(Alliance News) - Edil San Felice Spa announced Thursday that it has been awarded a contract in the railway sector by RFI Rete Ferroviaria Italiana, in the context of a temporary grouping of companies with Manelli Impresa Spa, a leading player in general construction.

Within the grouping, Edil San Felice's share will be EUR12.2 million.

The contract, which will last four years, involves the executive design and execution of extraordinary maintenance works inside 54 RFI stations in the Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy and Valle d'Aosta regions.

The works are aimed at bringing railway buildings and related appurtenances up to standard through various upgrading, plant upgrading and waterproofing works, enabling a restyling of the affected railway stations that can guarantee a higher level of safety for passengers.

"For Edil San Felice, this is a significant milestone in its path of growth and expansion also in contiguous sectors, as declared during the IPO. The contract in question, in fact, represents the company's first order in the railway maintenance sector, which is the main target segment for the horizontal expansion of its business," the company specified in a note.

Edil San Felice closed Wednesday flat at EUR4.17 per share.

