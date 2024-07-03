(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa comnunicated Wednesday that it has been awarded a EUR145.1 million contract in RTI with SACS Srl, Operazione Srl and CMO Srl.

Edil San Felice's share is EUR13.6 million, and the work-which will begin in September and last four years, with a design signed by Renzo Piano-will consist of the construction of five buildings to house start-up offices, two buildings of the Milan City Council's civic schools, an area where a food court will be built, and "La Corniche," or the perimeter road in the "Bosco della Goccia" area.

Lorenzo Di Palma, managing director of Edil San Felice, commented, "We are very pleased to be able to participate in such a relevant operation for the city of Milan, with important impacts at the social level thanks to the creation of spaces that will be used for the training and development of new entrepreneurial realities in our country. All through the collaboration with the architect Renzo Piano, of whom we are honored for what he represents in Italy."

"As far as Edil San Felice is concerned, moreover, obtaining this order is an important step forward in the civil construction sector, confirming the path of differentiation of investments and activities that we are pursuing."

Edil San Felice's stock is up 8.2 percent at EUR4.47 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.