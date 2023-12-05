Official EDIE GARD press release

Company Will Exhibit Pulp Product Line of Sustainable Gourmet, USDA Organic, Fermented Sauces and Chili-Based Products

Belvidere, NJ, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announces that it will exhibit its expanding line of premier, certified organic potted herbs, organic cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and local hydroponic lettuces, as well as its new line of Pulp sustainable, gourmet, USDA organic, fermented sauces and chili-based products, at the 2023 New York Produce Show and Conference, Booth #623, in New York City on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

The New York Produce Show and Conference, a world-class event for the industry, is presented by the Eastern Produce Council and PRODUCE BUSINESS Magazine. The highlight of the event is a one-day trade show on December 6th consisting of more than 400 companies, providing producers and retailers the opportunity to network, build relationships, and conduct business.

Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden commented, “We are pleased that we will be displaying our full product line at the New York Produce Show, one of the largest and most prestigious shows of its type in the United States. As a leading greenhouse provider of fresh produce, we are excited about the opportunity to display our diverse product range and reaffirm our dedication to providing flavor-forward, top-tier, sustainably cultivated, organic, fresh, potted and cut herbs, hydroponic basil, and local lettuces. Additionally, we will be exhibiting our Pulp product line of sustainable, gourmet, USDA organic, fermented sauces and chili-based products which highlight our continued commitment to environmental stewardship and product innovation. Pulp resonates with customers who possess a strong affinity for flavor-forward, sustainable, and organic fermented products, as captured in its tagline, ‘Bland to Bold.’ Furthermore, we will be demonstrating our Zero-Waste Inspired® methods, like self-watering systems and breathable bags that enhance the lifespan of our herbs. This show is a great platform for engaging with our retail partners, buyers, suppliers, and industry leaders.”

A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com



