    EGIO   US53261M1045

EDGIO, INC.

(EGIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-06 pm EDT
3.410 USD   -3.13%
09:19aEdgio Appoints Three New Board Members
BU
08/31Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/22EDGIO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Edgio Appoints Three New Board Members

09/07/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Company expands leadership depth with strategic scaled operations and marketing additions

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced the appointment of new board members. Joining the Edgio Board of Directors are Dianne Ledingham, Reed Rayman and E-Fei Wang to support the company’s ongoing strategic planning, positioning and governance.

“We continue to strengthen the company’s strategic and operational leadership with these new board appointments,” said Bob Lyons, Edgio CEO. “This is a meaningful step toward reshaping Edgio's Board of Directors to add the capabilities required to support an innovative growth and profitability-oriented technology company.”

Dianne Ledingham, a seasoned technology executive leader, joins the Edgio board with more than 30 years of experience helping companies unlock enterprise value as a senior partner in Bain's Customer Strategy and Marketing Technology and Cloud Services (TCS) Practices. Having led some of Bain’s most significant TCS client relationships, she has worked with organizations to deliver outsized growth, successful acquisition and merger integrations, and transformations. Dianne also founded Bain’s Global Sales and Channel Excellence Practice as part of the Customer Practice, where she led the group for seven years, helping companies drive growth across industries.

“I'm honored to join Edgio at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Ledingham. “I’ve been impressed with its client-centric approach to continuous improvement and steadfast commitment to transforming how users consume and experience events, entertainment, education and shopping. I look forward to working with its leadership, and helping the organization expand its capabilities and scale.”

Also joining the board are Reed Rayman and E-Fei Wang from Apollo Global Management.

“We are exceedingly proud of the progress that Edgio has made, pacing ahead of plan and realizing opportunities to drive client and shareholder value,” said Rayman, a Partner at Apollo. “We’re pleased to support the next phase of the company’s growth, and our participation at this level demonstrates Apollo’s belief in and commitment to Edgio's future.”

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) makes connected living faster, safer and simpler to manage by powering unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge with our seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming solutions. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user. Dedicated to providing unparalleled client care and extending value every step of the way, Edgio is a partner of choice, driving about 20% of worldwide internet traffic to support the most popular shows, movies, sports, games and music, and instant-loading websites. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 385 M - -
Net income 2022 -72,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 749 M 749 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 317
Free-Float 98,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,41 $
Average target price 6,29 $
Spread / Average Target 84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Cumming Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David C. Peterschmidt Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kapur Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Carney Senior VP-Global Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDGIO, INC.-0.58%749
ACCENTURE PLC-31.62%179 302
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.35%143 279
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.42%98 951
INFOSYS LIMITED-22.92%76 429
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.87%54 319