Corporate Overview
May 2024
Leaders in muscle disease science
FOCUSED ON MUSCLE SCIENCE
- Global leader in muscle disease therapeutic development
- Deep knowledge of integrated muscle physiology
- Novel & holistic therapeutic approach to protect muscle
RAPIDLY ADVANCING PORTFOLIO
- Developing sevasemten with the goal of becoming the foundational therapy for muscular dystrophies
- Developing EDG-7500 to target HCM & other diseases of diastolic disfunction
- Novel cardiometabolic targets in preclinical discovery
UNWAVERING PATIENT COMMITMENT
- Mission-drivenfocus on unmet needs in severe muscle conditions
- Patient communities are a critical voice in all development programs
Our pipeline
Phase 3/
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Pivotal
Skeletal
Sevasemten
Myosin
ATPase
Cardiovascular
EDG-7500
Undisclosed
sarcomeric
target
Undisclosed
sarcomeric
target
EDG-003
Undisclosed
target
Becker muscular dystrophy
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Becker / LGMD2i / McArdle
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)
Diseases of Diastolic Dysfunction
Cardiometabolic
Contraction-induced muscle damage & sevasemten
5
Contraction-induced muscle injury is the root driver of disease progression in muscular dystrophy
Contraction from daily activities
HEALTHY MUSCLE
Normal wear
and tear
Healthy muscle is
protected by stabilizing
components including fully-functional dystrophin
Normal wear and tear
Healthy
results in some damage
but the muscle is able
muscle
repair
to repair itself.
DYSTROPHIC MUSCLE
injury
Contraction-
repair
induced injuries
are exacerbated in
Repeated
dystrophic muscles
which lacks
contraction-
protective
induced injury,
components
impacting
including fully-
muscle's ability to
functional
repair itself
dystrophin
Fat and scar tissue replacement
of muscles leads to muscle loss & eventual loss of function
Sevasemten: A first-in-class fast myofiber (type II) myosin inhibitor designed to protect against contraction-induced muscle injury
Sevasemten Therapeutic Hypothesis
Sevasemten
Duchenne
Excessive
contraction
induced muscle
damage
Becker
Progressive
disease
pathology
Protected sarcomere
Prevention of
contraction-induced muscle injury
Collapsed sarcomere
Contraction-
induced
muscle injury
Sevasemten is an investigational therapy that has not been approved for use in muscular dystrophies by any regulatory agency, as its safety and effectiveness have not been established for the treatment of these diseases.
Ongoing sevasemten clinical trials in muscular dystrophy
Becker
Ph 2 Becker
(NCT05291091)
Pivotal Becker Cohort
(NCT05291091)
Ph 2 Becker, LGMD2i, & McArdle
Becker Open Label Extension Study
(NCT06066580)
PK, biomarkers and longer-term safety
OLE
Fully Enrolled
Function (NSAA), PK, biomarkers and longer-term safety
OLE
Enrolling
Exercise challenge study
OLE
Fully Enrolled
Open-labellong-term safety, biomarkers and functional measures
Enrolling
GRASP-01-002 Becker Natural History Study
(NCT05257473)
Duchenne
Ph 2 Duchenne Dose-Ranging
(NCT05540860)
Ph 2 Duchenne Boys on Gene Tx
(NCT06100887)
24-Month, observational study of 80 participants with Becker
Enrolling
PK, biomarkers and safety
OLE
Enrolling
PK, biomarkers and safety
OLE
Enrolling
Sevasemten program in
Becker muscular dystrophy
9
Our goal is to positively impact the course of Becker muscular dystrophy
"I was told, 'You're lucky you don't have Duchenne.' It's frustrating that you live longer, but you are constantly going downhill…"
- Individual living with Becker
- Becker is a rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating and degenerative neuromuscular disorder
- The disease predominately affects males and imposes significant physical, emotional, financial and social impacts on the individuals and their caregivers
- Individuals with Becker lose mobility, function and independence in the prime of their lives
- There is currently no treatment for Becker
Source: NIH Genetics Home Reference - Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy; Romitti PA et. al., Pediatrics, 2015; Bushby KM, et. al., Lancet, 1991; Salari N, et. al., J Orthop Surg Res, 2022; : J Med Genet
