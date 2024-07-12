(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa reported obtaining a tax credit of EUR467,000.

The benefit was obtained as a result of the company's application to incur consulting costs related to Edil San Felice's admission to a regulated market, Euronext Growth Milan.

Edil San Felice closed Friday's session in the red by 2.3 percent at EUR4.25 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

