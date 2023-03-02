Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  10:27:17 2023-03-02 am EST
16.60 EUR   +1.59%
10:33aEdiliziAcrobatica to Buy 51% Stake in Enigma Capital
MT
10:20aConstructionAcrobatic will take over 51 percent of Enigma Capital in Dubai
AN
02/23ConstructionAcrobatic adjusts dates related to dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ConstructionAcrobatic will take over 51 percent of Enigma Capital in Dubai

03/02/2023 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - EdiliziAcrobatica Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a binding contract to acquire 51 percent of the share capital of Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a Dubai-based holding company under UAE law that heads a group active in the Middle East in the construction, "rope access," residential and commercial building cleaning and facility management services sectors.

The agreement stipulates that, upon closing of the acquisition, EDAC will acquire 51 percent of Enigma Capital's shareholdings, which will be sold by the current shareholders, individuals residing in the United Arab Emirates, who hold a majority stake in Enigma Capital, against payment on the closing date of a provisional price of AED28.3 million, or approximately EUR7.2 million.

Enigma Capital holds beneficial ownership of the entire share capital of the following companies: SBC Global Contracting LCC, Magnum Plus, Spider Access Cladding Works & Building Cleaning which controls Spider Access Cladding Works & Building Cleaning branch of Dubai, Vertico Xtreme LLC which controls Vertico Xtreme KSA.

Enigma Capital and subsidiaries reported revenues ofAED25 million as of December 31, 2021, Ebitda ofAED4 million, net income ofAED3.3 million, and a NFP as of October 31, 2022 ofAED7.6 million.

Concurrently with the closing of the acquisition, the company explains, shareholders' agreements will be signed to govern the governance of Enigma Capital, its subsidiaries, and the circulation of corporate interests, with the selling shareholders continuing to perform a strategic-directional function after the closing of the transaction.

In addition, EdiliziaAcrobatica reported that an opportunity has emerged for Enigma Capital to acquire major contracts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia including one inherent in maintenance and cleaning work in Dubai in the "Burj Khalifa" skyscraper. Given the importance, including in the media, of the orders and the operational complexity in their management, EDAC, through the signing of an interest-bearing loan agreement on October 28, 2022 with Enigma Capital and the selling partners, made available to Enigma Capital financial resources of EUR1.5 million, which enabled it to cope with the necessary initial investments as well as the overall management of the project, in particular the hiring of additional workforce of about 200 resources, compared to those already in force at the group.

EdiliziAcrobatica on Thursday rose 2.1 percent to EUR16.68 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
10:33aEdiliziAcrobatica to Buy 51% Stake in Enigma Capital
MT
10:20aConstructionAcrobatic will take over 51 percent of Enigma Capital in Dubai
AN
02/23ConstructionAcrobatic adjusts dates related to dividend
AN
02/16ConstructionAcrobatics, 2022 revenues increase by double digits
AN
02/15Lists cautious and contrasted; on the Mib advances TIM
AN
02/15Bullish futures; TIM presents business plan
AN
02/14Mib green; Tenaris bullish on eve of accounts
AN
01/12Futures up; markets for 25 bp Fed hike
AN
01/11Milan all in the green; Saipem suffers on the Mib.
AN
01/11Mib rises to 25,400; Hera takes top spot
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 130 M 138 M 138 M
Net income 2022 18,5 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net cash 2022 10,1 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,18x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 134 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 942
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 16,34 €
Average target price 25,25 €
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Director
Simone Muzio Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Marco Caneva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.3.68%143
SWECO AB (PUBL)22.98%4 218
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED10.67%1 700
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-20.25%1 639
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.6.65%901
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.11.74%840