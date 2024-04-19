(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa announced Friday the establishment of the new business unit "Engineering and Realization" and the related appointment of Carmine Orsini as director of engineering and realization, effective May 11.

"The appointment is part of the project to strengthen the organizational and managerial structure of Edil San Felice, and Carmine Orsini will work closely with the CEO, with the aim of promoting innovation and consolidating customer orientation," reads the company's statement.

Edil San Felice's corporate reorganization includes the establishment of two business units: "Operations," for the management and implementation of contracts related to the routine and extraordinary maintenance of road, airport, civil and industrial infrastructures, and "Engineering and Construction," for the management and implementation of projects related to the implementation of new infrastructures and the modernization of existing ones.

Edil San Felice's stock is in the green by 1.4 percent at EUR3.65 per share.

