(Alliance News) - EdiliziAcrobatica Spa reported Wednesday that it closed the first quarter with revenues slightly down year-on-year to EUR33.3 million from EUR34.6 million in the same period last year.

Specifically, in Italy, revenues generated in the first quarter increased by 1.4 percent to EUR28.6 million from EUR28.2 million in 2023, "an absolutely positive figure and in sharp contrast to the construction sector, which, as is well known, has been severely affected by the termination of state incentives," the company said.

Acrobatica France saw revenues rise to EUR1.2 million from EUR1.1 million; Acrobatica Iberica reported an increase to EUR450,000 from EUR300,000; Acrobatica Monaco reported an increase to EUR190,000 from EUR30,000; and Enigma, in the Middle East, reported revenues of EUR2.7 million from EUR2.2 million a year earlier.

As for Acrobatica Energy, which is undergoing a business conversion in 2024 from business related to government incentives to photovoltaic business, it has already achieved revenues of EUR150,000 in the first quarter, while preparing, at the same time, the structure for the next quarters of the year, in which it will reap the expected results. In the same period of the previous year, revenues were EUR5 million, stemming from the state incentive business.

