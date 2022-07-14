Edgio to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq:EGIO), the globally-scaled software solutions provider powering secure seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming experiences at the edge, will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST).

Management will host its earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m.. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). Interested parties can access the call by dialing (844) 200 6205 from the United States or (929) 526 1599 internationally, with access code 974364.

A recording will be available until Monday, August 22 2022, by dialing (866) 813 9403 from the United States or (929) 458 6194 internationally with access code 843122. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the company's website.

About Edgio:

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) is an edge-enabled software solutions provider powering unmatched, secure digital experiences through a seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming platform. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic, and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user. Dedicated to providing unparalleled client care and extending value every step of the way, Edgio is a partner of choice, driving about 20% of worldwide internet traffic to support the most popular shows, movies, sports, games and music, and instant-loading websites. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005890/en/