  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Edible Garden AG Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDBL   US28059P1057

EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED

(EDBL)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-07-10
1.199 USD   +1.59%
Edible Garden Incorporated : CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd - Form 8-K

07/15/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Edible Garden CEO to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 15, 2022 - Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce,today announced that Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022.

Mr. Kras is scheduled to present on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 10:40 A.M. Eastern Time.

The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZV7EIrsfxM. An archived recording of the presentation will be available for at least 90 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ediblegarden.com/.

About Benzinga All Access

Benzinga All Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzinga partners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com

Disclaimer

Edible Garden AG Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 10,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,54 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 11,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James E. Kras President, CEO & Independent Director
Michael C. James CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Ryan Rogers Independent Director
Tracy A. Nazzaro Independent Director
Mathew J. McConnell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDIBLE GARDEN AG INCORPORATED0.00%11
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.19.12%50 070
CORTEVA, INC.8.90%37 263
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.29.39%23 818
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.31%14 903
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.13.61%11 345