(Alliance News) - - Edil San Felice Spa on Monday announced that it has signed the first two implementation contracts of the framework agreement with Anas Sardegna for the maintenance and installation of new road safety barriers.

The agreement, with a total economic value of EUR5 million, was signed in May, will have a duration of four years, and will allow Edil San Felice to make its entry into a new region, continuing its territorial expansion, the company explained in a note.

The metal barriers installed will be of the "triple wave bridge edge class H2" type and, in line with the client's requirements, only barriers guaranteed according to UNI EN1317 will be used.

The first implementation contract, with a value of EUR944,237.39, relates to the upgrading and strengthening of the edge barriers on the works of art, between km 10+000 and 48+000 of the SS 133 in Palau.

The second, on the other hand, is worth EUR1.2 million and concerns the replacement of the current metal road barriers with new ones and the upgrading of the embankments on the SS 389, between km 0+600 and 26+500, in the province of Sassari.

Work is scheduled to start in January 2024, and delivery will be jointly for both implementation contracts, which have a lead time of about 200 days each from the start date of work.

On Monday, Edil San Felice closed in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR2.71 per share.

