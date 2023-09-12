Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (Edgio), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 along with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023. With this filing, the Company is now compliant with the periodic reporting requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”).
“We had a stronger than expected second quarter with better financial performance and significant improvements in leading indicators. Our transformation is on track and we expect second quarter revenue to be the low point for the year as revitalized sales and commercial motions are reducing churn, driving new product adoption, and increasing conversion of our growing pipeline," said Bob Lyons, President and CEO of Edgio. “Driven by sustained revenue growth, gross margin expansion and cost savings, we expect to deliver substantial year over year improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024.”
Recent Business Highlights:
- QTD Applications bookings already ahead of second quarter levels with new client wins and existing client expansion
- QTD Applications bookings more than doubled from bookings in 1Q 2023
- Customer churn was 1% in the second quarter versus 4% in 4Q22 and logo churn declined 40% in the same period
- Continued new product momentum with API Security solution in General Availability
- Awarded “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” by Frost & Sullivan
- On track to operationalize approximately $85-90 million of expected run rate cost savings, by end of 2023 and forecasted higher by end of 2024
- Bolstered leadership team with the appointment of Todd Hinders as Chief Revenue Officer
- Notable wins for Applications include a 15,000 employee safety & security solutions company in Europe, a leading Asian webtoon company, a leading global consumer brand and an IR500 domestic pet supplies retailer.
- Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency designation with Edgio’s Applications Platform and Uplynk now available in AWS Marketplace.
Second Quarter Financial highlights:
Revenue
- Revenue of $95.8 million, 51% year over year growth due to the inclusion of the Edgecast acquisition. Sequential decline of 6.1% was driven by normal summer seasonality and previously communicated churn and elongated booking cycle.
Gross margin
- GAAP gross margin was 26.4%, compared to 28.4% year over year and 30.4% quarter over quarter.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 26.9%, compared to 29.1% year over year and 31.2% quarter over quarter.
- Cash gross margin was 30.8%, compared to 39.7% year over year and 34.7% quarter over quarter. Cash gross margin was impacted by the seasonal decline in traffic consistent with having a high fixed cost structure, partially offset by savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.
Operating expenses
- GAAP operating expenses, including share-based compensation of $3.4 million, restructuring charges of $3.3 million to achieve cost synergies, restatement related expenses of $2.6 million, and acquisition and legal related expenses of $1.0 million, were 61% of revenue versus 62.4% in the first quarter of 2023.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, were 50.7% of revenue versus 54.3% in the first quarter of 2023.
- Cash operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, depreciation and amortization were 44.8% of revenue versus 48.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Sequential decline in cash operating expenses was primarily due to realization of cost savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $13.4 million, compared to a loss of $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to lower gross profit partially offset by realization of cost savings.
Capital Expenditure
- Year-to-date capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $2.6 million or 1.3% of revenue.
- We expect to continue to be efficient with our capital expenditure as a result of stronger operational discipline, leveraging our excess capacity and due to higher revenue contribution from software solutions that have lower capital requirements.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $36.2 million for the quarter, compared to $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.
- Cash flow used in operations during the quarter was $12.4 million.
2023 Guidance:
"Our second quarter performance and early signs of positive momentum in leading indicators demonstrates our strategy and execution are on track. We are focused on growing the business with the right economic model and get it to a sustainable trajectory soon,” said Stephen Cumming, CFO, “We expect sequential revenue growth for the rest of the year, with associated improvements in cash gross margins. Combined with a meaningful step down in our operating expense structure, we reiterate our expectation for Adjusted EBITDA break even in the fourth quarter.”
For 2023, our guidance is unchanged and we are currently expecting:
- Revenue between $392 million and $398 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $37 million to negative $31 million, implying Adjusted EBITDA margin between negative 9.5% and negative 8%.
- Capital expenditure between $10 million and $13 million, implying 2.5% and 3.5% of revenue.
Financial Tables
Edgio, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,188
$
32,787
$
55,275
Marketable securities
—
15,396
18,734
Accounts receivable, net
63,563
82,461
84,627
Income taxes receivable
155
373
105
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
36,778
36,987
36,374
Total current assets
136,684
168,004
195,115
Property and equipment, net
73,667
72,976
73,467
Operating lease right of use assets
4,816
5,053
5,290
Deferred income taxes
2,925
2,388
2,338
Goodwill
168,775
168,961
169,156
Intangible assets, net
80,948
86,348
91,661
Other assets
2,582
2,586
5,353
Total assets
$
470,397
$
506,316
$
542,380
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
63,799
$
48,312
$
52,776
Deferred revenue
10,132
10,500
9,286
Operating lease liability obligations
3,621
4,483
4,557
Income taxes payable
3,155
3,286
3,133
Financing obligations
8,944
6,839
6,346
Other current liabilities
55,271
76,947
76,160
Total current liabilities
144,922
150,367
152,258
Convertible senior notes, net
123,070
122,849
122,631
Operating lease liability obligations, less current portion
7,730
8,066
9,181
Deferred income taxes
1,431
602
596
Deferred revenue, less current portion
2,247
2,333
2,949
Financing obligations, less current portion
14,208
12,738
13,784
Other long-term liabilities
858
721
1,658
Total liabilities
294,466
297,676
303,057
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 223,380, 222,702, and 222,232 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
223
223
222
Common stock contingent consideration
16,300
16,300
16,300
Additional paid-in capital
814,405
811,571
807,507
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(11,321
)
(11,430
)
(11,665
)
Accumulated deficit
(643,676
)
(608,024
)
(573,041
)
Total stockholders’ equity
175,931
208,640
239,323
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
470,397
$
506,316
$
542,380
Edgio, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Percent
June 30,
Percent
June 30,
June 30,
Percent
2023
2023
Change
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
$
95,765
$
101,948
(6
)%
$
63,586
51
%
$
197,713
$
118,925
66
%
Cost of revenue:
Cost of services (1)
66,742
67,353
(1
)%
38,718
72
%
134,095
71,391
88
%
Depreciation — network
3,788
3,610
5
%
6,791
(44
)%
7,398
12,639
(41
)%
Total cost of revenue
70,530
70,963
(1
)%
45,509
55
%
141,493
84,030
68
%
Gross profit
25,235
30,985
(19
)%
18,077
40
%
56,220
34,895
61
%
Gross profit percentage
26.4
%
30.4
%
28.4
%
28.4
%
29.3
%
Operating expenses:
General and administrative (1)
14,480
16,836
(14
)%
26,812
(46
)%
31,316
42,645
(27
)%
Sales and marketing (1)
16,167
19,622
(18
)%
10,834
49
%
35,789
18,461
94
%
Research and development (1)
18,739
21,016
(11
)%
12,171
54
%
39,755
21,749
83
%
Depreciation and amortization
5,692
5,607
2
%
1,508
277
%
11,299
2,540
345
%
Restructuring charges
3,336
500
567
%
4,368
(24
)%
3,836
5,066
(24
)%
Total operating expenses
58,414
63,581
(8
)%
55,693
5
%
121,995
90,461
35
%
Operating loss
(33,179
)
(32,596
)
NM
(37,616
)
NM
(65,775
)
(55,566
)
NM
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(1,701
)
(1,577
)
NM
(1,458
)
NM
(3,278
)
(2,888
)
NM
Interest income
152
397
NM
33
NM
549
60
NM
Other, net
(545
)
(809
)
NM
(1,146
)
NM
(1,354
)
(1,859
)
NM
Total other expense
(2,094
)
(1,989
)
NM
(2,571
)
NM
(4,083
)
(4,687
)
NM
Loss before income taxes
(35,273
)
(34,585
)
NM
(40,187
)
NM
(69,858
)
(60,253
)
NM
Income tax (benefit) expense
379
398
NM
(19,589
)
NM
777
(19,383
)
NM
Net loss
(35,652
)
(34,983
)
NM
(20,598
)
NM
(70,635
)
(40,870
)
NM
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.28
)
Diluted
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(0.28
)
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation:
Basic
222,914
222,462
151,776
222,688
143,652
Diluted
222,914
222,462
151,776
222,688
143,652
(1) Includes share-based compensation and acquisition and legal related charges (see supplemental table for figures)
Edgio, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Data
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30.
March 31,
June 30,
June 30.
June 30.
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Share-based compensation:
Cost of services
$
321
$
679
$
326
$
1,000
$
734
General and administrative
1,151
1,416
2,166
2,567
4,269
Sales and marketing
375
617
1,376
992
2,557
Research and development
1,512
2,488
3,423
4,000
6,743
Total share-based compensation
$
3,359
$
5,200
$
7,291
$
8,559
$
14,303
Acquisition and legal related charges:
Cost of services
$
182
$
111
$
70
$
293
$
70
General and administrative
261
589
14,522
850
19,629
Sales and marketing
49
42
—
91
—
Research and development
549
410
22
959
22
Total acquisition and legal related charges
$
1,041
$
1,152
$
14,614
$
2,193
$
19,721
Depreciation and amortization:
Network-related depreciation
$
3,788
$
3,610
$
6,791
$
7,398
$
12,639
Other depreciation and amortization
292
294
336
586
582
Amortization of intangible assets
5,400
5,313
1,172
10,713
1,958
Total depreciation and amortization
$
9,480
$
9,217
$
8,299
$
18,697
$
15,179
End of period statistics:
Approximate number of active clients
888
900
1,000
888
1,000
Number of employees and employee equivalents
862
982
1,098
862
1,098
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that our management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net loss to be an important indicator of our overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net loss to be U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and restatement related expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and restatement related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, and they also enable us to compare against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:
- Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;
- These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;
- These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
- Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP financial results and using Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Amount
Per
Share
Amount
Per
Share
Amount
Per
Share
Amount
Per
Share
Amount
Per
Share
U.S. GAAP net loss
$
(35,652
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(34,983
)
$
(0.16
)
$
(20,598
)
$
(0.14
)
$
(70,635
)
$
(0.32
)
$
(40,870
)
$
(0.28
)
Share-based compensation
3,359
0.02
5,200
0.02
7,291
0.05
8,559
0.04
14,303
0.10
Non-cash interest expense
220
—
218
—
211
—
438
—
420
—
Restructuring charges
3,336
0.01
500
—
4,368
0.03
3,836
0.02
5,066
0.04
Acquisition and legal related expenses
1,041
—
1,152
0.01
14,614
0.10
2,193
0.01
19,721
0.14
Amortization of intangible assets
5,400
0.02
5,313
0.02
1,172
0.01
10,713
0.05
1,958
0.01
Restatement related expenses
2,588
0.01
2,175
0.01
—
—
4,763
0.02
—
—
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(19,708
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(20,425
)
$
(0.09
)
$
7,058
$
0.05
$
(40,133
)
$
(0.18
)
$
598
$
—
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation:
222,914
222,462
151,776
222,688
143,652
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
U.S. GAAP net loss
$
(35,652
)
$
(34,983
)
$
(20,598
)
$
(70,635
)
$
(40,870
)
Depreciation and amortization
9,480
9,217
8,299
18,697
15,179
Interest expense
1,701
1,577
1,458
3,278
2,888
Interest and other (income) expense
393
412
1,113
805
1,799
Income tax expense (benefit)
379
398
(19,589
)
777
(19,383
)
EBITDA
$
(23,699
)
$
(23,379
)
$
(29,317
)
$
(47,078
)
$
(40,387
)
Share-based compensation
3,359
5,200
7,291
8,559
14,303
Restructuring charges
3,336
500
4,368
3,836
5,066
Acquisition and legal related expenses
1,041
1,152
14,614
2,193
19,721
Restatement related expenses
2,588
2,175
—
4,763
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(13,375
)
$
(14,352
)
$
(3,044
)
$
(27,727
)
$
(1,297
)
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
GAAP gross profit
$
25,235
$
30,985
$
18,077
$
56,220
$
34,895
Share-based compensation
321
679
326
1,000
734
Acquisition and legal related charges
182
111
70
293
70
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
25,738
$
31,775
$
18,473
$
57,513
$
35,699
Non-GAAP gross margin
26.9
%
31.2
%
29.1
%
29.1
%
30.0
%
GAAP general and administrative expense
$
14,480
$
16,836
$
26,812
$
31,316
$
42,645
Share-based compensation
1,151
1,416
2,166
2,567
4,269
Acquisition and legal related charges
261
589
14,522
850
19,629
Restatement related expenses
2,588
2,175
—
4,763
—
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
10,480
$
12,656
$
10,124
$
23,136
$
18,747
GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
16,167
$
19,622
$
10,834
$
35,789
$
18,461
Share-based compensation
375
617
1,376
992
2,557
Acquisition and legal related charges
49
42
—
91
—
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
15,743
$
18,963
$
9,458
$
34,706
$
15,904
GAAP research and development expense
$
18,739
$
21,016
$
12,171
$
39,755
$
21,749
Share-based compensation
1,512
2,488
3,423
4,000
6,743
Acquisition and legal related charges
549
410
22
959
22
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
16,678
$
18,118
$
8,726
$
34,796
$
14,984
GAAP depreciation and amortization
$
5,692
$
5,607
$
1,508
$
11,299
$
2,540
Amortization of intangibles
(5,400
)
(5,313
)
(1,172
)
(10,713
)
(1,958
)
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization
$
292
$
294
$
336
$
586
$
582
GAAP operating loss
$
(33,179
)
$
(32,596
)
$
(37,616
)
$
(65,775
)
$
(55,566
)
Share-based compensation
3,359
5,200
7,291
8,559
14,303
Amortization of intangibles
5,400
5,313
1,172
10,713
1,958
Restatement related expenses
2,588
2,175
—
4,763
—
Acquisition and legal related charges
1,041
1,152
14,614
2,193
19,721
Restructuring charges
3,336
500
4,368
3,836
5,066
Non-GAAP operating loss
$
(17,455
)
$
(18,256
)
$
(10,171
)
$
(35,711
)
$
(14,518
)
GAAP pre-tax loss
$
(35,273
)
$
(34,585
)
$
(40,187
)
$
(69,858
)
$
(60,253
)
Share-based compensation
3,359
5,200
7,291
8,559
14,303
Amortization of intangibles
5,400
5,313
1,172
10,713
1,958
Acquisition and legal related charges
1,041
1,152
14,614
2,193
19,721
Restructuring charges
3,336
500
4,368
3,836
5,066
Non-cash interest expense
220
218
211
438
420
Restatement related expenses
2,588
2,175
—
4,763
—
Non-GAAP pre-tax loss
$
(19,329
)
$
(20,027
)
$
(12,531
)
$
(39,356
)
$
(18,785
)
GAAP net loss
$
(35,652
)
$
(34,983
)
$
(20,598
)
$
(70,635
)
$
(40,870
)
Share-based compensation
3,359
5,200
7,291
8,559
14,303
Amortization of intangibles
5,400
5,313
1,172
10,713
1,958
Acquisition and legal related charges
1,041
1,152
14,614
2,193
19,721
Restructuring charges
3,336
500
4,368
3,836
5,066
Non-cash interest expense
220
218
211
438
420
Restatement related expenses
2,588
2,175
—
4,763
—
Non-GAAP net (loss) income
$
(19,708
)
$
(20,425
)
$
7,058
$
(40,133
)
$
598
Non-GAAP fully weighted-average basic shares
222,914
222,462
151,776
222,688
143,652
Non-GAAP fully weighted-average diluted shares
222,914
222,462
151,776
222,688
143,652
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP basic share
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.09
)
$
0.05
$
(0.18
)
$
—
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP diluted share
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.09
)
$
0.05
$
(0.18
)
$
—
Edgio, Inc.
Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to U.S. Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Cash Gross Profit
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2023
June 30,
2022
GAAP gross profit
$
25,235
$
30,985
$
18,077
$
56,220
$
34,895
Share-based compensation expense
321
679
326
1,000
734
Acquisition and legal related charges
182
111
70
293
70
Non-GAAP gross profit
25,738
31,775
18,473
57,513
35,699
Non-GAAP gross margin
26.9
%
31.2
%
29.1
%
29.1
%
30.0
%
Depreciation
3,788
3,610
6,791
7,398
12,639
Cash gross profit
$
29,526
$
35,385
$
25,264
$
64,911
$
48,338
Cash gross margin
30.8
%
34.7
%
39.7
%
32.8
%
40.6
%
Conference Call
At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the United States or (646) 307-1963 internationally, with access code 7179917. The conference call will also be audio cast live from www.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the Edgio website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures, run-rate savings, churn reductions, and pipeline conversions, including the impacts of seasonality, our ability to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders, our ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability, reduce our fixed costs and our breakeven point, and align our cost structure with our revenue baseline, our ability to leverage excess capacity and exercise operational discipline, the integration of Edgecast and our future prospects, areas of investment, and product launches. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing clients, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations, and acquisition activities and contributions from acquired businesses. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.edg.io and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of September 12, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.
About Edgio
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Copyright (C) 2023 Edgio, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
