Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EWTX   US28036F1057

EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(EWTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-03 pm EST
8.790 USD   -1.68%
08:31aEdgewise Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023
BU
01/03Edgewise Therapeutics EDG-7500 Drug Candidate Remains a Call Option as Investors Await Data, Wedbush Says
MT
2022Edgewise Therapeutics to Showcase Novel Cardiac Program at Virtual Investor Event on Tuesday, January 3, 2023
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10, 2023

01/04/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, targeted, small molecule therapies for the treatment of devastating muscle disorders, today announced that management will present at the J.P. Morgan 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:45 am PT (12:45 pm ET).

The presentation will be webcast live; a link for the webcast can be found on the Edgewise events page and will be accessible for replay following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare neuromuscular and cardiac disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle-focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue. The Company’s lead candidate, EDG-5506, an investigational orally administered small molecule myosin modulator designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies, is advancing in multiple clinical trials in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy or Becker muscular dystrophy. The Company is also advancing EDG-7500, a novel sarcomere modulator for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, into IND-enabling preclinical development. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:31aEdgewise Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference o..
BU
01/03Edgewise Therapeutics EDG-7500 Drug Candidate Remains a Call Option as Investors Await ..
MT
2022Edgewise Therapeutics to Showcase Novel Cardiac Program at Virtual Investor Event on Tu..
BU
2022Edgewise Therapeutics Appoints Marc Semigran, M.D., As Chief Development Officer
BU
2022Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Appoints Marc Semigran as Chief Development Officer
CI
2022Edgewise Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation
PU
2022Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2022RBC Cuts Price Target on Edgewise Therapeutics to $29 From $31, Maintains Outperform, S..
MT
2022Wedbush Adjusts Edgewise Therapeutics Price Target to $28 From $31, Maintains Outperfor..
MT
2022Edgewise Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -69,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 556 M 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,79 $
Average target price 23,80 $
Spread / Average Target 171%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Koch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Michael Carruthers Chief Financial Officer
Peter A. Thompson Chairman
Alan Russell Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Joanne M. Donovan Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%556
MODERNA, INC.0.00%68 764
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.50%37 865
LONZA GROUP AG1.77%36 500
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%28 738
SEAGEN INC.0.15%23 895