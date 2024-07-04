(Alliance News) - Major European stock markets are expected to rise Thursday on IG futures as investors focus on the UK general election, where polls indicate a significant victory for the center-left Labour Party.

Thus, the FTSE Mib is expected up 0.3 percent or 87.5 points after closing up 1.1 percent at 33,844.95,

In Europe, Paris' CAC 40 is given up 0.3 percent or 23.0 points, London's FTSE100 advances 0.2 percent or 13.8 points while Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected to be in the green by 0.3 percent or 45.3 points.

Last night, the Mid-Cap closed up 1.4 percent to 47,522.29, the Small-Cap closed in the green 1.1 percent to 29,113.33, while Italy Growth closed in the red 0.2 percent to 8,073.36.

Back in Milan, on the Mib, strength on Banca Monte dei Paschi, which rallied 5.7 percent to EUR4.88 per share. Rocca Salimbeni - back in May to the ex-dividend after 13 years - closed Tuesday's session down 1.2 percent.

Unipol - in the green by 3.2 percent - notified Consob that it had signed a share swap contract with 4.77 percent of BPER's underlying capital, which closed up 3.6 percent. This brings the insurance company to 24.62 percent of the Emilia-based bank. In essence, this is a derivative with a long position to February 2028 that will reward Unipol should the Emilian bank's shares appreciate.

Boost also on Leonardo, which closed bullish by 3.8 percent after a 1.2 percent loss on the eve.

Eni - down 0.5 percent - reported Wednesday the purchase of 2.7 million shares between June 24 and June 28 for a total value of EUR38.3 million.

Saipem, on the other hand, left 2.8 percent on the parterre, with a new price at EUR2.34 per share, breaking a long bullish trend and closing at the tail end of the segment.

On the cadet list, purchases on De'Longhi, which closed bullish by 5.2%, in its third bullish session and as the group's best performer.

Strength also on Zignago Vetro, which moved up 3.6 percent-after 1.5 percent red on the eve of the session-and with the shares priced back above the EUR12 area, at EUR12.08.

GVS advanced 3.3 percent, after 4.5 percent red on eve. The stock -- which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2021 -- is now priced in the EUR6.58 per share area.

Webuild, on the other hand, picked up 2.8 percent, after a 0.5 percent deficit balance on eve at EUR2.14 per share.

On the SmallCap, B&C Speaker advances 8.3% after two bearish sessions, bringing the price to EUR16.75.

Seri Industrial takes home 3.6 percent to EUR4.16 per share, after 0.4 percent red on eve.

Strength also on Antares, which closed bullish by 5.0% after 2.3% red on eve, with price at EUR3.34. The stock on the MarketScreener platform--on an average of two analysts--is listed coun fair value of EUR4.00, about 25 percent higher than the current market price.

Beewize, on the other hand, gave up 2.9 percent to EUR0.68, after the 1.5 percent green in the previous session.

Beghelli, on the other hand, left 0.4 percent on the parterre, after 0.4 percent green on the eve and pricing itself at EUR0.24.

Among SMEs, Edil San Felice closed up 7.8 percent, in its third bullish session. The company on Wednesday reported that it was awarded a EUR145.1 million contract in RTI with SACS Srl, Operazione Srl and CMO Srl. Edil San Felice's share is EUR13.6 million and the works-which will start in September and last four years, with a project signed by Renzo Piano-.

Health Italia advanced 3.4 percent, on the heels of the eve's green closed with a more modest 0.5 percent. Earlier in the day the shares came from six sessions ended with bearish candles.

Eles - up 3.8 percent - on Wednesday disclosed that it has received, from a major defense sector customer, an order for two control room simulation classrooms.

Star Workshop - up 2.8 percent - announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a new contract with the European Space Agency to build a complete optical ground station, for Lasercom applications, for the European Space Operations Center ESOC in Darmstadt, Germany. The 24-month contract has a total value of about EUR3.5 million

Among the negative notes, Ambromobiliare gave up 6.9 percent, veering lower after two bullish sessions.

H-Farm, on the other hand, gave up 8.4 percent, after 0.9 percent on the eve and with a new price at EUR0.15 per share and closing flat.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in fractional green, the Hang Seng is picking up 0.1 percent, and the Shanghai Composite closed 0.1 percent in the red.

In New York-where markets will be closed for Independence Day-the Dow closed in the red by 0.1 percent, the S&P gained 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq closed in the green by 0.9 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0787 from USD1.0800 in Wednesday's European stock close while the pound was worth USD1.2746 from USD1.2662 on Wednesday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is trading at USD86.86 per barrel from USD86.22 per barrel at yesterday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,355.44 an ounce from USD2,360.80 on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday's macroeconomic calendar, coming up at 0930 CEST is Italy's construction PMI, as well as from France, Germany and the Eurozone.

At 1330 CEST, the ECB will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting while at 2230 CEST it will be the turn of the Federal Reserve's weekly balance sheet.

On the corporate calendar, no events are scheduled.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.