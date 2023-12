(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa announced Friday that Francesco Arcione has been appointed as the company's new Chief Operating Officer effective January 8, 2024.

On Friday, Edil San Felice closed in the green by 1.9 percent at EUR2.67 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.