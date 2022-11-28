Advanced search
EdiliziAcrobatica S p A : EDAC Investor Presentation_HY2022

11/28/2022
Le soluzioni arrivano dall'alto!

HY 2022

It all began in the early 90s, when Riccardo Iovino, a skipper of Genoa accustomed to moving at high altitudes to carry out maintenance on the masts of boats, found himself in front of a friend who had to solve the problem of a gutter to be repaired in a poorly accessible spot. Riccardo proposes to do the job himself, climbing up the roof with the ropework technique. In a few hours the problem is solved and the Founder of Ediliziacrobatica® gains a bottle of wine and, above all, an idea: rope works allow to intervene effectively outside the buildings with enormous advantages in terms of time and money that traditional construction cannot offer.

SEEING THE ENTHUSIASM AND

GRATITUDE THAT CAME OUT OF MY SPEECH, I SAW THE OPPORTUNITY OF A USEFUL SERVICE FOR MANY PEOPLE:

TO MAKE SIMPLE WHAT WOULD BE COMPLICATED IN ANOTHER WAY,

WITH BOTH ECONOMIC AND EFFICIENCY

ADVANTAGES".

THE SERVICES

AVERAGE ORDER SIZE 2022: € 6.100

BUILDINGS WITH MORE THAN 3 FLOORS

Securing and Prompt intervention

Renovation

Installation

 Removal of rickety objects of the

 Restructuring and maintenance

 Execution of hydraulic system

building: façade, ledge, balcony,

of facades, balconies and ledges

 Installation of bird net installation

tiles removal

 Maintenance and replacement of

 Installation and maintenance of

 Prompt intervention includes all

gutters and downspouts:

life lines

the services that are provided

cleaning services and repair and

 Installation of advertising

urgently

replacement services.

billboards and various installations

Proofing

Maintenance

Rebuilding

 Removal of localized infiltrations

 Ordinary maintenance of hedges

 Removal or encapsulation of slate

or the complete rebuilding of the

as well as the rebuilding

and asbestos slabs (carried out by

waterproofing system that may

qualified employees subcontracted

concern balconies, roofs, ledge

to specialized and authorized

and hedges

companies in the industry).

Source: Management

Building cleaning

    • Cleaning of walls and facades (glazing and/or cladding panels)
      • Cleaning of roofs
    • Cleaning of solar panels and

    • windmills
  • Cleaning of gutters and downpipes

Sanitization and Multiservices

Cleaning and disinfection cycle with sanitising detergents using mechanical nebulisers for large surfaces and small nebulisers for small surfaces, to achieve an optimum result and preserve the

condition of the treated surfaces.

3

FAMILIES

The best opportunity for families is that you can plan the work and, consequently, the

expenses. You can also schedule a maintenance plan of your condominium; This will be very useful to avoid irreversible damages that would cause higher expenses.

BUILDING MANAGER

Our assistance service for condominium administrators will help you discover the advantages of rope access. We offer prompt technical support, innovative solutions and management of the construction work in all its aspects, from the request of a quote to the completion of the site.

OUR CUSTOMERS

We take care

of all our

customers

GREAT WORKS AND

MONUMENTS

Working at height with rope access we perform jobs on monuments and historical buildings without disturbing tourists. For example, our rope access technicians worked on Ponte Vecchio in Florence, on the Roman Forum and the Rocca Salimbeni in Siena.

CORPORATE AND HOTELS

Nowadays, image is more important than ever in the tourist industry.

If a structure appears neglected or unidentified, it will adversely affect public opinion and online reputation. With a restyling of your hotel with work done on the facades, your business won't need to close for even a single day.

THE REAL STRENGTH

OF

EDILIZIACROBATICA®

IS PEOPLE

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 130 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 18,5 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2022 10,1 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,75x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 126 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 942
Free-Float 25,3%
Chart EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,36 €
Average target price 25,25 €
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Director
Simone Muzio Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Marco Caneva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.-12.48%131
SWECO AB (PUBL)-40.60%3 477
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.5.39%2 265
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED14.04%1 581
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-11.01%811
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.-1.67%789