Edgewell Personal Care : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30,2022 (Form 10-Q)

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements.





EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 623.8 $ 573.7 $ 1,634.8 $ 1,544.1 Cost of products sold 383.2 303.4 974.2 838.8 Gross profit 240.6 270.3 660.6 705.3 Selling, general and administrative expense 92.7 97.5 290.9 284.0 Advertising and sales promotion expense 80.9 81.9 197.0 191.5 Research and development expense 13.6 14.6 40.1 42.6 Restructuring charges 3.5 5.2 9.2 11.6 Operating income 49.9 71.1 123.4 175.6 Interest expense associated with debt 18.0 16.4 53.3 51.1 Cost of early retirement of long-term debt - - - 26.1 Other (income) expense, net (4.4) 0.8 (9.5) (0.2) Earnings before income taxes 36.3 53.9 79.6 98.6 Income tax provision 5.8 13.1 14.7 25.7 Net earnings $ 30.5 $ 40.8 $ 64.9 $ 72.9 Earnings per share: Basic net earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.75 $ 1.21 $ 1.34 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.74 $ 1.20 $ 1.32 Statements of Comprehensive Income: Net earnings $ 30.5 $ 40.8 $ 64.9 $ 72.9 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (34.4) 9.1 (50.3) 23.0 Pension and postretirement activity, net of tax of $0.4, $(0.2), $0.7, and $(0.2) 0.7 (0.7) 0.8 (1.3) Deferred gain on hedging activity, net of tax of $1.4, $0.1, $2.0, and $1.7 3.1 0.2 4.5 3.5 Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (30.6) 8.6 (45.0) 25.2 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (0.1) $ 49.4 $ 19.9 $ 98.1





EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in millions, except share data)

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 181.6 $ 479.2 Trade receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $4.6 and $6.9 155.2 150.7 Inventories 414.1 345.7 Other current assets 182.8 160.1 Total current assets 933.7 1,135.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 347.8 362.6 Goodwill 1,332.3 1,162.8 Other intangible assets, net 1,010.7 906.4 Other assets 96.8 107.1 Total assets $ 3,721.3 $ 3,674.6 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Notes payable $ 18.9 $ 26.5 Accounts payable 239.2 209.5 Other current liabilities 317.0 300.8 Total current liabilities 575.1 536.8 Long-term debt 1,356.9 1,234.2 Deferred income tax liabilities 137.8 129.0 Other liabilities 173.4 190.3 Total liabilities 2,243.2 2,090.3 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common shares, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 authorized; 65,251,989 issued; 51,955,666 and 54,369,714 outstanding 0.7 0.7 Additional paid-in capital 1,599.9 1,631.1 Retained earnings 905.9 865.7 Common shares in treasury at cost, 13,296,323 and 10,882,275 (846.5) (776.3) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (181.9) (136.9) Total shareholders' equity 1,478.1 1,584.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,721.3 $ 3,674.6





EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in millions) Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net earnings $ 64.9 $ 72.9 Depreciation and amortization 67.1 65.9 Share-based compensation expense 18.4 19.6 Loss on sale of assets 0.6 0.6 Deferred compensation payments (7.1) (9.2) Deferred income taxes (10.6) (1.3) Cost of early retirement of long-term debt - 26.1 Other, net (4.8) (0.8) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (56.1) (17.9) Net cash from operating activities $ 72.4 $ 155.9 Cash Flow from Investing Activities Capital expenditures (37.4) (34.1) Acquisition of Billie, net of cash acquired (309.4) - Proceeds from sale of Infant and Pet Care business 5.0 7.5 Acquisition of Cremo - (0.3) Collection of deferred purchase price on accounts receivable sold 5.6 2.6 Other, net (1.4) (1.8) Net cash used by investing activities $ (337.6) $ (26.1) Cash Flow from Financing Activities Cash proceeds from the issuance of Senior Notes due 2029 - 500.0 Cash payments on Senior Notes due 2022 - (500.0) Cash proceeds from debt with original maturities greater than 90 days 534.0 - Cash payments on debt with original maturities greater than 90 days (413.0) - Net (decrease) increase in debt with original maturities of 90 days or less (4.3) 2.4 Debt issuance costs for Senior Notes due 2029 - (6.5) Cost of early retirement of long-term debt - (26.1) Dividends to common shareholders (24.7) (16.7) Repurchase of shares (110.1) (9.2) Net financing inflow from the Accounts Receivable Facility 6.5 0.8 Employee shares withheld for taxes (10.4) (4.0) Other, net 0.6 (0.6) Net cash used by financing activities $ (21.4) $ (59.9) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11.0) 2.9 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (297.6) 72.8 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 479.2 364.7 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 181.6 $ 437.5

EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(unaudited, in millions)





Common Shares Treasury Shares Number Par Value Number Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total Shareholders' Equity Balance at September 30, 2021 65.2 $ 0.7 (10.9) $ (776.3) $ 1,631.1 $ 865.7 $ (136.9) $ 1,584.3 Net earnings - - - - - 11.2 - 11.2 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - (6.9) (6.9) Deferred gain on hedging activity - - - - - - 0.4 0.4 Dividends declared to common shareholders - - - - - (8.4) - (8.4) Repurchase of shares - - (0.5) (24.5) - - - (24.5) Activity under share plans - - 0.3 33.6 (37.4) - - (3.8) Balance at December 31, 2021 65.2 $ 0.7 (11.1) $ (767.2) $ 1,593.7 $ 868.5 $ (143.4) $ 1,552.3 Net earnings - - - - - 23.2 - 23.2 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - (9.0) (9.0) Pension and postretirement activity - - - - - - 0.1 0.1 Deferred gain on hedging activity - - - - - - 1.0 1.0 Dividends declared to common shareholders - - - - - (8.2) - (8.2) Repurchase of shares - - (1.4) (50.9) - - - (50.9) Activity under share plans - - 0.1 3.5 3.5 - - 7.0 Balance at March 31, 2022 65.2 $ 0.7 (12.4) $ (814.6) $ 1,597.2 $ 883.5 $ (151.3) $ 1,515.5 Net earnings - - - - - 30.5 - 30.5 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - (34.4) (34.4) Pension and postretirement activity - - - - - - 0.7 0.7 Deferred gain on hedging activity - - - - - - 3.1 3.1 Dividends declared to common shareholders - - - - - (8.1) - (8.1) Repurchase of shares - - (1.0) (34.7) - - - (34.7) Activity under share plans - - 0.1 2.8 2.7 - - 5.5 Balance at June 30, 2022 65.2 $ 0.7 (13.3) $ (846.5) $ 1,599.9 $ 905.9 $ (181.9) $ 1,478.1





















Common Shares Treasury Shares Number Par Value Number Amount Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss Total Shareholders' Equity Balance at September 30, 2020 65.2 $ 0.7 (10.9) $ (790.4) $ 1,631.8 $ 782.4 $ (191.6) $ 1,432.9 Net earnings - - - - - 17.7 - 17.7 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - 33.7 33.7 Pension and postretirement activity - - - - - - (2.0) (2.0) Deferred loss on hedging activity - - - - - - (1.8) (1.8) Dividends declared to common shareholders - - - - - (8.5) - (8.5) Repurchase of shares - - (0.3) (9.2) - - - (9.2) Activity under share plans - - 0.2 15.4 (13.0) - - 2.4 Balance at December 31, 2020 65.2 $ 0.7 (11.0) $ (784.2) $ 1,618.8 $ 791.6 $ (161.7) $ 1,465.2 Net earnings - - - - - 14.4 - 14.4 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - (19.8) (19.8) Pension and postretirement activity - - - - - - 1.4 1.4 Deferred gain on hedging activity - - - - - - 5.1 5.1 Dividends declared to common shareholders - - - - - (8.3) - (8.3) Activity under share plans - - 0.1 2.9 3.2 - - 6.1 Balance at March 31, 2021 65.2 $ 0.7 (10.9) $ (781.3) $ 1,622.0 $ 797.7 $ (175.0) $ 1,464.1 Net earnings - - - - - 40.8 - 40.8 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - - 9.1 9.1 Pension and postretirement activity - - - - - - (0.7) (0.7) Deferred gain on hedging activity - - - - - - 0.2 0.2 Dividends declared - - - - - (8.6) - (8.6) Activity under share plans - - - 4.0 2.7 - - 6.7 Balance at June 30, 2021 65.2 $ 0.7 (10.9) $ (777.3) $ 1,624.7 $ 829.9 $ (166.4) $ 1,511.6





EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE COMPANY

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)





Note 1 - Background and Basis of Presentation

Background

Edgewell Personal Care Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Edgewell" or the "Company") is one of the world's largest manufacturers and marketers of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, and feminine care categories. Edgewell operates in more than 20 countries and has a global footprint in more than 50 countries.

The Company conducts its business in the following three segments:

• Wet Shave consists of products sold under the Schick®, Wilkinson Sword®, Edge, Skintimate®, Billie®, Shave Guard and Personna® brands, as well as non-branded products. The Company's wet shave products include razor handles and refillable blades, disposable shave products, and shaving gels and creams.

• Sun and Skin Care consists of Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products, Jack Black®, Bulldog® and Cremo® men's grooming products, and Wet Ones® products.

• Feminine Care includes tampons, pads, and liners sold under the Playtex Gentle Glide® and Sport®, Stayfree®, Carefree®, and o.b.® brands.





Basis of Presentation

The accompanying unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its controlled subsidiaries and have been prepared in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") under the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The preparation of the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amount of assets and liabilities, disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses. Actual results may differ materially from those estimates. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation and, in the opinion of management, all normal recurring adjustments considered necessary for a fair statement have been included in the interim results reported. The fiscal year-end balance sheet data was derived from audited consolidated financial statements, but do not include all of the annual disclosures required by GAAP; accordingly, these unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 19, 2021.

Acquisition of Billie, Inc. On November 29, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Billie, Inc. ("Billie") (the "Acquisition"), a leading U.S. based consumer brand company that offers a broad portfolio of personal care products for women. The results of Billie for the post-acquisition period are included within the Company's results since the acquisition date. For more information on the Acquisition, see Note 2 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements.

In December 2019, the Financial Accounting Standards Board issued Accounting Standards Update 2019-12, which eliminates certain exceptions related to the approach for intra-period tax allocation, the methodology for calculating income taxes in an interim period when interim loss exceeds anticipated loss for the year, and the recognition of deferred tax liabilities for outside basis differences related to changes in ownership of equity method investments and foreign subsidiaries. The guidance also simplifies aspects of accounting for franchise taxes and enacted changes in tax laws or rates and clarifies the accounting for transactions that result in a step-up in the tax basis of goodwill. The Company adopted this standard as of October 1, 2021. There was no cumulative effect adjustment recorded to retained earnings as the amount was not material, and the effects of this standard on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows were not material.

Statement of Cash Flows Presentation

The net presentation of borrowings and repayments under the Company's U.S revolving credit facility in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2021 has been corrected in order to reflect borrowings and repayments on a gross basis, resulting in $93.0 of repayments presented gross that were previously netted against borrowings. Net cash from financing activities reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was not impacted and the Company has concluded that this correction is not material to its financial statements.

Note 2 - Business Combinations

Billie Inc.

On November 29, 2021 (the "Acquisition Date"), the Company completed the Acquisition for cash consideration of $309.4, net of cash acquired. As a result of the Acquisition, Billie became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company accounted for the Acquisition utilizing the acquisition method of accounting, which requires assets and liabilities to be recognized based on estimates of their acquisition date fair values. The determination of the values of the acquired assets and assumed liabilities, including goodwill, other intangible assets and deferred taxes, requires significant judgement. The purchase price allocation remains preliminary, as certain information is not yet available. This includes, but is not limited to, the finalization of the fair value of certain assets and liabilities, including the completion of intangible asset valuations. Additionally, tax returns and analyses required to calculate the underlying tax basis of Billie's assets, liabilities and net operating losses have not been finalized. We expect to complete the purchase price allocation during the 12-month period following the Acquisition Date, during which time the value of the assets and liabilities may be revised as appropriate.

The Company used variations of the income approach in determining the fair value of intangible assets acquired in the Acquisition. Specifically, we utilized the multi-period excess earnings method to determine the fair value of the definite lived customer relationships acquired and the relief from royalty method to determine the fair value of the definite lived trade name acquired. Our determination of the fair value of the intangible assets acquired involved the use of significant estimates and assumptions related to revenue growth rates, discount rates, customer attrition rates, and royalty rates. Edgewell believes that the fair value assigned to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates that marketplace participants would use.

The following table provides the preliminary allocation of the purchase price related to the Acquisition based upon the fair value of assets and liabilities assumed:

Current assets $ 17.0 Goodwill 181.2 Intangible assets 136.0 Other assets, including property, plant and equipment, net 3.2 Current liabilities (6.9) Deferred tax liabilities (21.1) $ 309.4

The acquired goodwill represented the value of expansion into new markets and channels of trade and is not deductible for tax purposes. The intangible assets acquired consisted primarily of the Billie trade name and customer relationships with a weighted average useful life of 19 years. All assets are included in the Company's Wet Shave segment.

Billie contributed Net sales and a Loss before income taxes totaling $67.6 and $4.8, respectively, for the post-acquisition period ending June 30, 2022 in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income. The Loss before income taxes was driven primarily by amortization expense of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition and integration costs related to Billie totaling $0.9 and $7.2 were included in Selling, general and administrative expense ("SG&A") for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and acquisition costs of $0.8 were included in Cost of products sold for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income.

The following summarizes the Company's unaudited pro forma consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, as though the Acquisition occurred on October 1, 2020:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pro forma net sales $ 623.8 $ 591.4 $ 1,644.8 $ 1,594.9 Pro forma net earnings 31.6 34.9 70.3 53.3

The unaudited pro forma consolidated results of operations were adjusted by pre-tax amortization expense of $1.3 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.2 and $6.5 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Additionally, pro forma earnings for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 exclude $0.9 and $8.0 of pre-tax acquisition costs, respectively, which were included in the pro forma earnings for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The pro forma earnings were also adjusted to reflect the capital structure as of the Acquisition Date, and all pro forma adjustments have been included with related tax effects. The unaudited pro forma consolidated results of operations are not necessarily indicative of the results obtained had the Acquisition occurred on October 1, 2020, or of those results that may be obtained in the future. Amounts do not reflect any anticipated cost savings or cross-selling opportunities expected to result from the Acquisition.





Note 3 - Restructuring Charges

Operating Model Redesign

In fiscal 2022, the Company is taking specific actions to strengthen its operating model, simplify the organization and improve manufacturing and supply chain efficiency and productivity. As a result of these actions, we expect to incur one-time restructuring charges of approximately $15 in fiscal 2022. The Company incurred the following restructuring charges for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Severance and related benefit costs $ 1.0 $ 4.0 Asset write-off and accelerated depreciation 0.3 0.4 Consulting, project implementation and management, and other exit costs 2.6 5.4 Total restructuring $ 3.9 $ 9.8

Pre-tax SG&A of $0.4 and $0.6 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, associated with certain information technology enablement expenses and compensation expenses for restructuring programs were included in Consulting, project implementation and management, and other exit costs.





Project Fuel

Project Fuel was an enterprise-wide transformational initiative launched in fiscal 2018 to improve operational performance and reshape the business' cost structure. Project Fuel was completed on September 30, 2021.

The Company incurred the following restructuring charges for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Severance and related benefit costs $ 1.3 5.6 Asset write-off and accelerated depreciation 0.2 0.4 Consulting, project implementation and management, and other exit costs 6.7 12.1 Total restructuring $ 8.2 $ 18.1

Pre-tax SG&A of $2.8 and $6.2 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, associated with certain information technology enablement expenses and compensation expenses related to Project Fuel were included in Consulting, project implementation and management, and other exit costs. Pre-tax Cost of products sold of $0.2 and $0.3 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, related to inventory write-offs associated with Project Fuel, were included in Asset impairment and accelerated depreciation.

The following table summarizes the restructuring activities and related accrual for the nine months ended June 30, 2022: Utilized October 1, 2021 Charge to

Income Cash Non-Cash June 30,

2022 Severance and related benefit costs $ 1.9 $ 4.0 $ (4.9) $ - $ 1.0 Asset write-off and accelerated depreciation - 0.4 - (0.4) - Consulting, project implementation and management, and other exit costs 3.6 5.4 (8.4) - 0.6 Total restructuring $ 5.5 $ 9.8 $ (13.3) $ (0.4) $ 1.6





Note 4 - Income Taxes

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had income tax expense of $5.8 and $14.7, respectively, on Earnings before income taxes of $36.3 and $79.6, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 was 16.1% and 18.5%, respectively. The difference between the federal statutory rate and the effective rate is primarily due to a favorable mix of earnings in low tax jurisdictions and the favorable impact of a change in the Company's prior estimates.

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had income tax expense of $13.1 and $25.7, respectively, on Earnings before income taxes of $53.9 and $98.6, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 was 24.2% and 26.1%, respectively. The difference between the federal statutory rate and the effective rate for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 is primarily due to the unfavorable mix of earnings in higher tax rate jurisdictions as well as unfavorable global intangible low-tax income and Internal Revenue Service Code Section 162(m) permanent adjustments.





Note 5 - Earnings per Share

Basic earnings per share is based on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period. Diluted earnings per share is based on the number of shares used for the basic earnings per share calculation, adjusted for the dilutive effect of share options and restricted share equivalent ("RSE") and performance restricted share equivalent ("PRSE") awards.

The following is the reconciliation between the number of weighted-average shares used in the basic and diluted earnings per share calculation: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 52.5 54.4 53.5 54.4 Effect of dilutive securities: RSE and PRSE awards 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.7 Total dilutive securities 0.6 1.0 0.6 0.7 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 53.1 55.4 54.1 55.1

For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, the calculation of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding excludes 1.0 of share options. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 the calculation excludes 0.5 and 0.3, respectively, of RSE and PRSE awards because the effect of including these awards was anti-dilutive. For the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, the calculation of diluted weighted-average shares outstanding excludes 0.9 of share options.

Note 6 - Goodwill and Intangible Assets

The following table sets forth goodwill by segment: Wet

Shave Sun and Skin

Care Feminine

Care Total Gross balance at October 1, 2021 $ 967.5 $ 357.6 $ 208.7 $ 1,533.8 Accumulated goodwill impairment (369.0) (2.0) - (371.0) Net balance at October 1, 2021 $ 598.5 $ 355.6 $ 208.7 $ 1,162.8 Changes in the nine-month period ended June 30, 2022 Billie acquisition 181.2 - - 181.2 Cumulative translation adjustment (9.3) (1.8) (0.6) (11.7) Gross balance at June 30, 2022 $ 1,139.4 $ 355.8 $ 208.1 $ 1,703.3 Accumulated goodwill impairment (369.0) (2.0) - (371.0) Net balance at June 30, 2022 $ 770.4 $ 353.8 $ 208.1 $ 1,332.3

The following table sets forth intangible assets by class: June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Carrying

Amount Accumulated

Amortization Net

Carrying

Amount Accumulated

Amortization Net Indefinite lived Trade names and brands $ 592.3 $ - $ 592.3 $ 600.8 $ - $ 600.8 Amortizable Trade names and brands $ 339.6 $ 68.5 $ 271.1 $ 256.2 $ 57.7 $ 198.5 Technology and patents 78.3 75.4 2.9 79.1 75.8 3.3 Customer related and other 269.8 125.4 144.4 221.2 117.4 103.8 Total amortizable intangible assets $ 687.7 $ 269.3 $ 418.4 $ 556.5 $ 250.9 $ 305.6

Amortization expense was $7.8 and $21.8 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $5.5 and $16.6 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Estimated amortization expense for amortizable intangible assets for the remainder of fiscal 2022 and for fiscal 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026 and 2027 is $7.7, $30.8, $30.7, $30.7, $30.4 and $30.4, respectively, and $257.7 thereafter.

Goodwill and intangible assets deemed to have an indefinite life are not amortized but are instead reviewed annually for impairment of value or when indicators of a potential impairment are present. The Company's annual impairment testing date is July 1. An interim impairment analysis may indicate that carrying amounts of goodwill and other intangible assets require adjustment or that remaining useful lives should be revised. The Company determined there was no triggering event requiring an interim impairment analysis during the nine months ended June 30, 2022.

Note 7 - Supplemental Balance Sheet Information June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Inventories Raw materials and supplies $ 68.3 $ 61.3 Work in process 93.9 83.4 Finished products 251.9 201.0 Total inventories $ 414.1 $ 345.7 Other Current Assets Miscellaneous receivables $ 45.4 $ 30.3 Inventory returns receivable 1.4 0.9 Prepaid expenses 73.8 67.3 Value added tax collectible from customers 23.5 19.6 Income taxes receivable 22.4 29.1 Other 16.3 12.9 Total other current assets $ 182.8 $ 160.1 Property, Plant and Equipment Land $ 18.4 $ 19.2 Buildings 141.5 144.5 Machinery and equipment 1,043.0 1,049.0 Capitalized software costs 56.4 57.0 Construction in progress 55.8 44.0 Total gross property, plant and equipment 1,315.1 1,313.7 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (967.3) (951.1) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 347.8 $ 362.6 Other Current Liabilities Accrued advertising, sales promotion and allowances $ 47.9 $ 33.8 Accrued trade allowances 32.4 34.0 Accrued salaries, vacations and incentive compensation 46.7 66.4 Income taxes payable 11.9 9.8 Returns reserve 54.8 52.7 Restructuring reserve 1.6 5.5 Value added tax payable 8.8 4.6 Deferred compensation 4.6 5.9 Short term lease obligation 10.4 11.0 Customer advance payments 1.1 0.6 Dividends payable 7.8 8.2 Other 89.0 68.3 Total other current liabilities $ 317.0 $ 300.8 Other Liabilities Pensions and other retirement benefits $ 53.7 $ 55.4 Deferred compensation 17.3 22.7 Long term lease obligation 40.9 46.9 Other non-current liabilities 61.5 65.3 Total other liabilities $ 173.4 $ 190.3





Note 8 - Leases

The Company leases certain offices and manufacturing facilities, warehouses, employee vehicles and certain manufacturing related equipment and determines if an arrangement is or contains a lease at inception. Leases may include options to extend or terminate the lease, and those options are recorded on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet when it is reasonably certain that the Company will exercise one of those options. All recorded leases are classified as operating leases, and lease expense is recognized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Leases with an initial term of 12 months or less are not recorded on the Consolidated Balance Sheet.

A summary of the Company's lease information is as follows: June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Assets Classification Right of use assets Other assets $ 51.0 $ 57.7 Liabilities Current lease liabilities Other current liabilities $ 10.4 $ 11.0 Long-term lease liabilities Other liabilities 40.9 46.9 Total lease liabilities $ 51.3 $ 57.9 Other information Weighted-average remaining lease term (years) 10 10 Weighted-average incremental borrowing rate 6.5 % 6.3 %





Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Statement of Earnings Lease cost (1) $ 3.7 $ 3.6 $ 10.5 $ 11.0 Other information Leased assets obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities 1.0 1.1 3.9 18.8 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities $ 3.7 $ 3.6 $ 10.7 $ 11.0

(1) Lease expense is included in Cost of products sold or SG&A expense based on the nature of the lease. Short-term lease expense is excluded from this amount and is not material.

The Company's future lease payments, including reasonably assured renewal options under lease agreements, are as follows: Lease liability repayments June 30, 2022 Remainder of fiscal 2022 $ 4.4 2023 11.4 2024 9.2 2025 8.3 2026 6.9 2027 and thereafter 37.6 Total future minimum lease commitments 77.8 Less: Imputed interest (26.5) Present value of lease liabilities $ 51.3









Note 9 - Accounts Receivable Facility

The Company participates in an uncommitted master accounts receivable purchase agreement dated September 15, 2017 by and between the Company and MUFG Bank, Ltd, formerly known as The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., New York Branch, as the purchaser (the "Accounts Receivable Facility"). Transfers under the Accounts Receivable Facility are accounted for as sales of receivables, resulting in the receivables being de-recognized from the Consolidated Balance Sheet. The purchaser assumes the credit risk at the time of sale and has the right at any time to assign, transfer, or participate any of its rights under the purchased receivables to another bank or financial institution. The purchase and sale of receivables under the Accounts Receivable Facility is intended to be an absolute and irrevocable transfer without recourse by the purchaser to the Company for the creditworthiness of any obligor. The Company continues to have collection and servicing responsibilities for the receivables sold and receives separate compensation for their servicing. The compensation received is considered acceptable servicing compensation and, as such, the Company does not recognize a servicing asset or liability.

On February 7, 2022, the Company entered into the Sixth Amendment to Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement between Edgewell Personal Care, LLC and MUFG Bank, LTD., formerly known as The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., New York Branch, which increased the maximum receivables sold amount under the Accounts Receivable Facility to $180.0 from $150.0 and amended the pricing index used to determine the purchase price for subject receivables from LIBOR to the Bloomberg Short Term Bank Yield Index ("BSBY"). The applicable margin that is added to the BSBY pricing index specific for each obligor was unchanged. Except as noted above, all other terms, conditions, obligations, covenants or agreements contained in the Accounts Receivable Facility are unmodified in all respects and continue in full force and effect.

As of June 30, 2022, the discount rate used to determine the purchase price for the subject receivables shall be based upon BSBY plus a margin applicable to the specified obligor.

Accounts receivables sold were $354.0 and $791.2 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $293.9 and $634.2 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The trade receivables sold that remained outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were $156.0 and $91.1, respectively. The net proceeds received were included in both Cash provided by operating activities and Cash provided by investing activities on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. The difference between the carrying amount of the trade receivables sold and the sum of the cash received is recorded as a loss on sale of receivables in Other (income) expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income. The loss on sale of trade receivables was $0.6 and $1.1 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and the loss on sale of trade receivables was $0.2 and $0.6 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.





Note 10 - Debt

The detail of long-term debt was as follows: June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Senior notes, fixed interest rate of 5.500%, due 2028 $ 750.0 $ 750.0 Senior notes, fixed interest rate of 4.125%, due 2029 500.0 500.0 U.S. revolving credit facility (1) 121.0 - Total long-term debt, including current maturities 1,371.0 1,250.0 Less unamortized debt issuance costs and discount (2) 14.1 15.8 Total long-term debt $ 1,356.9 $ 1,234.2

(1) The U.S. revolving credit facility matures in 2025.

(2) At June 30, 2022, the balance for the Senior Notes due 2028 and the Senior Notes due 2029 are reflected net of debt issuance costs of $8.7 and $5.4, respectively. At September 30, 2021, the balance for the Senior Notes due 2028 and the Senior Notes due 2029 are reflected net of debt issuance costs of $9.8 and $6.0, respectively.

The Company had outstanding variable-rate international borrowings, recorded in Notes payable, of $18.9 and $26.5 as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.





Note 11 - Retirement Plans

The Company has several defined benefit pension plans covering employees in the U.S. and certain employees in other countries, which are included in the information presented below. The plans provide retirement benefits based on years of service and compensation. The Company also sponsors or participates in several other non-U.S. pension and postretirement arrangements, including various retirement and termination benefit plans, some of which are required by local law or coordinated with government-sponsored plans, which are not significant in the aggregate and, therefore, are not included in the information presented below.

The Company's net periodic pension and postretirement (income) costs for these plans were as follows: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Service cost $ 0.9 $ 1.1 $ 2.9 $ 3.3 Interest cost 2.6 2.5 7.8 7.4 Expected return on plan assets (5.3) (5.6) (15.9) (16.8) Recognized net actuarial loss 1.5 2.3 4.6 6.9 Net periodic (income) cost $ (0.3) $ 0.3 $ (0.6) $ 0.8

The service cost component of the net periodic (income) cost associated with the Company's retirement plans is recorded to Cost of products sold and SG&A on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income. The remaining net periodic (income) cost is recorded to Other (income) expense, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income.





Note 12 - Shareholders' Equity

Share Repurchases

In January 2018, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") authorized the repurchase of up to 10.0 shares of the Company's common stock, replacing the previous share repurchase authorization from May 2015. The Company repurchased 2.9 shares of its common stock for $110.1 during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and has 6.9 shares of its common stock available for repurchase in the future under the Board's authorization. Any future share repurchases may be made in the open market, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, and in such amounts and at such times as the Company deems appropriate based upon prevailing market conditions, business needs, and other factors.

Dividends

On February 4, 2022, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the first fiscal quarter. The dividend was paid on April 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

On May 6, 2022, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second fiscal quarter. The dividend was paid on July 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2022.

Dividends declared during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $24.7. Payments made for dividends during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $24.7.

On July 29, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third fiscal quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.





Note 13 - Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

The following table presents the changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI"), net of tax, by component: Foreign

Currency

Translation

Adjustments Pension and

Post-retirement

Activity Hedging

Activity Total Balance at October 1, 2021 $ (41.8) $ (97.3) $ 2.2 $ (136.9) OCI before reclassifications (1) (50.3) (2.6) 8.7 (44.2) Reclassifications to earnings - 3.4 (4.2) (0.8) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ (92.1) $ (96.5) $ 6.7 $ (181.9)

Foreign

Currency

Translation

Adjustments Pension and

Post-retirement

Activity Hedging

Activity Total Balance at October 1, 2020 $ (47.4) $ (142.1) $ (2.1) $ (191.6) OCI before reclassifications (1) 23.0 (6.3) 0.9 17.6 Reclassifications to earnings - 5.0 2.6 7.6 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ (24.4) $ (143.4) $ 1.4 $ (166.4)

(1) OCI is defined as other comprehensive income (loss).

The following table presents the reclassifications out of AOCI: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, Affected Line Item in the

Condensed Consolidated

Statements of Earnings Details of AOCI Components 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gain / (Loss) on cash flow hedges Foreign exchange contracts $ 3.4 $ (0.5) $ 6.3 $ (3.7) Other (income) expense, net 1.1 (0.1) 2.1 (1.1) Income tax provision 2.3 (0.4) $ 4.2 $ (2.6) Amortization of defined benefit pension and postretirement items Actuarial losses $ (1.5) $ (2.4) $ (4.6) $ (7.0) (1) (0.4) (0.7) (1.2) (2.0) Income tax provision (1.1) (1.7) (3.4) $ (5.0) Total reclassifications for the period $ 1.2 $ (2.1) $ 0.8 $ (7.6)

(1) These AOCI components are included in the computation of net periodic cost. See Note 11 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.





Note 14 - Financial Instruments and Risk Management

In the course of ordinary business, the Company may enter into contractual arrangements (also referred to as derivatives) to reduce its exposure to foreign currency. The Company has master netting agreements with all of its counterparties that allow for the settlement of contracts in an asset position with contracts in a liability position in the event of default. The Company manages counterparty risk through the utilization of investment grade commercial banks, diversification of counterparties, and its counterparty netting arrangements. The section below outlines the types of derivatives in place at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, as well as the Company's objectives and strategies for holding derivative instruments.

Foreign Currency Risk

A significant share of the Company's sales is tied to currencies other than the U.S. dollar, the Company's reporting currency. As such, a weakening of currencies relative to the U.S. dollar can have a negative impact on reported earnings. Conversely, strengthening of currencies relative to the U.S. dollar can improve reported results. The primary currencies to which the Company is exposed include the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, and the Australian dollar.

Additionally, the Company's foreign subsidiaries enter into internal and external transactions that create non-functional currency balance sheet positions at the foreign subsidiary level. These exposures are generally the result of intercompany purchases, intercompany loans and, to a lesser extent, external purchases, and are revalued in the foreign subsidiary's local currency at the end of each month. Changes in the value of the non-functional currency balance sheet positions in relation to the foreign subsidiary's local currency results in an exchange gain or loss recorded in Other (income) expense, net. The primary currency to which the Company's foreign subsidiaries are exposed is the U.S. dollar.

Cash Flow Hedges

At June 30, 2022, the Company maintained a cash flow hedging program related to foreign currency risk. These derivative instruments have a high correlation to the underlying exposure being hedged and have been deemed highly effective by the Company for accounting purposes in offsetting the associated risk.

The Company has forward currency contracts to hedge cash flow uncertainty associated with currency fluctuations. These transactions are accounted for as cash flow hedges. The Company had unrealized pre-tax gains of $9.8 and $3.3 at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, on these forward currency contracts, which are accounted for as cash flow hedges and included in AOCI. Assuming foreign exchange rates versus the U.S. dollar remain at June 30, 2022 levels over the next 12 months, the majority of the pre-tax gain included in AOCI at June 30, 2022 is expected to be included in Other (income) expense, net. Contract maturities for these hedges extend into fiscal 2023. At June 30, 2022, there were 64 open foreign currency contracts with a total notional value of $122.9.

Derivatives not Designated as Hedges

The Company has foreign currency derivative contracts, which are not designated as cash flow hedges for accounting purposes, to hedge balance sheet exposures. Any gains or losses on these contracts are expected to be offset by exchange gains or losses on the underlying exposures and, thus, are not subject to significant market risk. The change in the estimated fair value of the foreign currency contracts for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 resulted in gains of $0.3 and $2.0, respectively, compared to a loss of $1.2 and a gain of $0.7 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and was recorded in Other (income) expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income. At June 30, 2022, there were seven open foreign currency derivative contracts not designated as cash flow hedges with a total notional value of $67.6.

The following table provides estimated fair values of derivative instruments: Fair Value of Assets (1) June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Derivatives designated as cash flow hedging relationships: Foreign currency contracts $ 9.8 $ 3.3 Derivatives not designated as cash flow hedging relationships: Foreign currency contracts $ 2.0 $ 0.5

(1) All derivative assets are presented in Other current assets or Other assets.

The following table provides the amounts of gains and losses on derivative instruments: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Derivatives designated as cash flow hedging relationships: Foreign currency contracts Gain recognized in OCI (1) $ 7.8 $ (0.2) $ 12.7 $ 1.5 Gain (loss) reclassified from AOCI into income (1) (2) 3.4 (0.5) 6.3 (3.7) Derivatives not designated as cash flow hedging relationships: Foreign currency contracts Gain recognized in income (2) $ 0.3 $ (1.2) $ 2.0 $ 0.7

(1) Each of these derivative instruments had a high correlation to the underlying exposure being hedged for the periods indicated and have been deemed highly effective by the Company in offsetting associated risk.

(2) Gain (loss) was recorded in Other (income) expense, net.

The following table provides financial assets and liabilities for balance sheet offsetting: At June 30, 2022 At September 30, 2021 Assets (1) Liabilities (2) Assets (1) Liabilities (2) Foreign currency contracts Gross amounts of recognized assets (liabilities) $ 12.1 $ (0.2) $ 3.9 $ (0.2) Gross amounts offset in the balance sheet (0.1) - (0.1) 0.1 Net amounts of assets (liabilities) presented in the balance sheet $ 12.0 $ (0.2) $ 3.8 $ (0.1)

(1) All derivative assets are presented in Other current assets or Other assets.

(2) All derivative liabilities are presented in Other current liabilities or Other liabilities.

Fair Value Hierarchy

Accounting guidance on fair value measurements for certain financial assets and liabilities requires that assets and liabilities carried at fair value be classified in one of the following three categories:

Level 1: Quoted market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2: Observable market-based inputs or unobservable inputs that are corroborated by market data.

Level 3: Unobservable inputs reflecting the reporting entity's own assumptions or external inputs from inactive markets.

The following table sets forth the Company's financial assets and liabilities, which are carried at fair value and measured on a recurring basis during the period, all of which are classified as Level 2 within the fair value hierarchy: June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Liabilities at estimated fair value: Deferred compensation $ (21.6) $ (28.4) Derivatives - foreign currency contracts 11.8 3.7 Net liabilities at estimated fair value $ (9.8) $ (24.7)

The estimated fair value of the deferred compensation liability is determined based upon the quoted market prices of the investment options that are offered under the plan. At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the estimated fair value of foreign currency contracts is the amount that the Company would receive or pay to terminate the contracts, considering first the quoted market prices of comparable agreements or, in the absence of quoted market prices, factors such as interest rates, currency exchange rates, and remaining maturities.

At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the Company had no Level 1 financial assets or liabilities, other than pension plan assets, and no Level 3 financial assets or liabilities at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

At June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, the fair market value of fixed rate long-term debt was $1,024.1 and $1,300.1, respectively, compared to its carrying value of $1,250.0 in each period. The estimated fair value of the long-term debt was estimated using yields obtained from independent pricing sources for similar types of borrowing arrangements. The estimated fair value of long-term debt, excluding the U.S. revolving credit facility due 2025 ("Revolving Credit Facility"), has been determined based on Level 2 inputs.

Due to the nature of cash and cash equivalents and short-term borrowings, including notes payable, carrying amounts on the balance sheets approximate fair value. Additionally, the carrying amounts of the Revolving Credit Facility, which are classified as long-term debt on the balance sheet, approximate fair value due to the revolving nature of the balances. The estimated fair value of cash and cash equivalents, short-term borrowings, and the Revolving Credit Facility have been determined based on Level 2 inputs.





Note 15 - Segment Data

For an overview of the Company's segments, refer to Note 1 to Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. Segment performance is evaluated based on segment profit, exclusive of general corporate expenses, share-based compensation costs, restructuring charges and certain costs deemed non-recurring in nature, including acquisition and integration costs, stock keeping unit ("SKU") rationalization charges, legal settlements, value-added tax ("VAT") settlement costs, Sun Care reformulation costs, and the amortization of intangible assets. Financial items, such as interest income and expense, are managed on a global basis at the corporate level. The exclusion of such charges from segment results reflects management's view on how it evaluates segment performance.

The Company's operating model includes some shared business functions across the segments, including product warehousing and distribution, transaction processing functions and, in most cases, combined sales force and management teams. The Company applies a fully allocated cost basis in which shared business functions are allocated between the segments.

The Company completed the acquisition of Billie on November 29, 2021. Net Sales and Segment Profit associated with Billie products have been reported in the Wet Shave segment since the Acquisition Date. Fiscal 2022 acquisition and integration costs related to the Billie acquisition, while Fiscal 2021 costs related primarily to the Cremo acquisition, which was acquired on September 2, 2020.

Segment net sales and profitability are presented below: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales Wet Shave $ 326.3 $ 304.9 $ 917.4 $ 876.7 Sun and Skin Care 216.2 195.2 504.3 457.7 Feminine Care 81.3 73.6 213.1 209.7 Total net sales $ 623.8 $ 573.7 $ 1,634.8 $ 1,544.1 Segment Profit Wet Shave $ 37.5 $ 43.1 $ 116.6 $ 141.6 Sun and Skin Care 46.6 45.0 92.6 86.4 Feminine Care 8.8 13.7 19.1 28.1 Total segment profit 92.9 101.8 228.3 256.1 General corporate and other expenses (14.8) (15.7) (42.8) (41.2) Restructuring and related costs (3.9) (8.2) (9.8) (18.1) Acquisition and integration costs (1) (0.9) (1.3) (8.0) (4.6) SKU rationalization charges (2) (22.5) - (22.5) - Legal settlement (3) 7.5 - 7.5 - VAT settlement costs (4) - - (3.4) - Sun Care reformulation costs (5) (0.6) - (4.1) - Amortization of intangibles (7.8) (5.5) (21.8) (16.6) Cost of early retirement of long-term debt - - - (26.1) Interest and other expense, net (13.6) (17.2) (43.8) (50.9) Total earnings before income taxes $ 36.3 $ 53.9 $ 79.6 $ 98.6

(1) Includes pre-tax SG&A of $0.9 and $7.2 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $1.3 and $3.3 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Additionally, includes Cost of products sold of $0.8 related to the valuation of acquired inventory for the Billie acquisition for the nine months ended June 30, 2022. Cost of products sold includes $1.3 related to the valuation of acquired inventory for the Cremo acquisition for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

(2) Includes pre-tax COGS of $22.5 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 for the write-off of certain Wet Ones SKUs and related contract termination charges. Wet Ones products are included within the Sun and Skin Care segment.

(3) Includes pre-tax SG&A of $7.5 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 for a favorable legal settlement.

(4) Includes pre-tax SG&A of $3.4 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 related to the estimated settlement of prior years' value-added tax audits in Germany.

(5) Includes pre-tax R&D of $0.6 for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and pre-tax COGS of $3.5 for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 related to the reformulation, recall and destruction of certain Sun Care products.

The following table presents the Company's net sales by geographic area: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales to Customers United States $ 392.8 $ 336.4 $ 997.2 $ 889.0 International 231.0 237.3 637.6 655.1 Total net sales $ 623.8 $ 573.7 $ 1,634.8 $ 1,544.1





Supplemental product information is presented below for net sales: Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Razors and blades $ 290.1 $ 271.9 $ 821.1 $ 780.6 Tampons, pads, and liners 81.3 73.6 213.1 209.7 Sun care products 162.4 143.9 334.0 275.7 Grooming products 33.9 32.4 114.6 108.6 Wipes and other skin care 19.9 18.9 55.7 73.4 Shaving gels and creams 36.2 33.0 96.3 96.1 Total net sales $ 623.8 $ 573.7 $ 1,634.8 $ 1,544.1









Note 16 - Commitments and Contingencies

Legal Proceedings

During the quarter ending June 30, 2022, the Company settled certain legal matters primarily related to intellectual property claims against a third party. The settlement resulted in a gain of $7.5 which was included in SG&A in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. The Company received payment for the settlement subsequent to June 30, 2022.





SKU rationalization

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company recorded a charge of $22.5 relating to the write-off of inventory for certain Wet Ones SKUs and related contract termination charges associated with a third-party co-manufacturer. This charge was included in Cost of products sold in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.





Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

(Amounts in millions, except per share data, unaudited)

The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and the accompanying notes included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 19, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"). The following discussion may contain forward-looking statements that reflect our plans, estimates, and beliefs and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include those discussed within "Forward-Looking Statements" below and in Item 1A. Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Statements" included within our 2021 Annual Report.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), as amended. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Edgewell Personal Care Company ("Edgewell," "we" or "our Company") or any of our businesses. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "expect," "expectation," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "estimate," "plan," "target," "predict," "likely," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook," or other similar words or phrases. These statements are not based on historical facts, but instead reflect our expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, including, without limitation, the future earnings and performance of our Company or any of our businesses, and the integration of the Billie, Inc. ("Billie") acquisition and expected benefits from this transaction, including growth opportunities and cost savings. Many factors outside our control could affect the realization of these estimates. These statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. We cannot assure you that any of our expectations, estimates or projections will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included in this report are only made as of the date of this report and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. You should not place undue reliance on these statements.

In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to us or that we presently consider immaterial could significantly affect the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. Risks and uncertainties include those detailed from time to time in our publicly filed documents, including in Item 1A. Risk Factors of Part I of our 2021 Annual Report.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

While we report financial results in accordance with GAAP, this discussion also includes non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are referred to as "adjusted" or "organic" and exclude items such as restructuring costs, acquisition and integration costs, and other non-standard items. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures are included within this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

This non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use this non-GAAP information internally to make operating decisions and believe it is helpful to investors because it allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of ongoing operating results. Given certain significant events, including the acquisition of Billie, we view the use of non-GAAP measures that take into account the impact of these unique events as particularly valuable in understanding our underlying operational results and providing insights into future performance. The information can also be used to perform trend analysis and to better identify operating trends that may otherwise be masked or distorted by the types of items that are excluded. This non-GAAP information is also a component in determining management's incentive compensation. Finally, we believe this information provides more transparency.

The following provides additional detail on our non-GAAP measures:

• We analyze net sales and segment profit on an organic basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Organic net sales and organic segment profit exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency and the impact of the Billie acquisition.

◦ Organic net sales will be unfavorably impacted in fiscal 2022 by the Billie acquisition as sales that were previously reported as third party sales to Billie are now included as inter-company sales.

◦ Segment profit will be unfavorably impacted in fiscal 2022 as a result of a change in the timing of profit recognition due to the Billie acquisition. Subsequent to the acquisition of Billie, profit previously earned on sales to Billie will be deferred until Billie sells to a third party.

• Additionally, we utilize "adjusted" non-GAAP measures including gross profit, SG&A, operating income, income taxes, net earnings, and diluted earnings per share internally to make operating decisions. The following items are excluded when analyzing non-GAAP measures: restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs, stock keeping unit ("SKU") rationalization charges, legal settlements and other non-standard items.

All comparisons are with the same period in the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

Industry and Market Data

Unless we indicate otherwise, we base the information contained or incorporated by reference herein, concerning our industry on our general knowledge and expectations. Our market position, market share, and industry market size are estimates based on internal and external data from various industry analyses, our internal research and adjustments, and assumptions that we believe to be reasonable. We have not independently verified data from industry analyses and cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness. In addition, we believe that industry, market size, market position and market share data within our industry provides general guidance but is inherently imprecise and has not been verified by any independent source. Further, our estimates and assumptions involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Part I of our 2021 Annual Report. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the estimates and assumptions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this data.

Retail sales for purposes of market size, market position and market share information are based on retail sales in U.S. dollars.

Trademarks and Trade Names

We own or have rights to use trademarks and trade names that we use in conjunction with the operation of our business, which appear throughout this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We may also refer to brand names, trademarks, service marks and trade names of other companies and organizations, which are the property of their respective owners.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Throughout the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic, we have taken and continue to take significant measures to protect our employees and businesses, while remaining in compliance with local and national guidelines.

The Company's top priority during this time continues to be ensuring the health and welfare of our employees and additional health and safety measures have been put in place at all of our manufacturing locations. To date, we have not experienced a material operational disruption across our manufacturing or distribution facilities.

The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic environment has resulted in increased supply chain challenges across labor management, product procurement and distribution. The continued duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic may cause further disruptions related to our key suppliers, increase procurement and distribution costs and impact our ability to hire and retain employees, which may result in higher labor costs going forward. However, the impact, timing and severity of potential disruptions cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We expect to maintain adequate liquidity, and we will continue to assess the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our liquidity needs and current economic market conditions. As noted within "Liquidity and Capital Resources" below, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a significant impact on our liquidity, cash flows or capital resources.





Significant Events

Acquisitions

On November 29, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Billie, a leading U.S. based consumer brand company that offers a broad portfolio of personal care products for women, for a purchase price of $309.4, net of cash acquired. We purchased Billie utilizing a combination of cash on hand and drawing on our U.S. revolving credit facility due 2025 ("Revolving Credit Facility"). As a result, Billie became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Refer to Note 2 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further discussion.

Executive Summary

The following is a summary of key results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to the prior year period. Net earnings and earnings per share ("EPS") for the periods presented were impacted by restructuring and related costs, acquisition and integration costs, and other non-standard items, as described in the table below. The impact of these items on reported net earnings and EPS are provided as a reconciliation of net earnings and EPS to adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted EPS, both of which are non-GAAP measures.





Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

• Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 8.7% to $623.8. Organic net sales increased 9.0% compared to the prior year quarter, with growth across all segments including strong growth in Sun Care, Feminine Care and Women's shave across both North American and International markets.

• Net earnings in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $30.5 compared to $40.8 in the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $45.8 compared to $49.2 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings declined compared to the prior year quarter despite higher net sales, due to lower gross margins from inflationary pressures including higher materials, labor, and warehousing and distribution costs.

• Net earnings per diluted share during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.57 compared to $0.74 in the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, net earnings per diluted share during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.86 compared to $0.89 in the prior year quarter.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gross Profit SG&A Operating Income EBIT (1) Income taxes Net Earnings Diluted EPS GAAP - Reported $ 240.6 $ 92.7 $ 49.9 $ 36.3 $ 5.8 $ 30.5 $ 0.57 Restructuring and related costs - 0.4 3.9 3.9 0.9 3.0 0.06 Acquisition and integration costs - 0.9 0.9 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.01 SKU rationalization charges 22.5 - 22.5 22.5 5.5 17.0 0.32 Legal settlement - (7.5) (7.5) (7.5) (1.8) (5.7) (0.11) Sun Care reformulation costs - - 0.6 0.6 0.2 0.4 0.01 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 263.1 $ 98.9 $ 70.3 $ 56.7 $ 10.9 $ 45.8 $ 0.86 GAAP as a percent of net sales 38.6 % 14.9 % 8.0 % GAAP effective tax rate 16.1 % Adjusted as a percent of net sales 42.2 % 15.9 % 11.3 % Adjusted effective tax rate 19.3 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gross Profit SG&A Operating Income EBIT (1) Income taxes Net Earnings Diluted EPS GAAP - Reported $ 270.3 $ 97.5 $ 71.1 $ 53.9 $ 13.1 $ 40.8 $ 0.74 Restructuring and related costs 0.2 2.8 8.2 8.2 2.0 6.2 0.11 Acquisition and integration costs - 1.3 1.3 1.3 0.3 1.0 0.02 UK tax rate increase - - - - (1.2) 1.2 0.02 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 270.5 $ 93.4 $ 80.6 $ 63.4 $ 14.2 $ 49.2 $ 0.89 GAAP as a percent of net sales 47.1 % 17.0 % 12.4 % GAAP effective tax rate 24.2 % Adjusted as a percent of net sales 47.2 % 16.3 % 14.0 % Adjusted effective tax rate 22.4 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Earnings before Income taxes.





First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022

• Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased 5.9% to $1,634.8. Organic net sales increased 4.8% compared to the prior year period, due to growth in Sun Care globally, growth in Wet Shave in International markets and growth in Women's shave, Feminine Care and Grooming in North America.

• Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were $64.9 compared to $72.9 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were $96.0 compared to $111.0 in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings were down due to higher cost of goods sold from inflationary pressures, higher A&P and increased Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expense, largely related to amortization costs associated with the Billie acquisition.

• Net earnings per diluted share during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were $1.20 compared to $1.32 in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, as illustrated in the following table, net earnings per diluted share during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were $1.77 compared to $2.01 in the prior year quarter.





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gross Profit SG&A Operating Income EBIT (1) Income taxes Net Earnings Diluted EPS GAAP - Reported $ 660.6 $ 290.9 $ 123.4 $ 79.6 $ 14.7 $ 64.9 $ 1.20 Restructuring and related costs - 0.6 9.8 9.8 2.5 7.3 0.14 Acquisition and integration costs 0.8 7.2 8.0 8.0 0.8 7.2 0.13 SKU rationalization charges 22.5 - 22.5 22.5 5.5 17.0 0.31 Legal settlement - (7.5) (7.5) (7.5) (1.8) (5.7) (0.11) Value-added tax settlement costs - 3.4 3.4 3.4 1.1 2.3 0.04 Sun Care reformulation costs 3.5 - 4.1 4.1 1.1 3.0 0.06 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 687.4 $ 287.2 $ 163.7 $ 119.9 $ 23.9 $ 96.0 $ 1.77 GAAP as a percent of net sales 40.4 % 17.8 % 7.5 % GAAP effective tax rate 18.5 % Adjusted as a percent of net sales 42.0 % 17.6 % 10.0 % Adjusted effective tax rate 20.0 %





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 Gross Profit SG&A Operating Income EBIT (1) Income taxes Net Earnings Diluted EPS GAAP - Reported $ 705.3 $ 284.0 $ 175.6 $ 98.6 $ 25.7 $ 72.9 $ 1.32 Restructuring and related costs 0.3 6.2 18.1 18.1 4.4 13.7 0.25 Acquisition and integration costs 1.3 3.3 4.6 4.6 1.1 3.5 0.06 Cost of early retirement of long-term debt - - - 26.1 6.4 19.7 0.36 UK tax rate increase - - - - (1.2) 1.2 0.02 Total Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 706.9 $ 274.5 $ 198.3 $ 147.4 $ 36.4 $ 111.0 $ 2.01 GAAP as a percent of net sales 45.7 % 18.4 % 11.4 % GAAP effective tax rate 26.1 % Adjusted as a percent of net sales 45.8 % 17.8 % 12.8 % Adjusted effective tax rate 24.8 %

(1) EBIT is defined as Earnings before Income taxes.

Operating Results

The following table presents changes in net sales for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to the corresponding period in fiscal 2021, and provides a reconciliation of organic net sales to reported amounts.





25





Net Sales Net Sales - Total Company Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 % Chg Nine Months % Chg Net sales - fiscal 2021 $ 573.7 $ 1,544.1 Organic 51.4 9.0 % 73.8 4.8 % Impact of Billie acquisition, net 21.1 3.7 % 55.3 3.6 % Impact of currency (22.4) (4.0) % (38.4) (2.5) % Net sales - fiscal 2022 $ 623.8 8.7 % $ 1,634.8 5.9 %

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, net sales were $623.8, an increase of 8.7%, including a $21.1 or 3.7% impact from the acquisition of Billie and a $22.4 or 4.0% unfavorable impact from currency movements. Organic net sales increased 9.0%, reflecting increased volumes and higher pricing in the quarter. North America organic net sales increased 9.3% and International organic net sales increased 8.4%.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, net sales were $1,634.8, an increase of 5.9%, including a $55.3 or 3.6% impact from the acquisition of Billie and a $38.4 or 2.5% unfavorable impact from currency movements. Organic net sales increased 4.8% driven by increases across multiple product lines including Wet Shave, Sun Care, Grooming and Feminine Care. The increases were offset by declines in volumes in Skin Care.

For further discussion regarding net sales, including a summary of reported versus organic changes, see "Segment Results."

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $240.6 during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $270.3 in the prior year quarter. Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 38.6%. Included in Cost of products sold was a $22.5 charge for the write-off of inventory for certain Wet Ones SKUs and a related contract termination charge. Adjusted gross margin percentage was 42.2% compared to 47.2% in the prior year quarter, a decline of 500-basis points compared to the prior year quarter, as a 440-basis point net impact from higher commodity and transportation related costs net of productivity savings, and a 190-basis point combined impact from negative mix, higher trade spend and unfavorable currency, were only partly offset by the benefit from pricing.

Gross profit was $660.6 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $705.3 in the prior year period. Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was 40.4% compared to 45.7% in the prior year period. Included in Cost of products sold was a $22.5 charge for the write-off of inventory for certain Wet Ones SKUs and a related contract termination charge. Adjusted gross margin percentage was 42.0%, down 380-basis points from 45.8% in the prior year period, driven by commodity inflation, higher warehousing and distribution expenses, and unfavorable product mix, which were partially offset by favorable pricing.

Selling, General and Administrative Expense

SG&A was $92.7 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, or 14.9% of net sales, compared to $97.5 in the prior year quarter, or 17.0% of net sales. Included in SG&A was a $7.5 gain related to a favorable legal settlement. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales was 15.9%, a decline of 40-basis points, as leverage from increased net sales, benefits from operational efficiency programs, and favorable currency translation more than offset the impact of the Billie acquisition, including amortization, and higher overall compensation expense.

SG&A was $290.9 in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, or 17.8% of net sales, compared to $284.0 in the prior year period, or 18.4% of net sales. Included in SG&A was a $7.5 gain related to a favorable legal settlement. Adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales was 17.6%, a decline of 20-basis points, driven largely by leverage related to higher total net sales and the benefit from operational efficiency programs. The decline was partially offset by additional costs incurred associated with the Billie acquisition, including amortization expense as well as overall inflation.

Advertising and Sales Promotion Expense

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, A&P was $80.9, down $1.0 compared to the prior year quarter of $81.9. A&P as a percent of net sales was 13.0%, as compared to 14.3% in the prior year quarter as increased spending in support of Billie, Feminine Care and sun season execution were more than offset by lower spend in International markets, and the impact of currency translation.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, A&P was $197.0, up $5.5 compared to the prior year period. A&P as a percent of net sales was 12.1%, down from 12.4% in the prior year period. The increase in A&P expense was primarily driven by increases in support of Sun Care after the COVID-19 pandemic-related declines in the prior year and additional A&P expense for Grooming products.

Research and Development Expense

Research and development expense ("R&D") for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $13.6, compared to $14.6 in the prior year quarter. As a percent of net sales, R&D was 2.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 2.5% in the prior year quarter. R&D for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $40.1, compared to $42.6 in the prior year period. As a percent of net sales, R&D was 2.5% in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to 2.8% in the prior year period. R&D expense was down compared to the prior year driven primarily by lower program spend.

Interest Expense Associated with Debt

Interest expense associated with debt for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $18.0, compared to $16.4 in the prior year quarter. For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, interest expense was $53.3 compared to $51.1 in the prior year period. The increase in interest expense was the result of higher overall debt balance from draws on the Revolving Credit Facility in fiscal 2022 primarily to finance the acquisition of Billie.

Other (Income) Expense, net

Other (income) expense, net was income of $4.4 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to expense of $0.8 in the prior year quarter. Other (income) expense, net was income of $9.5 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to income of $0.2 during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. The increase in income was driven by favorable foreign currency hedge settlements compared to the prior year, which helped to offset other negative operational impacts from currency.

Income Tax Provision

The effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 was 16.1% and 18.5%, respectively, compared to 24.2% and 26.1% in the prior year period, respectively. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 19.3% and 20.0% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and 22.4% and 24.8% for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The fiscal 2022 effective tax rate and adjusted effective tax rate reflect a favorable mix of earnings in low tax jurisdictions and a favorable impact of a change in our prior estimates.

Operating Model Redesign

In fiscal 2022, we are taking specific actions to strengthen our operating model, simplify our organization and improve manufacturing and supply chain efficiency and productivity. As a result of these actions, we expect to incur one-time charges of approximately $15 in fiscal 2022. We incurred $3.9 and $9.8 during the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022, respectively, primarily related to employee severance and benefit costs.





Segment Results

The following tables present changes in segment net sales and segment profit for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal 2021, and provide a reconciliation of organic segment net sales and organic segment profit to reported amounts. For a reconciliation of segment profit to Earnings before income taxes, refer to Note 15 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

Our operating model includes some shared business functions across segments, including product warehousing and distribution, transaction processing functions and, in most cases, a combined sales force and management teams. We apply a fully allocated cost basis in which shared business functions are allocated between segments.

Net sales and segment profit activity related to Billie products were included in the Wet Shave segment for the post-acquisition period.

Wet Shave Net Sales - Wet Shave Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 % Chg Nine Months % Chg Net sales - fiscal 2021 $ 304.9 $ 876.7 Organic 19.1 6.3 % 19.0 2.2 % Impact of Billie acquisition, net 21.1 6.9 % 55.3 6.3 % Impact of currency (18.8) (6.2) % (33.6) (3.9) % Net sales - fiscal 2022 $ 326.3 7.0 % $ 917.4 4.6 %

Wet Shave net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 7.0% compared to the prior year quarter, inclusive of a 6.9% increase from the acquisition of Billie and a 6.2% decline due to currency movements. Organic net sales increased $19.1, or 6.3%, driven by increases in Men's and Women's Systems, Disposables, and Shave Preps. Organic net sales in North America

increased 5.2%, reflecting higher volumes and price, while International organic net sales increased 7.1%, primarily driven by higher volumes.

Wet Shave net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased 4.6%, inclusive of a 6.3% increase from the acquisition of Billie and a 3.9% decline due to currency movements. Organic net sales increased 2.2% compared to the prior year driven by increases in Women's Systems, Disposables, and Shave Preps, offset by declines in Men's Systems. Organic net sales in International markets increased 4.2% compared to declines in North America of 0.4%.

Segment Profit - Wet Shave Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 % Chg Nine Months % Chg Segment profit - fiscal 2021 $ 43.1 $ 141.6 Organic 0.2 0.5 % (7.5) (5.3) % Impact of Billie acquisition, net (1.0) (2.3) % (8.6) (6.1) % Impact of currency (4.8) (11.2) % (8.9) (6.3) % Segment profit - fiscal 2022 $ 37.5 (13.0) % $ 116.6 (17.7) %

Wet Shave segment profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $37.5, down $5.6, or 13.0%. Organic segment profit increased $0.2, or 0.5% , reflecting lower A&P expense, partially offset by lower gross profit.

Wet Shave segment profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $116.6, down $25.0, or 17.7%. Organic segment profit decreased $7.5, or 5.3%, primarily due to inflationary pressures resulting in higher commodity costs and warehousing and distribution costs, partially offset by favorable pricing and lower A&P expense.

Sun and Skin Care

Net Sales - Sun and Skin Care Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 % Chg Nine Months % Chg Net sales - fiscal 2021 $ 195.2 $ 457.7 Organic 24.6 12.6 % 51.4 11.2 % Impact of currency (3.6) (1.8) % (4.8) (1.0) % Net sales - fiscal 2022 $ 216.2 10.8 % $ 504.3 10.2 %

Sun and Skin Care net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 10.8%. Organic net sales increased $24.6, or 12.6%. The increase in organic net sales was largely driven by Sun Care organic growth of approximately 15%, reflecting distribution gains in North America and continued category recovery in International markets. Additionally, Grooming organic net sales increased 7.5%, driven by 14% growth in International, while Wet Ones organic net sales returned to growth, increasing 7.4%.

Sun and Skin Care net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased 10.2%. Organic net sales increased $51.4, or 11.2%. Organic net sales increases were driven by higher Sun Care volumes, resulting in growth of 23% globally, partially offset by unfavorable trade and coupons. Men's Grooming increased 7%, driven by Cremo and Jack Black. Wet Ones organic net sales declined 23%, driven by lower volumes as demand fell during the first six months of fiscal 2022 to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.

Segment Profit - Sun and Skin Care Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 % Chg Nine Months % Chg Segment profit - fiscal 2021 $ 45.0 $ 86.4 Organic 2.2 4.9 % 6.9 8.0 % Impact of currency (0.6) (1.3) % (0.7) (0.8) % Segment profit -fiscal 2022 $ 46.6 3.6 % $ 92.6 7.2 %

Segment profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $46.6, an increase of $1.6. Organic segment profit increased $2.2, as higher sales in Sun Care were partially offset by inflationary cost pressures and higher A&P spend.

Segment profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $92.6, an increase of $6.2, or 7.2%. Organic segment profit increased $6.9, or 8.0%, driven primarily by higher sales volumes, partially offset by inflationary cost pressures and higher A&P expense.

28





Feminine Care Net Sales - Feminine Care Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 % Chg Nine Months % Chg Net sales - fiscal 2021 $ 73.6 $ 209.7 Organic 7.7 10.5 % 3.4 1.6 % Impact of currency - - % - - % Net sales - fiscal 2022 $ 81.3 10.5 % $ 213.1 1.6 %

Feminine Care net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased $7.7, or 10.5%. The increase in net sales reflected higher category consumption and improved product availability and shelf replenishment.

Feminine Care net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 increased $3.4, or 1.6%. The increase in net sales reflected higher category consumption compared to the prior year.

Segment Profit - Feminine Care Period Ended June 30, 2022 Q3 %Chg Nine Months %Chg Segment profit -fiscal 2021 $ 13.7 $ 28.1 Organic (4.8) (35.1) % (9.0) (32.0) % Impact of currency (0.1) (0.7) % - - % Segment profit - fiscal 2022 $ 8.8 (35.8) % $ 19.1 (32.0) %

Feminine Care segment profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $8.8, a decrease of $4.9, or 35.8%, largely driven by lower gross profit, reflecting higher commodity and transportation related costs, as well as increased A&P support.

Feminine Care segment profit for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 was $19.1 a decrease of $9.0, or 32.0%, primarily due to inflationary pressures on materials and distribution, partially offset by favorable pricing.

General Corporate and Other Expenses Quarter Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Corporate expenses $ 14.8 $ 15.7 $ 42.8 $ 41.2 Restructuring and related costs 3.9 8.2 9.8 18.1 Acquisition and integration costs 0.9 1.3 8.0 4.6 SKU rationalization charges 22.5 - 22.5 - Legal settlement (7.5) - (7.5) - Value-added tax settlement costs - - 3.4 - Sun Care reformulation costs 0.6 - 4.1 - Cost of early retirement of long-term debt - - - 26.1 General corporate and other expenses $ 35.2 $ 25.2 $ 83.1 $ 90.0 % of net sales 5.6 % 4.4 % 5.1 % 5.8 %

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, corporate expenses were $14.8, or 2.4% of net sales, compared to $15.7, or 2.7% of net sales. For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, corporate expenses were $42.8, or 2.6% of net sales, compared to $41.2, or 2.7% of net sales. For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the decline in corporate expense was primarily due to lower discretionary spending. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, the increase in corporate expense was primarily due to higher salary and benefit costs.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2022, a portion of our cash balances were located outside the U.S. Given our extensive international operations, a significant portion of our cash is denominated in foreign currencies. Refer to Note 14 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for a discussion of the primary currencies to which the Company is exposed. We manage our worldwide cash requirements by reviewing available funds among the many subsidiaries through which we conduct business and the cost effectiveness with which those funds can be accessed. We generally repatriate a portion of current year earnings from select non-U.S. subsidiaries only if the economic cost of the repatriation is not considered material.

The counterparties that hold our deposits consist of major financial institutions. We consistently monitor positions with, and the credit ratings of, counterparties both internally and by using outside ratings agencies.

Our total borrowings were $1,389.9 at June 30, 2022, including $139.9 tied to variable interest rates. Our total borrowings at September 30, 2021 were $1,276.5. We had outstanding borrowings of $121.0 under the Revolving Credit Facility at June 30, 2022, primarily to fund the acquisition of Billie. Taking into account outstanding letters of credit of $6.5, as of June 30, 2022, $297.5 was available under the Revolving Credit Facility. We had outstanding international borrowings, recorded in Notes payable, of $18.9 and $26.5 as of June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Effective February 7, 2022, we increased the maximum receivables sold facility amount under the Sixth Amendment to Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement to $180.0 from $150.0. Refer to Note 9 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further discussion on our Accounts Receivable Facility.

Historically, we have generated, and expect to continue to generate, positive cash flows from operations. Our cash flows are affected by the seasonality of our Sun Care products, typically resulting in higher net sales and increased cash generated in the second and third quarter of each fiscal year. While we cannot reasonably estimate the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our cash flows, we believe our cash on hand, cash flows from operations and borrowing capacity under our Revolving Credit Facility will be sufficient to satisfy our future working capital requirements, interest payments, R&D activities, capital expenditures, and other financing requirements for at least the next 12 months. We will continue to monitor our cash flows, spending and liquidity needs.

To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a significant impact on our liquidity or capital resources. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption and volatility in the global capital markets, which, depending on future developments, could impact our capital resources and liquidity in the future.

Short-term financing needs consist primarily of working capital requirements and principal and interest payments on our long-term debt. Long-term financing needs will depend largely on potential growth opportunities, including acquisition activity and repayment or refinancing of our long-term debt obligations. Our long-term liquidity may be influenced by our ability to borrow additional funds, renegotiate existing debt, and raise equity on terms that are favorable to us. We may, from time-to-time, seek to repurchase shares of our common stock. Such repurchases, if any, will depend on prevailing market conditions, our liquidity requirements, contractual restrictions and other factors.

As of June 30, 2022, we were in compliance with the provisions and covenants associated with our debt agreements.





Cash Flows

A summary of our cash flow activities is provided in the following table: Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash from (used by): Operating activities $ 72.4 $ 155.9 Investing activities (337.6) (26.1) Financing activities (21.4) (59.9) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11.0) 2.9 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (297.6) $ 72.8

Operating Activities

Cash flow from operating activities was $72.4 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $155.9 during the prior year period. The decrease in cash flows versus the same period in the prior year was driven by a larger net working capital build.

Investing Activities

Cash flow used by investing activities was $337.6 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $26.1 used during the prior year period. We completed the acquisition of Billie for $309.4, net of cash acquired, in fiscal 2022. Additionally, we collected $5.0 of proceeds from the sale of the Infant and Pet Care business during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $7.5 in the prior year period. Capital expenditures were $37.4 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $34.1 in the prior year period.

Financing Activities

Net cash used by financing activities was $21.4 during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $59.9 in the prior year period. During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, we had net borrowings of $121.0 under our Revolving Credit Facility, primarily to fund the acquisition of Billie. We repurchased $110.1 of our common stock under our 2018 Board authorization to repurchase our common stock (the "Repurchase Plan") compared to $9.2 in the prior year period. Dividend payments totaled $24.7 in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $16.7 in the prior year period. We had financing outflows for employee equity awards held for taxes totaling $10.4 in the first nine months of fiscal 2022, compared to $4.0 in the prior year period. In fiscal 2021, we replaced our $500 2022 Senior Notes with the issuance of $500 2029 Senior Notes. Additional financing cash outflows incurred in fiscal 2021 were related to costs of early debt retirement of the 2022 Senior Notes totaling $26.1 and debt issuance costs of $6.5.





Share Repurchases

During the first nine months of fiscal 2022, we repurchased 2.9 shares of our common stock for $110.1. We have 6.9 shares remaining under the Repurchase Plan. Future share repurchases, if any, would be made in the open market, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, in such amounts and at such times as we deem appropriate based upon prevailing market conditions, business needs and other factors.





Dividends

On February 4, 2022, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the first fiscal quarter. The dividend was paid April 5, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.

On May 6, 2022, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the second fiscal quarter. The dividend was paid July 7, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2022.

Dividends declared during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $24.7. Payments made for dividends during the nine months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $24.7.

On July 29, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the third fiscal quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

Commitments and Contingencies

Contractual Obligations

At June 30, 2022, we had outstanding borrowings of $121.0 under the Revolving Credit Facility. As of June 30, 2022, future minimum repayments of debt were: $121.0 in fiscal 2025, $750.0 in fiscal 2028 and $500.0 in fiscal 2029.

There have been no other material changes in our contractual obligations since the presentation in our 2021 Annual Report.





Critical Accounting Policies

Our critical accounting policies and estimates are fully described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ( the "SEC") on November 19, 2021. The preparation of these financial statements requires us to make estimates and assumptions. These estimates and assumptions can be subjective and complex, and consequently, actual results could differ from those estimates. There have been no significant changes to our critical accounting policies and estimates since September 30, 2021.

Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk.

(Amounts in millions)

The market risk inherent in our financial instruments and positions represents the potential loss arising from adverse changes in currency rates, commodity prices, and interest rates. At times, we enter into contractual arrangements (derivatives) to reduce these exposures. For further information on our foreign currency derivative instruments, refer to Note 14 of Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements. As of June 30, 2022, there were no open derivative or hedging instruments for future purchases of raw materials or commodities. Our exposure to interest rate risk relates primarily to our variable-rate debt instruments, which currently bear interest based on LIBOR plus margin. As of June 30, 2022, our outstanding variable-rate debt included $139.9 related to our Revolving Credit Facility and international, variable-rate notes payable. Assuming a one-percent increase in the applicable interest rates, annual interest expense on these variable-rate debt instruments would increase approximately $1.4.

There have been no material changes in our assessment of market risk sensitivity since our presentation of Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K.





Item 4. Controls and Procedures.

Evaluation of Disclosure Controls and Procedures

We maintain disclosure controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed in reports filed under the Exchange Act, is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the specified time periods, and that such information is accumulated and communicated to management, including our Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), as appropriate, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure.

Our management, with the participation of our CEO and CFO, evaluated the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act) as of June 30, 2022. Based on that evaluation, our CEO and CFO concluded that, as of that date, our disclosure controls and procedures were effective.





Changes in Internal Control over Financial Reporting

There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 that have materially affected, or are likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting.









PART II - OTHER INFORMATION

Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds.

The following table sets forth the purchases of our Company's securities by the Company and any affiliated purchasers within the meaning of Rule 10b-18(a)(3) (17 CFR 240.10b-18(a)(3)) during the third quarter of fiscal 2022: Period Total Number of Shares Purchased (1) (2)

Average Price Paid per share (3) Total Number of Shares Purchased as Part of Publicly Announced Plans or Programs (2) Maximum Number that May Yet Be Purchased Under the Plans or Programs April 1 to 30, 2022 145,706 $ 36.99 127,297 7,714,359 May 1 to 31, 2022 487,405 35.69 487,405 7,226,954 June 1 to 30, 2022 359,341 35.07 359,341 6,867,613

(1) 18,409 shares purchased during the third quarter relate to the surrender to the Company of shares of common stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of restricted stock equivalent awards.

(2) In January 2018, our Board authorized a repurchase of up to 10 million shares of our Company's common stock. This authorization replaced the prior share repurchase authorization of May 2015. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, we repurchased 974,043 shares under this authorization.

(3) Includes $0.02 per share of brokerage fee commissions.

