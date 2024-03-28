– Presentation highlights beneficial effects of chronic EDG-7500 treatment in preventing diastolic dysfunction in an animal model of non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) –

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will present data on EDG-7500 at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session (ACC.24). EDG-7500 is a first-in-class oral, selective, cardiac sarcomere modulator, specifically designed to slow early contraction velocity and address impaired cardiac relaxation associated with HCM and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction. The conference will take place in Atlanta, GA at the Georgia World Congress Center from April 6-8, 2024.

“EDG-7500 is a novel investigational therapy for the treatment of HCM with a differentiated mechanism of action,” said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Edgewise Therapeutics. “Importantly, in our preclinical studies, EDG-7500 has shown potent gradient reduction, normalization of hyperdynamic contractility, and significant improvements in ventricular filling. At ACC, data supporting beneficial effects of chronic EDG-7500 treatment in preventing diastolic dysfunction in an animal model of non-obstructive HCM will be presented and discussed. Despite recent therapeutic advances in obstructive HCM, patients with symptomatic non-obstructive disease have limited options.”

Edgewise Presentation at ACC.24:

Session: From the bench to the bedside: Advances in heart failure & cardiomyopathies

Poster Presentation: 1087-05 - Chronic Treatment with the Novel Sarcomere Modulator EDG-7500 Improves Left Ventricular Distensibility and Cardiac Output Recruitment Under Stress in a Mini-pig Genetic Model of Non-Obstructed Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenter: Marc Evanchik, Vice President Discovery and Translational Pharmacology, Edgewise Therapeutics

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024, 3:15 – 3:25 pm ET

About EDG-7500 for HCM

EDG-7500 is a first-in-class oral, selective, cardiac sarcomere modulator, specifically designed to slow early contraction velocity and address impaired cardiac relaxation associated with HCM and other diseases of diastolic dysfunction. Preclinical data in models of both obstructed and non-obstructed HCM suggest the ability to drive a broadly effective clinical response at a low risk of decreasing left ventricular ejection fraction below normal at all doses tested. Due to EDG-7500’s self-limiting mechanism on systolic contraction, the Company plans to investigate fixed-dose regimens of EDG-7500, thus potentially eliminating the echo-mediated dose titration and intense follow-up requirements of current therapy. The Company is advancing a randomized, placebo-controlled, single and multiple ascending dose Phase 1 trial evaluating safety, tolerability, PK and pharmacodynamics in healthy adults. To learn more about this trial (NCT06011317), go to clinicaltrials.gov.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies and serious cardiac conditions. The Company’s deep expertise in muscle physiology is driving a new generation of first-in-class therapeutics. EDG-5506 is an orally administered skeletal myosin inhibitor in clinical trials in patients with Becker, Duchenne, and Limb-Girdle muscular dystrophies as well as McArdle Disease. EDG-7500, currently in a Phase 1 trial, is a novel cardiac sarcomere modulator for the treatment of HCM and other disorders of cardiac diastolic dysfunction. The entire team at Edgewise is dedicated to our mission: changing the lives of patients and families affected by serious muscle diseases. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

