  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Edgio, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGIO   US53261M1045

EDGIO, INC.

(EGIO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
2.240 USD   -3.86%
05:54pEDGIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24EDGIO, INC.(NASDAQGS : EGIO) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24EDGIO, INC.(NASDAQGS : EGIO) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
Edgio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Diegnan Richard P. JR
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Edgio, Inc. [EGIO] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Legal Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O EDGIO, INC. , 2220 W. 14TH STREET
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
TEMPE AZ 85281
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Diegnan Richard P. JR
C/O EDGIO, INC.
2220 W. 14TH STREET
TEMPE, AZ85281

Chief Legal Officer
Signatures
Richard Diegnan /s/ Marissa Stoltz, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reporting Person received an aggregate of 161,660 RSUs. Subject to the provisions of the Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan and Reporting Person's employment and restricted stock unit agreements with the Company, one-fourth (1/4) of the RSUs will vest on September 1, 2023, and the remaining three-fourths (3/4) will vest on the first day of each December, March, June, and September in equal quarterly installments thereafter for three additional years, provided Executive continues to be a Service Provider through each such vesting date.
(2) $0.00 is used for technical reasons as there is no price for this security until it vests in the case of RSUs, or until it is exercised in the case of stock options.
(3) This includes 161,660 unvested restricted stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Edgio Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EDGIO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 375 M - -
Net income 2022 -65,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 556
Free-Float 97,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Average target price 6,67 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Richard Boncel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David C. Peterschmidt Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kapur Chief Technology Officer
Daniel Carney Senior VP-Global Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDGIO, INC.-32.07%510
ACCENTURE PLC-33.62%174 058
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.96%148 456
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.53%88 763
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.81%78 084
SNOWFLAKE INC.-54.27%49 271