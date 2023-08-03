Edgewell Personal Care Company is a consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, and feminine care categories. It operates through three segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, and Feminine Care. Its Wet Shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Billie, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. It also manufactures, distributes and sells a complete line of private label and disposable razors, shaving systems and replacement blades. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Bulldog, Jack Black, Cremo and Wet Ones brand names. It offers Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes and other related products. In Feminine Care, the Company market products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands. It offers tampons under the Playtex Gentle Glide, Playtex Sport, Playtex and o.b. brands, including the Playtex Sport compact tampon.

Sector Personal Products