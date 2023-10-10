(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa announced Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of all the shares of Sogem Srl, a Campania-based company active in the restoration and maintenance of protected assets, for a total of EUR410,000.

"This transaction marks an important step," reads the company's note, "coming just two weeks after the listing, as part of Edil San Felice's growth and expansion strategy, which aims to broaden and strengthen its presence both within its own reference sector and in contiguous markets with high potential, as in this case.

The acquisition provides "a plan to relaunch Sogem and the skills within it, and has a strategic value in terms of growth prospects for Edil San Felice, which will be able to take advantage of important market opportunities, originated by the measures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which includes EUR2.7 billion in investments focused on the regeneration of small cultural sites, religious and rural cultural heritage," the company points out.

Edil San Felice thus enriches its offer in maintenance services, obtaining the SOA OG2 certification, which is necessary to participate in tenders in the sector of restoration of protected assets, up to a value of EUR15 million.

Through the combination of Sogem's know-how and Edil San Felice's solidity, the company expects to be able to play a leading role in a high-potential market niche, with an estimated value of around EUR3 billion, but still with a low rate of competitiveness.

Sogem, with solid accumulated experience in the maintenance and restoration of important protected assets, was steadily registering an annual turnover of about EUR2 million until 2019.

However, as a result of the post-pandemic crisis and a succession uncertainty, the ownership progressively slowed down the activity, while it was looking for a partner able to revive the business, found now in Edil San Felice.

Edil San Felice's stock rises 0.4 percent to EUR2.54 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

