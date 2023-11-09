(Alliance News) - EdiliziAcrobatica Spa reported Thursday that it reported revenues of EUR118 million in the first nine months of the year, up 6.0 percent from EUR111 million in the same period last year.

In Italy, as far as direct locations are concerned, revenues generated in the first nine months amounted to EUR86 million, down 17% from the same period last year when they were EUR103 million, benefiting from state incentives; there is a growing performance given the 53% increase in the number of contracts signed compared to the same period last year, which guarantees us growth in the near future.

The company reported the performance of Energy - a group company active in the energy efficiency sector - which recorded revenues of EUR23.4 million, up sharply from EUR3.7 million recorded as of September 30, 2022.

Still on the topic of internationalization, it is from the entry as majority shareholder in Enigma Capital Investments LLC, a company based in the United Arab Emirates active in the ropeway construction sector, that comes a result that brings revenues of EUR4.4 million, considering only the post-acquisition accrual between April and September.

In Italy, direct operating locations as of Sept. 30 reached 97, an increase of 15 from the 82 reached as of Sept. 30, 2022.

EdiliziAcrobatica on Wednesday closed in the green by 2.8 percent at EUR13.05 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.