Over the six months to 30 April 2023, the Company's net asset value per share* decreased by 7.5%, which compares to a fall of 1.5% in the S&P Global Smaller Companies Index, total return in sterling terms, over the same period. The share price

over the six months fell by 13.6% to 149.20p representing a discount of 18.4% to the net asset value at 30 April 2023. This compares to a 12.7% discount at the beginning of the period. The Company buys back its own shares when the discount is substantial in absolute terms and relative to its peers; 2,865,382 shares were bought back in the period and are held in treasury.

Over the five-year period to 30 April 2023, the Company's net asset value per share* increased by 21.8% while the comparative index increased by 33.8%. The share price decreased by 4.8% over this period.

The market environment remains largely as discussed in the 2022 Annual Report: a dynamic post-pandemic adjustment period where companies and stock markets are navigating inflationary and geopolitical challenges. This is sculpting a new investment environment. One where capital is less freely available, the hurdle rate for returns is higher and the tolerance of uncertainty is markedly lower. The immediate manifestation of this is a shortening of the time horizons of many investors, lulling them into a mindset where the near-term resiliency of what they invest in is paramount and the future is approached with a large dose of pessimism.

We are unashamedly long-term investors with our analytical radar tuned towards high-potentialearly-stage growth opportunities. The current myopic environment described above is not conducive to our approach. We are accustomed to having a time horizon and investment style that can be out of sync with broader equity markets. In many ways, this seems an unavoidable aspect of contemporary equity investing. As bruising as this can feel in the near term, it ultimately creates the opportunity.