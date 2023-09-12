With 10-Q filed, Company regains compliance with applicable Nasdaq Listing Rules Q2 2023 revenue of $95.8 million, 51% year over year growth Applications bookings QTD in 3Q 2023 already ahead of 2Q 2023 levels and more than double from 1Q 2023 bookings YTD 2023 Capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $2.6 million or 1.3% of revenue

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (Edgio), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 along with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023. With this filing, the Company is now compliant with the periodic reporting requirements for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”).

“We had a stronger than expected second quarter with better financial performance and significant improvements in leading indicators. Our transformation is on track and we expect second quarter revenue to be the low point for the year as revitalized sales and commercial motions are reducing churn, driving new product adoption, and increasing conversion of our growing pipeline," said Bob Lyons, President and CEO of Edgio. “Driven by sustained revenue growth, gross margin expansion and cost savings, we expect to deliver substantial year over year improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024.”

Recent Business Highlights:

QTD Applications bookings already ahead of second quarter levels with new client wins and existing client expansion

QTD Applications bookings more than doubled from bookings in 1Q 2023

Customer churn was 1% in the second quarter versus 4% in 4Q22 and logo churn declined 40% in the same period

Continued new product momentum with API Security solution in General Availability

Awarded “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” by Frost & Sullivan

On track to operationalize approximately $85-90 million of expected run rate cost savings, by end of 2023 and forecasted higher by end of 2024

Bolstered leadership team with the appointment of Todd Hinders as Chief Revenue Officer

Notable wins for Applications include a 15,000 employee safety & security solutions company in Europe, a leading Asian webtoon company, a leading global consumer brand and an IR500 domestic pet supplies retailer.

Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency designation with Edgio’s Applications Platform and Uplynk now available in AWS Marketplace.

Second Quarter Financial highlights:

Revenue

Revenue of $95.8 million, 51% year over year growth due to the inclusion of the Edgecast acquisition. Sequential decline of 6.1% was driven by normal summer seasonality and previously communicated churn and elongated booking cycle.

Gross margin

GAAP gross margin was 26.4%, compared to 28.4% year over year and 30.4% quarter over quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 26.9%, compared to 29.1% year over year and 31.2% quarter over quarter.

Cash gross margin was 30.8%, compared to 39.7% year over year and 34.7% quarter over quarter. Cash gross margin was impacted by the seasonal decline in traffic consistent with having a high fixed cost structure, partially offset by savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.

Operating expenses

GAAP operating expenses, including share-based compensation of $3.4 million, restructuring charges of $3.3 million to achieve cost synergies, restatement related expenses of $2.6 million, and acquisition and legal related expenses of $1.0 million, were 61% of revenue versus 62.4% in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, were 50.7% of revenue versus 54.3% in the first quarter of 2023.

Cash operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, depreciation and amortization were 44.8% of revenue versus 48.8% in the first quarter of 2023. Sequential decline in cash operating expenses was primarily due to realization of cost savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $13.4 million, compared to a loss of $14.4 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to lower gross profit partially offset by realization of cost savings.

Capital Expenditure

Year-to-date capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $2.6 million or 1.3% of revenue.

We expect to continue to be efficient with our capital expenditure as a result of stronger operational discipline, leveraging our excess capacity and due to higher revenue contribution from software solutions that have lower capital requirements.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $36.2 million for the quarter, compared to $48.2 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Cash flow used in operations during the quarter was $12.4 million.

2023 Guidance:

"Our second quarter performance and early signs of positive momentum in leading indicators demonstrates our strategy and execution are on track. We are focused on growing the business with the right economic model and get it to a sustainable trajectory soon,” said Stephen Cumming, CFO, “We expect sequential revenue growth for the rest of the year, with associated improvements in cash gross margins. Combined with a meaningful step down in our operating expense structure, we reiterate our expectation for Adjusted EBITDA break even in the fourth quarter.”

For 2023, our guidance is unchanged and we are currently expecting:

Revenue between $392 million and $398 million.

Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $37 million to negative $31 million, implying Adjusted EBITDA margin between negative 9.5% and negative 8%.

Capital expenditure between $10 million and $13 million, implying 2.5% and 3.5% of revenue.

Financial Tables

Edgio, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,188 $ 32,787 $ 55,275 Marketable securities — 15,396 18,734 Accounts receivable, net 63,563 82,461 84,627 Income taxes receivable 155 373 105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,778 36,987 36,374 Total current assets 136,684 168,004 195,115 Property and equipment, net 73,667 72,976 73,467 Operating lease right of use assets 4,816 5,053 5,290 Deferred income taxes 2,925 2,388 2,338 Goodwill 168,775 168,961 169,156 Intangible assets, net 80,948 86,348 91,661 Other assets 2,582 2,586 5,353 Total assets $ 470,397 $ 506,316 $ 542,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 63,799 $ 48,312 $ 52,776 Deferred revenue 10,132 10,500 9,286 Operating lease liability obligations 3,621 4,483 4,557 Income taxes payable 3,155 3,286 3,133 Financing obligations 8,944 6,839 6,346 Other current liabilities 55,271 76,947 76,160 Total current liabilities 144,922 150,367 152,258 Convertible senior notes, net 123,070 122,849 122,631 Operating lease liability obligations, less current portion 7,730 8,066 9,181 Deferred income taxes 1,431 602 596 Deferred revenue, less current portion 2,247 2,333 2,949 Financing obligations, less current portion 14,208 12,738 13,784 Other long-term liabilities 858 721 1,658 Total liabilities 294,466 297,676 303,057 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 223,380, 222,702, and 222,232 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 223 223 222 Common stock contingent consideration 16,300 16,300 16,300 Additional paid-in capital 814,405 811,571 807,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,321 ) (11,430 ) (11,665 ) Accumulated deficit (643,676 ) (608,024 ) (573,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 175,931 208,640 239,323 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 470,397 $ 506,316 $ 542,380

Edgio, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percent June 30, Percent June 30, June 30, Percent 2023 2023 Change 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 95,765 $ 101,948 (6 )% $ 63,586 51 % $ 197,713 $ 118,925 66 % Cost of revenue: Cost of services (1) 66,742 67,353 (1 )% 38,718 72 % 134,095 71,391 88 % Depreciation — network 3,788 3,610 5 % 6,791 (44 )% 7,398 12,639 (41 )% Total cost of revenue 70,530 70,963 (1 )% 45,509 55 % 141,493 84,030 68 % Gross profit 25,235 30,985 (19 )% 18,077 40 % 56,220 34,895 61 % Gross profit percentage 26.4 % 30.4 % 28.4 % 28.4 % 29.3 % Operating expenses: General and administrative (1) 14,480 16,836 (14 )% 26,812 (46 )% 31,316 42,645 (27 )% Sales and marketing (1) 16,167 19,622 (18 )% 10,834 49 % 35,789 18,461 94 % Research and development (1) 18,739 21,016 (11 )% 12,171 54 % 39,755 21,749 83 % Depreciation and amortization 5,692 5,607 2 % 1,508 277 % 11,299 2,540 345 % Restructuring charges 3,336 500 567 % 4,368 (24 )% 3,836 5,066 (24 )% Total operating expenses 58,414 63,581 (8 )% 55,693 5 % 121,995 90,461 35 % Operating loss (33,179 ) (32,596 ) NM (37,616 ) NM (65,775 ) (55,566 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,701 ) (1,577 ) NM (1,458 ) NM (3,278 ) (2,888 ) NM Interest income 152 397 NM 33 NM 549 60 NM Other, net (545 ) (809 ) NM (1,146 ) NM (1,354 ) (1,859 ) NM Total other expense (2,094 ) (1,989 ) NM (2,571 ) NM (4,083 ) (4,687 ) NM Loss before income taxes (35,273 ) (34,585 ) NM (40,187 ) NM (69,858 ) (60,253 ) NM Income tax (benefit) expense 379 398 NM (19,589 ) NM 777 (19,383 ) NM Net loss (35,652 ) (34,983 ) NM (20,598 ) NM (70,635 ) (40,870 ) NM Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 222,914 222,462 151,776 222,688 143,652 Diluted 222,914 222,462 151,776 222,688 143,652 (1) Includes share-based compensation and acquisition and legal related charges (see supplemental table for figures)

Edgio, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30. March 31, June 30, June 30. June 30. 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share-based compensation: Cost of services $ 321 $ 679 $ 326 $ 1,000 $ 734 General and administrative 1,151 1,416 2,166 2,567 4,269 Sales and marketing 375 617 1,376 992 2,557 Research and development 1,512 2,488 3,423 4,000 6,743 Total share-based compensation $ 3,359 $ 5,200 $ 7,291 $ 8,559 $ 14,303 Acquisition and legal related charges: Cost of services $ 182 $ 111 $ 70 $ 293 $ 70 General and administrative 261 589 14,522 850 19,629 Sales and marketing 49 42 — 91 — Research and development 549 410 22 959 22 Total acquisition and legal related charges $ 1,041 $ 1,152 $ 14,614 $ 2,193 $ 19,721 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 3,788 $ 3,610 $ 6,791 $ 7,398 $ 12,639 Other depreciation and amortization 292 294 336 586 582 Amortization of intangible assets 5,400 5,313 1,172 10,713 1,958 Total depreciation and amortization $ 9,480 $ 9,217 $ 8,299 $ 18,697 $ 15,179 End of period statistics: Approximate number of active clients 888 900 1,000 888 1,000 Number of employees and employee equivalents 862 982 1,098 862 1,098

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that our management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net loss to be an important indicator of our overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net loss to be U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and restatement related expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and restatement related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, and they also enable us to compare against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP financial results and using Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share U.S. GAAP net loss $ (35,652 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (34,983 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (20,598 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (70,635 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (40,870 ) $ (0.28 ) Share-based compensation 3,359 0.02 5,200 0.02 7,291 0.05 8,559 0.04 14,303 0.10 Non-cash interest expense 220 — 218 — 211 — 438 — 420 — Restructuring charges 3,336 0.01 500 — 4,368 0.03 3,836 0.02 5,066 0.04 Acquisition and legal related expenses 1,041 — 1,152 0.01 14,614 0.10 2,193 0.01 19,721 0.14 Amortization of intangible assets 5,400 0.02 5,313 0.02 1,172 0.01 10,713 0.05 1,958 0.01 Restatement related expenses 2,588 0.01 2,175 0.01 — — 4,763 0.02 — — Non-GAAP net loss $ (19,708 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (20,425 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 7,058 $ 0.05 $ (40,133 ) $ (0.18 ) $ 598 $ — Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation: 222,914 222,462 151,776 222,688 143,652

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP net loss $ (35,652 ) $ (34,983 ) $ (20,598 ) $ (70,635 ) $ (40,870 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,480 9,217 8,299 18,697 15,179 Interest expense 1,701 1,577 1,458 3,278 2,888 Interest and other (income) expense 393 412 1,113 805 1,799 Income tax expense (benefit) 379 398 (19,589 ) 777 (19,383 ) EBITDA $ (23,699 ) $ (23,379 ) $ (29,317 ) $ (47,078 ) $ (40,387 ) Share-based compensation 3,359 5,200 7,291 8,559 14,303 Restructuring charges 3,336 500 4,368 3,836 5,066 Acquisition and legal related expenses 1,041 1,152 14,614 2,193 19,721 Restatement related expenses 2,588 2,175 — 4,763 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,375 ) $ (14,352 ) $ (3,044 ) $ (27,727 ) $ (1,297 )

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 25,235 $ 30,985 $ 18,077 $ 56,220 $ 34,895 Share-based compensation 321 679 326 1,000 734 Acquisition and legal related charges 182 111 70 293 70 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 25,738 $ 31,775 $ 18,473 $ 57,513 $ 35,699 Non-GAAP gross margin 26.9 % 31.2 % 29.1 % 29.1 % 30.0 % GAAP general and administrative expense $ 14,480 $ 16,836 $ 26,812 $ 31,316 $ 42,645 Share-based compensation 1,151 1,416 2,166 2,567 4,269 Acquisition and legal related charges 261 589 14,522 850 19,629 Restatement related expenses 2,588 2,175 — 4,763 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 10,480 $ 12,656 $ 10,124 $ 23,136 $ 18,747 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 16,167 $ 19,622 $ 10,834 $ 35,789 $ 18,461 Share-based compensation 375 617 1,376 992 2,557 Acquisition and legal related charges 49 42 — 91 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 15,743 $ 18,963 $ 9,458 $ 34,706 $ 15,904 GAAP research and development expense $ 18,739 $ 21,016 $ 12,171 $ 39,755 $ 21,749 Share-based compensation 1,512 2,488 3,423 4,000 6,743 Acquisition and legal related charges 549 410 22 959 22 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 16,678 $ 18,118 $ 8,726 $ 34,796 $ 14,984 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 5,692 $ 5,607 $ 1,508 $ 11,299 $ 2,540 Amortization of intangibles (5,400 ) (5,313 ) (1,172 ) (10,713 ) (1,958 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 292 $ 294 $ 336 $ 586 $ 582 GAAP operating loss $ (33,179 ) $ (32,596 ) $ (37,616 ) $ (65,775 ) $ (55,566 ) Share-based compensation 3,359 5,200 7,291 8,559 14,303 Amortization of intangibles 5,400 5,313 1,172 10,713 1,958 Restatement related expenses 2,588 2,175 — 4,763 — Acquisition and legal related charges 1,041 1,152 14,614 2,193 19,721 Restructuring charges 3,336 500 4,368 3,836 5,066 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (17,455 ) $ (18,256 ) $ (10,171 ) $ (35,711 ) $ (14,518 ) GAAP pre-tax loss $ (35,273 ) $ (34,585 ) $ (40,187 ) $ (69,858 ) $ (60,253 ) Share-based compensation 3,359 5,200 7,291 8,559 14,303 Amortization of intangibles 5,400 5,313 1,172 10,713 1,958 Acquisition and legal related charges 1,041 1,152 14,614 2,193 19,721 Restructuring charges 3,336 500 4,368 3,836 5,066 Non-cash interest expense 220 218 211 438 420 Restatement related expenses 2,588 2,175 — 4,763 — Non-GAAP pre-tax loss $ (19,329 ) $ (20,027 ) $ (12,531 ) $ (39,356 ) $ (18,785 ) GAAP net loss $ (35,652 ) $ (34,983 ) $ (20,598 ) $ (70,635 ) $ (40,870 ) Share-based compensation 3,359 5,200 7,291 8,559 14,303 Amortization of intangibles 5,400 5,313 1,172 10,713 1,958 Acquisition and legal related charges 1,041 1,152 14,614 2,193 19,721 Restructuring charges 3,336 500 4,368 3,836 5,066 Non-cash interest expense 220 218 211 438 420 Restatement related expenses 2,588 2,175 — 4,763 — Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (19,708 ) $ (20,425 ) $ 7,058 $ (40,133 ) $ 598 Non-GAAP fully weighted-average basic shares 222,914 222,462 151,776 222,688 143,652 Non-GAAP fully weighted-average diluted shares 222,914 222,462 151,776 222,688 143,652 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP basic share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.18 ) $ — Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP diluted share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.18 ) $ —

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Gross Profit to U.S. Non-GAAP Gross Profit to Cash Gross Profit (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 GAAP gross profit $ 25,235 $ 30,985 $ 18,077 $ 56,220 $ 34,895 Share-based compensation expense 321 679 326 1,000 734 Acquisition and legal related charges 182 111 70 293 70 Non-GAAP gross profit 25,738 31,775 18,473 57,513 35,699 Non-GAAP gross margin 26.9 % 31.2 % 29.1 % 29.1 % 30.0 % Depreciation 3,788 3,610 6,791 7,398 12,639 Cash gross profit $ 29,526 $ 35,385 $ 25,264 $ 64,911 $ 48,338 Cash gross margin 30.8 % 34.7 % 39.7 % 32.8 % 40.6 %

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the United States or (646) 307-1963 internationally, with access code 7179917. The conference call will also be audio cast live from www.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the Edgio website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, capital expenditures, run-rate savings, churn reductions, and pipeline conversions, including the impacts of seasonality, our ability to drive long-term value creation for our shareholders, our ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA profitability, reduce our fixed costs and our breakeven point, and align our cost structure with our revenue baseline, our ability to leverage excess capacity and exercise operational discipline, the integration of Edgecast and our future prospects, areas of investment, and product launches. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing clients, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations, and acquisition activities and contributions from acquired businesses. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.edg.io and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of September 12, 2023, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright (C) 2023 Edgio, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912301722/en/