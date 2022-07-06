Edgio : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

Reporting Person received an aggregate of 161,660 RSUs. Subject to the provisions of the Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan and Reporting Person's employment and restricted stock unit agreements with the Company, one-fourth (1/4) of the RSUs will vest on September 1, 2023, and the remaining three-fourths (3/4) will vest on the first day of each December, March, June, and September in equal quarterly installments thereafter for three additional years, provided Executive continues to be a Service Provider through each such vesting date.