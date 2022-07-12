Log in
    EDBL   US28059P1057

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED

(EDBL)
Edible Garden Announces Expanded Distribution of its Sustainable Hydro Basil with Major Northeast Retailer

07/12/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Plan to launch new product in more than 350 locations across Northeast

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, today announced the expanded distribution of its sustainable, hydro basil with a major northeast retailer, across their more than 350 locations.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to announce this expanded distribution of our sustainable, hydro basil with a major northeast retailer, which has agreed to carry the product in all their more than 350 locations across the northeast. This represents an important expansion of our geographic footprint for hydro basil, as well as further validation of our growing consumer appeal. With the world’s growing population placing an increasing burden on our environment and food supply, we believe it is our duty to utilize responsible and sustainable farming solutions. Edible Garden uses advanced hydroponic farming methods to provide customers with the highest quality products, free from harmful pesticides and herbicides, residues, or contaminants. The utilization of our hydroponic greenhouse, combined with vertical growing techniques, allows us to maximize product yields in a sustainable manner. Moreover, we avoid depleting natural resources through the use of renewable and proprietary packaging materials that preserve freshness, reduce spoilage and lower costs. This packaging includes a fully sustainable hydro basil tray, a recyclable and biodegradable pot, and a recyclable carboard carrier tray. We are effectively executing on our expansion strategy and look forward to both expanding our SKUs within this major retailer, as well as announcing additional retailers to our growing network.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
EDBL@crescendo-ir.com  


