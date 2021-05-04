PRESS RELEASE: PRESS RELEASE EDILIZIACROBATICA SPA JOINS THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT

PRESS RELEASE

EDILIZIACROBATICA SPA JOINS THE UNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT

Genoa, 26 April 2021 - EdiliziAcrobatica S.p.A., a leading company in Italy and Europe in the field of rope access construction, present in Italy and France with over 100 operating areas employing over 1,100 people, has signed an agreement with which it commits to achieve the objectives of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), an initiative joined by several thousand companies worldwide and that offers leadership guidelines aimed at inspiring sustainable policies in full respect of corporate social responsibility. With this signature, EdiliziAcrobatica has committed to adopt the ten principles dictated by the United Nations in the fields of human rights, social standards, the environment and the fight against corruption. Joining the UNGC thus underscores EdiliziAcrobatica's long-term commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

'The choice to join the United Nations Global Compact for the Environment', commented Riccardo Iovino, CEO and Founder of EdiliziAcrobatica, 'is in line with the commitment we made as a company from our founding to contribute concretely to the protection of our planet through the adoption of a technology with low environmental impact, which is in fact the double safety rope that we use every day. Indeed, just this year EdiliziAcrobatica launched its ESG - Environment, Social and Governance project with which it is even more committed to pursuing ethical objectives through the adoption and implementation of best practices'. 'EdiliziAcrobatica promotes and encourages policies of equality contrary to all types of discrimination of sex, race, religion and political orientation', explained Anna Marras, partner and director with responsibility for human resources at EdiliziAcrobatica. 'Our company employs men and women from different parts of the world who practice different religions and who are perfectly integrated, feeling part of a family - our family - where each person is considered invaluable'