  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDAC   IT0005351504

EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.

(EDAC)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

PRESS RELEASE: PRESS RELEASE EDILIZIACROBATICA SPA JOINS THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT

05/04/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE
EDILIZIACROBATICA SPA JOINS THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT

Genoa, 26 April 2021 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., a leading company in Italy and Europe in the field of rope access construction, present in Italy and France with over 100 operating areas employing over 1,100 people, has signed an agreement with which it commits to achieve the objectives of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), an initiative joined by several thousand companies worldwide and that offers leadership guidelines aimed at inspiring sustainable policies in full respect of corporate social responsibility. With this signature, EdiliziAcrobatica has committed to adopt the ten principles dictated by the United Nations in the fields of human rights, social standards, the environment and the fight against corruption. Joining the UNGC thus underscores EdiliziAcrobatica's long-term commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.
'The choice to join the United Nations Global Compact for the Environment', commented Riccardo Iovino, CEO and Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, 'is in line with the commitment we made as a company from our founding to contribute concretely to the protection of our planet through the adoption of a technology with low environmental impact, which is in fact the double safety rope that we use every day. Indeed, just this year EdiliziAcrobatica launched its ESG - Environment, Social and Governance project with which it is even more committed to pursuing ethical objectives through the adoption and implementation of best practices'. 'EdiliziAcrobatica promotes and encourages policies of equality contrary to all types of discrimination of sex, race, religion and political orientation', explained Anna Marras, partner and director with responsibility for human resources at EdiliziAcrobatica. 'Our company employs men and women from different parts of the world who practice different religions and who are perfectly integrated, feeling part of a family - our family - where each person is considered invaluable'

Disclaimer

EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 42,4 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2020 0,90 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
Net Debt 2020 6,00 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 55,5 M 66,6 M 66,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,45x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 563
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlo Sirombo Chief Financial Officer
Simonetta Simoni Chairman
Simone Muzio Director & Technical Director
Davide Marasso Head-Information Technology
Eva Consolo Head-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDILIZIACROBATICA S.P.A.34.09%68
SWECO AB (PUBL)0.13%6 377
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-1.49%3 834
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.5.56%1 592
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD0.54%1 510
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.14.24%1 344
