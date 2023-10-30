Edgio, Inc. (f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc.) Notice of

Reference is hereby made to the Indenture, dated as of July 27, 2020 (the "Indenture"), between Edgio, Inc. (f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc.) a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as successor in interest to U.S. Bank National Association, a national banking association, as trustee (the "Trustee"), relating to the Company's 3.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (CUSIP No. 53261MAB0) (the "Notes"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this notice shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Indenture. A copy of the Indenture was filed as an exhibit to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 27, 2020.

On October 20, 2023, the Company announced that it has received approval from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") to transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Transfer"). This Transfer is effective as of the opening of business on October 20, 2023. This notice is being provided in accordance with Section 5.01(C)(i)(3) of the Indenture.

NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE AND MAKE-WHOLE EFFECTIVE DATE RESULTING IN A TEMPORARY INCREASE IN THE CONVERSION RATE

In accordance with Section 5.01(C)(i)(3)(b) and Section 5.07 of the Indenture, notice is hereby given that the consummation of the Transfer constitutes a Make-Whole Fundamental Change under the terms of the Indenture, and that October 20, 2023, the date of the consummation of the Transfer, constitutes a Make-Whole Fundamental Change Effective Date under the terms of the Indenture resulting in the Notes becoming convertible as well as a temporary increase in the Conversion Rate applicable to the Notes.

The Conversion Rate in effect on October 19, 2023 was 117.2367 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. The Conversion Rate applicable to Notes that are surrendered for conversion from October 20, 2023, the first public announcement of the consummation of the Transfer, and ending at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding the related Fundamental Change Repurchase Date (the "Make-Whole Fundamental Change Conversion Period"), will be increased pursuant to Section 5.07 of the Indenture. The Fundamental Change Repurchase Date is a date specified by the Company that is not less than 20 business days and not more than 35 business days after the date the Company delivers the Fundamental Change Notice to the Holders. The Company will deliver the Fundamental Change Notice to the Holders no later than November 17, 2023. The increase in the Conversion Rate during the Make-Whole Conversion Period is determined based on the Make-Whole Effective Date, in accordance with Section 5.07 of the Indenture. Because the price per share of our Common Stock was less than $6.69 on the Make-Whole Fundamental Change Effective Date, the Conversion Rate applicable to Notes surrendered during the Make-Whole Conversion Period is not increased and remains 117.2367 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, .

Upon termination of the Make-Whole Fundamental Change Conversion Period, the Conversion Rate will decrease to the Conversion Rate in effect immediately prior to the Make-Whole Fundamental Change Conversion Period. Accordingly, any Holder that fails to convert its Notes during the Make-Whole Fundamental Change Conversion Period will lose its right to receive the increased Conversion Rate.