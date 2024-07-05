(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday in Piazza Affari.
WINNERS
Gismondi 1754 advances 5.9%, best on the list with new price at EUR3.80 per share.
Datrix advances 4.3% to EUR1.57 per share, trailing eve's gain albeit by a more modest 0.7%.
LOSERS
Edil San Felice is giving up 4.6 percent. The company on Wednesday reported that it was awarded a EUR145.1 million contract in RTI with SACS, Operation and CMO. Edil San Felice's share is EUR13.6 million.
E-Globe is giving up 4.4 percent, bringing the price to the EUR1.31 area after two flat sessions.
