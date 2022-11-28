EdiliziAcrobatica S p A : EDAC Investor Presentation_HY2022

It all began in the early 90s, when Riccardo Iovino, a skipper of Genoa accustomed to moving at high altitudes to carry out maintenance on the masts of boats, found himself in front of a friend who had to solve the problem of a gutter to be repaired in a poorly accessible spot. Riccardo proposes to do the job himself, climbing up the roof with the ropework technique. In a few hours the problem is solved and the Founder of Ediliziacrobatica® gains a bottle of wine and, above all, an idea: rope works allow to intervene effectively outside the buildings with enormous advantages in terms of time and money that traditional construction cannot offer.

SEEING THE ENTHUSIASM AND

GRATITUDE THAT CAME OUT OF MY SPEECH, I SAW THE OPPORTUNITY OF A USEFUL SERVICE FOR MANY PEOPLE:

TO MAKE SIMPLE WHAT WOULD BE COMPLICATED IN ANOTHER WAY,

WITH BOTH ECONOMIC AND EFFICIENCY

ADVANTAGES".