(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa on Friday let it be known that it has obtained SOA attestation - categories OG2 and OG12 - "as proof of the company's commitment to ensuring the highest quality and professionalism in the services it offers," according to the memo released.

Category OG2 relates to the restoration and maintenance of property subject to protection, while category OG12 concerns works and facilities for environmental remediation and protection.

These certifications are in addition to the SOA certification, category OG4, with reference to underground works of art, specifically concerning the construction, maintenance or renovation of underground works necessary to enable mobility on the surface.

"The certifications obtained, which are added to an already important list of 13 categories, are a tangible testimony of the company's constant commitment to providing excellent services in the field of maintenance in different sectors, opening new opportunities and consolidating the company as a trusted partner for public and private entities that require services of the highest quality in the restoration and maintenance of goods and services," the note concludes.

Edil San Felice closed Friday down 0.8 percent to EUR2.51 per share.

