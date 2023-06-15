Advanced search
    EGIO   US53261M1045

EDGIO, INC.

(EGIO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:35:28 2023-06-15 am EDT
0.4610 USD   +1.05%
Upcoming Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

06/15/2023 | 11:03am EDT
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. (“Edgio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO, LLNW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Edgio securities between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/egio.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose that: (1) the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/egio or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Edgio you have until June 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 362 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 48,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends EDGIO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,46 $
Average target price 2,20 $
Spread / Average Target 382%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Lyons President, CEO, Director & Chief Growth Officer
Stephen Cumming Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David C. Peterschmidt Non-Executive Chairman
Ajay Kapur Co-Chief Technology Officer & GM-Applications
Eric Black Co-Chief Technology Officer & GM-Media
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDGIO, INC.-56.63%101
ACCENTURE PLC18.07%198 964
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.17%145 161
SIEMENS AG26.77%132 411
IBM-2.62%124 584
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.69%89 272
