EdiliziAcrobatica reports quarterly revenues up double digits

(Alliance News) - EdiliziAcrobatica Spa reported Thursday that revenues in the first quarter of the year were EUR36.8 million, up nearly 11 percent from the first quarter 2022 figure of EUR33.3 million.

The company also reports that in Italy revenues were EUR28.2 million, down 12 percent from the same period last year when they were EUR32.2 million, benefiting, albeit not extraordinarily, from state incentives.

EA110, on the other hand, the group's energy efficiency company, alone posted revenues of EUR5 million.

"The happy intuition of diversifying investments, as well as that of internationalizing the brand, is also evident from the positive performance of the French and Spanish companies, which recorded revenues of EUR1.1 million and EUR300,000, respectively," the note reads.

Still on the subject of internationalization, it is from the entry as majority shareholder in Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a company based in the United Arab Emirates active in the ropeway construction sector, "that comes an extraordinarily encouraging result, amounting to EUR2.2 million in the first months of this fiscal year," the company further specifies.

The drop in Italian revenues, therefore, has been "largely recovered thanks to the group's other subsidiaries and business diversification, first of all EA110, which alone is worth one-sixth of turnover this quarter," commented Riccardo Iovino, ceo & founder of EdiliziAcrobatica.

EdiliziAcrobatica's stock on Wednesday closed 1.1 percent in the red at EUR17.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.