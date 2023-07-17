Report cites company’s global scale and robust product offerings

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice for speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the Frost Radar: Global Content Delivery Network, 2023, by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. This in-depth report explores the ongoing evolution of the CDN market, highlights Edgio’s ongoing commitment to innovation and growth, and praises the company for its high-performance edge platform.

According to analyst Nick Baugh, “Edgio completed a reimagining. The company has hit the ground running with a complete portfolio, R&D strategy, and cogent road map for long-term success with an immediate focus on network performance and cost and then, over time, extending the network and environment and expanding new developments.”

In today's digital landscape, CDNs serve as vital components for delivering webpages, data-intensive applications, and video content. Frost emphasized that in order to maintain high conversion rates and minimize customer attrition, brands, content owners, and service providers must ensure swift content delivery and seamless functionality. From major sports streaming events to large file transfers and data-heavy websites, Edgio's global edge network brings data closer to every user, enabling faster, safer, and more convenient content delivery.

"We're thrilled that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our commitment to innovation and growth," said Todd Hinders, Chief Revenue Officer at Edgio. ”At Edgio, we are fully committed to helping our clients create better user experiences and thus maximize customer lifetime value. Whether it's powering the world's most-watched live events, or securing high-stakes websites, we are continually innovating to create a platform that delivers content faster, more efficiently and with integrated security.”

With an expansive global network comprising over 300 Points of Presence (PoPs), 7000+ global interconnections, and a capacity exceeding 275 Terabits, Edgio provides an unparalleled edge platform that creates value through connected experiences. For more information about Edgio's global edge network, please visit: https://edg.io/.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

