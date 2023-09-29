(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa on Friday reported that it closed the six-month period with a profit of EUR4.1 million from EUR1.8 million in the same period of the previous year, up in triple digits.

As of June 30, production value was EUR21.5 million, up about 38 percent from EUR15.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Ebitda in the period stood at EUR5.4 million from EUR2.5 million, up triple digits from June 30, 2022.

Ebit amounted to EUR5.0 million, up triple digits from EUR2.3 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial debt as of June 30 was EUR3.3 million of net cash from EUR2.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Looking to the future, "the company reports that the performance of the just approved half-yearly report and the current months, allows us to formulate an expectation for the closure of the 2023 financial year that will be close to EUR50 million in terms of value of production and EUR10 million of Ebitda," the company explained in a note.

Edil San Felice on Friday closed in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR2.50 per share.

