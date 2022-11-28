EdiliziAcrobatica S p A : EDAC Investor Presentation_HY2022
Le soluzioni arrivano dall'alto!
HY 2022
It all began in the early 90s, when Riccardo Iovino, a skipper of Genoa accustomed to moving at high altitudes to carry out maintenance on the masts of boats, found himself in front of a friend who had to solve the problem of a gutter to be repaired in a poorly accessible spot. Riccardo proposes to do the job himself, climbing up the roof with the ropework technique. In a few hours the problem is solved and the Founder of Ediliziacrobatica® gains a bottle of wine and, above all, an idea: rope works allow to intervene effectively outside the buildings with enormous advantages in terms of time and money that traditional construction cannot offer.
SEEING THE ENTHUSIASM AND
GRATITUDE THAT CAME OUT OF MY SPEECH, I SAW THE OPPORTUNITY OF A USEFUL SERVICE FOR MANY PEOPLE:
TO MAKE SIMPLE WHAT WOULD BE COMPLICATED IN ANOTHER WAY,
WITH BOTH ECONOMIC AND EFFICIENCY
ADVANTAGES".
THE SERVICES
AVERAGE ORDER SIZE 2022: € 6.100
BUILDINGS WITH MORE THAN 3 FLOORS
Securing and Prompt intervention
Renovation
Installation
Removal of rickety objects of the
Restructuring and maintenance
Execution of hydraulic system
building: façade, ledge, balcony,
of facades, balconies and ledges
Installation of bird net installation
tiles removal
Maintenance and replacement of
Installation and maintenance of
Prompt intervention includes all
gutters and downspouts:
life lines
the services that are provided
cleaning services and repair and
Installation of advertising
urgently
replacement services.
billboards and various installations
Proofing
Maintenance
Rebuilding
Removal of localized infiltrations
Ordinary maintenance of hedges
Removal or encapsulation of slate
or the complete rebuilding of the
as well as the rebuilding
and asbestos slabs (carried out by
waterproofing system that may
qualified employees subcontracted
concern balconies, roofs, ledge
to specialized and authorized
and hedges
companies in the industry).
Source: Management
Building cleaning
Cleaning of walls and facades (glazing and/or cladding panels)
Cleaning of roofs
Cleaning of solar panels and
windmills
Cleaning of gutters and downpipes
Sanitization and Multiservices
Cleaning and disinfection cycle with sanitising detergents using mechanical nebulisers for large surfaces and small nebulisers for small surfaces, to achieve an optimum result and preserve the
condition of the treated surfaces.
FAMILIES
The best opportunity for families is that you can plan the work and, consequently, the
expenses. You can also schedule a maintenance plan of your condominium; This will be very useful to avoid irreversible damages that would cause higher expenses.
BUILDING MANAGER
Our assistance service for condominium administrators will help you discover the advantages of rope access. We offer prompt technical support, innovative solutions and management of the construction work in all its aspects, from the request of a quote to the completion of the site.
OUR CUSTOMERS
We take care
of all our
customers
GREAT WORKS AND
MONUMENTS
Working at height with rope access we perform jobs on monuments and historical buildings without disturbing tourists. For example, our rope access technicians worked on Ponte Vecchio in Florence, on the Roman Forum and the Rocca Salimbeni in Siena.
CORPORATE AND HOTELS
Nowadays, image is more important than ever in the tourist industry.
If a structure appears neglected or unidentified, it will adversely affect public opinion and online reputation. With a restyling of your hotel with work done on the facades, your business won't need to close for even a single day.
THE REAL STRENGTH
OF
EDILIZIACROBATICA®
IS PEOPLE
