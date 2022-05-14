UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president

* MbZ becomes president at a time of tension with U.S.
* He led a Middle East realignment, forging ties with Israel
* UAE has also deepened ties with Russia and China
* Economic development a priority driving foreign policy
DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' de facto
leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was elected president
of the Gulf Arab state by a federal supreme council on Saturday,
solidifying his rule over the OPEC oil producer and key regional
player.
He becomes president at a time when the UAE's long-standing
ties with the United States have been strained over perceived
U.S. disengagement from its Gulf allies' security concerns and
as Western countries seek support from the region to help
isolate Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
The council, which groups the rulers of the seven emirates
of the UAE federation, elected Sheikh Mohammed, known as MbZ, a
day after the death of his half-brother, President Sheikh
Khalifa bin Zayed, who was also ruler of Abu Dhabi.
"We congratulate him and pledge allegiance to him as do our
people...and the entire country will follow his leadership to
glory," Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who
is also UAE vice-president and premier, said in a Twitter post.
MbZ, 61, had already been wielding power for years during
which he led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new
anti-Iran axis with Israel and invested in the UAE military,
which coupled with its oil wealth, extended Emirati influence.
The UAE, a trade and tourism hub, has also deepened ties
with Russia and China at a time when Washington's political
capital with Abu Dhabi and Riyadh has been eroded by differences
over the Yemen war, Iran and U.S. conditions on lucrative arms
sales.
"Mohammed bin Zayed has set not only the future course for
the UAE but for much of the Gulf in his approach to state
building and power projection," said Kristin Diwan, senior
resident scholar at Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.
"The future direction under him is set and is mirrored in
other Gulf leaders adopting state-led and globally-oriented
economic diversification and a more assertive foreign policy
that looks beyond the Gulf and traditional partners."
The Biden administration has moved to mend ties with oil
heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Both have refused to take
sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rebuffed Western calls
to pump more oil to help tame crude prices.
It was not clear if President Joe Biden would be among world
leaders heading to Abu Dhabi to offer condolences following
Sheikh Khalifa's death. French President Emmanuel Macron is due
to arrive on Sunday.
MbZ has shifted away from a hawkish foreign policy and
military adventurism, that saw the UAE wade into conflicts from
Yemen to Libya, to focus on economic priorities. This has seen
the UAE engage with foes Iran and Turkey after years of
animosity, as well as Syria's president.
"MbZ will need to take further steps to cement the UAE’s
position as the region’s leading financial, logistics, and
trading hub," James Swanston of Capital Economics said in a
note, referring to a push by Gulf states to diversify economies
amid a global energy transition away from hydrocarbons.
(Reporting by Enas Alashray, Lisa Barrington and Saeed Azhar;
Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Christina Fincher)