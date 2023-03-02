ConstructionAcrobatic will take over 51 percent of Enigma Capital in Dubai

(Alliance News) - EdiliziAcrobatica Spa announced Thursday that it has signed a binding contract to acquire 51 percent of the share capital of Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a Dubai-based holding company under UAE law that heads a group active in the Middle East in the construction, "rope access," residential and commercial building cleaning and facility management services sectors.

The agreement stipulates that, upon closing of the acquisition, EDAC will acquire 51 percent of Enigma Capital's shareholdings, which will be sold by the current shareholders, individuals residing in the United Arab Emirates, who hold a majority stake in Enigma Capital, against payment on the closing date of a provisional price of AED28.3 million, or approximately EUR7.2 million.

Enigma Capital holds beneficial ownership of the entire share capital of the following companies: SBC Global Contracting LCC, Magnum Plus, Spider Access Cladding Works & Building Cleaning which controls Spider Access Cladding Works & Building Cleaning branch of Dubai, Vertico Xtreme LLC which controls Vertico Xtreme KSA.

Enigma Capital and subsidiaries reported revenues ofAED25 million as of December 31, 2021, Ebitda ofAED4 million, net income ofAED3.3 million, and a NFP as of October 31, 2022 ofAED7.6 million.

Concurrently with the closing of the acquisition, the company explains, shareholders' agreements will be signed to govern the governance of Enigma Capital, its subsidiaries, and the circulation of corporate interests, with the selling shareholders continuing to perform a strategic-directional function after the closing of the transaction.

In addition, EdiliziaAcrobatica reported that an opportunity has emerged for Enigma Capital to acquire major contracts in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia including one inherent in maintenance and cleaning work in Dubai in the "Burj Khalifa" skyscraper. Given the importance, including in the media, of the orders and the operational complexity in their management, EDAC, through the signing of an interest-bearing loan agreement on October 28, 2022 with Enigma Capital and the selling partners, made available to Enigma Capital financial resources of EUR1.5 million, which enabled it to cope with the necessary initial investments as well as the overall management of the project, in particular the hiring of additional workforce of about 200 resources, compared to those already in force at the group.

EdiliziAcrobatica on Thursday rose 2.1 percent to EUR16.68 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

