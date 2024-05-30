Leaders in Muscle Disease Science

Forward looking statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this presentation that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding Edgewise's expectations relating to its clinical trials and clinical development of sevasemten; statements regarding the potential of, and expectations regarding, Edgewise's product candidates and programs, including sevasemten and EDG- 7500; statements regarding Edgewise's milestones, including timing of data from its CANYON trial; statements regarding whether data from GRAND CANYON could support a marketing application; and statements by Edgewise's chief medical officer. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon Edgewise's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics and operating as an early clinical stage company including the potential for Edgewise's product candidates to cause serious adverse events; Edgewise's ability to develop, initiate or complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; Edgewise's ability to take advantage of potential benefits associated with designations granted by FDA and/or to maintain qualifications for applicable designations over time; the timing, progress and results of clinical trials for sevasemten and EDG-7500; Edgewise's ability to enroll and maintain patients in clinical trials; Edgewise's ability to raise any additional funding it will need to continue to pursue its business and product development plans; the timing, scope and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; the potential for any clinical trial results to differ from preclinical, interim, preliminary, topline or expected results; the potential that the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials may not be predictive of the success of later

clinical trials; Edgewise's ability to develop a proprietary drug discovery platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; Edgewise's manufacturing,

commercialization and marketing capabilities and strategy; the size of the market opportunity for Edgewise's product candidates; the loss of key scientific or management personnel; competition in the industry in which Edgewise operates; Edgewise's reliance on third parties; Edgewise's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; general economic and market conditions; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in documents that Edgewise files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation, and Edgewise assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of such products.

Leaders in muscle disease science

FOCUSED ON MUSCLE SCIENCE

  • Global leader in muscle disease therapeutic development
  • Deep knowledge of integrated muscle physiology
  • Novel & holistic therapeutic approach to protect muscle

RAPIDLY ADVANCING PORTFOLIO

  • Developing sevasemten with the goal of becoming the foundational therapy for muscular dystrophies
  • Developing EDG-7500 to target HCM & other diseases of diastolic disfunction
  • Novel cardiometabolic targets in preclinical discovery

UNWAVERING PATIENT COMMITMENT

  • Mission-drivenfocus on unmet needs in severe muscle conditions
  • Patient communities are a critical voice in all development programs

Our pipeline

Phase 3/

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Pivotal

Skeletal

Sevasemten

Myosin

ATPase

Cardiovascular

EDG-7500

Undisclosed

sarcomeric

target

Undisclosed

sarcomeric

target

EDG-003

Undisclosed

target

Becker muscular dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy

Becker / LGMD2i / McArdle

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM)

Diseases of Diastolic Dysfunction

Cardiometabolic

Contraction-induced muscle damage & sevasemten

Contraction-induced muscle injury is the root driver of disease progression in muscular dystrophy

Contraction from daily activities

HEALTHY MUSCLE

Normal wear

and tear

Healthy muscle is

protected by stabilizing

components including fully-functional dystrophin

Normal wear and tear

Healthy

results in some damage

but the muscle is able

muscle

repair

to repair itself.

DYSTROPHIC MUSCLE

injury

Contraction-

repair

induced injuries

are exacerbated in

Repeated

dystrophic muscles

which lacks

contraction-

protective

induced injury,

components

impacting

including fully-

muscle's ability to

functional

repair itself

dystrophin

Fat and scar tissue replacement

of muscles leads to muscle loss & eventual loss of function

Sevasemten: A first-in-class fast myofiber (type II) myosin inhibitor designed to protect against contraction-induced muscle injury

Sevasemten Therapeutic Hypothesis

Sevasemten

Duchenne

Excessive

contraction

induced muscle

damage

Becker

Progressive

disease

pathology

Protected sarcomere

Prevention of

contraction-induced muscle injury

Collapsed sarcomere

Contraction-

induced

muscle injury

Sevasemten is an investigational therapy that has not been approved for use in muscular dystrophies by any regulatory agency, as its safety and effectiveness have not been established for the treatment of these diseases.

Ongoing sevasemten clinical trials in muscular dystrophy

Becker

Ph 2 Becker

(NCT05291091)

Pivotal Becker Cohort

(NCT05291091)

Ph 2 Becker, LGMD2i, & McArdle

Becker Open Label Extension Study

(NCT06066580)

PK, biomarkers and longer-term safety

OLE

Fully Enrolled

Function (NSAA), PK, biomarkers and longer-term safety

OLE

Enrolling

Exercise challenge study

OLE

Fully Enrolled

Open-labellong-term safety, biomarkers and functional measures

Enrolling

GRASP-01-002 Becker Natural History Study

(NCT05257473)

Duchenne

Ph 2 Duchenne Dose-Ranging

(NCT05540860)

Ph 2 Duchenne Boys on Gene Tx

(NCT06100887)

24-Month, observational study of 80 participants with Becker

Enrolling

PK, biomarkers and safety

OLE

Enrolling

PK, biomarkers and safety

OLE

Enrolling

Sevasemten program in

Becker muscular dystrophy

Our goal is to positively impact the course of Becker muscular dystrophy

"I was told, 'You're lucky you don't have Duchenne.' It's frustrating that you live longer, but you are constantly going downhill…"

  • Individual living with Becker
  • Becker is a rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating and degenerative neuromuscular disorder
  • The disease predominately affects males and imposes significant physical, emotional, financial and social impacts on the individuals and their caregivers
  • Individuals with Becker lose mobility, function and independence in the prime of their lives
  • There is currently no treatment for Becker

