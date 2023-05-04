Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-03 am EDT
17.60 EUR    0.00%
02:08aEdiliziAcrobatica reports quarterly revenues up double digits
AN
05/03Europeans up; UniCredit soars after accounts
AN
05/03Europeans up; Fed and ECB decisions awaited
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EdiliziAcrobatica reports quarterly revenues up double digits

05/04/2023 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - EdiliziAcrobatica Spa reported Thursday that revenues in the first quarter of the year were EUR36.8 million, up nearly 11 percent from the first quarter 2022 figure of EUR33.3 million.

The company also reports that in Italy revenues were EUR28.2 million, down 12 percent from the same period last year when they were EUR32.2 million, benefiting, albeit not extraordinarily, from state incentives.

EA110, on the other hand, the group's energy efficiency company, alone posted revenues of EUR5 million.

"The happy intuition of diversifying investments, as well as that of internationalizing the brand, is also evident from the positive performance of the French and Spanish companies, which recorded revenues of EUR1.1 million and EUR300,000, respectively," the note reads.

Still on the subject of internationalization, it is from the entry as majority shareholder in Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a company based in the United Arab Emirates active in the ropeway construction sector, "that comes an extraordinarily encouraging result, amounting to EUR2.2 million in the first months of this fiscal year," the company further specifies.

The drop in Italian revenues, therefore, has been "largely recovered thanks to the group's other subsidiaries and business diversification, first of all EA110, which alone is worth one-sixth of turnover this quarter," commented Riccardo Iovino, ceo & founder of EdiliziAcrobatica.

EdiliziAcrobatica's stock on Wednesday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR17.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
02:08aEdiliziAcrobatica reports quarterly revenues up double digits
AN
05/03Europeans up; UniCredit soars after accounts
AN
05/03Europeans up; Fed and ECB decisions awaited
AN
05/02Mib in the red; bloodbath for oil stocks
AN
04/13Mib still down; fashion stocks do well
AN
04/13Europeans up; Juventus at bottom on Mid
AN
04/12EdiliziAcrobatica, contracts grow 43% in first quarter
AN
04/11EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/30ConstructionAcrobatic grows in 2022 and detaches dividend
AN
03/29Campanella green confirmation of futures; STM bullish
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 167 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2023 18,5 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2023 3,00 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,93x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 144 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 055
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,60 €
Average target price 25,85 €
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Director
Simone Muzio Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Marco Caneva Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.11.68%159
SWECO AB (PUBL)33.60%4 758
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED20.00%1 844
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-29.49%1 484
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.25.73%940
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.10.19%921
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer