiences and sentiment.
Brands
Our well-loved and well-known brands - as well as our private label business - are always seeking new ideas and innovative solutions to bring joy to everyday life. Our diverse portfolio of personal care products provides consumers around the world with confidence, protection, comfort and quality when and where it matters most. And, more broadly, we aspire to help create a world where the joy of caring for yourself is balanced with caring for our shared planet and each other.
We are committed to:
Ingredient stewardship and transparency
Continuing to ensure the ingredients we use meet our high standards and improving our fragrance transparency
Sustainable products and packaging
Developing products and packaging to be more sustainable by using more recycled, renewable and recyclable materials, minimizing material usage and reducing waste - with the aim to support a more circular economy
Positive brand impact
Actively using our "hero" brands as a force for good to have a positive impact on society and our environment
Bringing Joy to the Everyday
Our brands and private label products are the face of Edgewell, well-known names and thoughtfully designed choices that are trusted by people globally and a source of pride for our teammates. They are useful things made joyful and - from getting ready at the start of the day to safely enjoying fun in the sun - they form the backdrop to many of life's memorable moments.
We target consumer-centric innovation that's inspired, in part, by local insights and market needs. That's because we want our products to work for everyone, no matter their requirements or preferences. We strive to create products consumers love and to market them in ways that make everyone feel represented, regardless of gender, ethnicity, life stage or any other identifying trait.
At the same time, we know consumers expect products to be not only effective, but also responsibly made and packaged. That's why we're embedding sustainability considerations deeper into design, identifying opportunities to reduce environmental impacts, innovating packaging in support of circularity principles and maintaining high ingredient standards.
And, beyond being a part of consumers' daily lives, we believe our brands can leverage their unique purposes to partner with organizations, programs and subject matter experts to enhance their impact in a socially responsible way. Through these partnerships, our brands can do their small part in making
a positive impact on society and helping to care for our planet, which are priorities we share with our consumers.
"Whenever we innovate a new product or refresh an existing one, we focus on bringing joy to the everyday. That means delivering consistently high-quality, inclusive choices that meet the unique and varying needs of consumers across our global markets; it also increasingly means finding ways to create products that are designed with sustainability in mind."
Caroline Mallet
Vice President, Innovation Transformation
