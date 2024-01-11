Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust PLC - trust managed by Baillie Gifford that aims for capital growth from "initially immature entrepreneurial companies" globally - Chair Henry Strutt will retire from the board at the next annual general meeting, expected to be in March. Jonathan Simpson-Dent, a "seasoned private equity investor with extensive experience of chairing company boards", will replace Strutt as chair. Additionally, Helen James will stand down as senior independent director at the AGM and will leave the board in 2025. Jane McCracken will replace her as senior independent director.

Current stock price: 152.35 pence, up 0.5% in London on Thursday morning

12-month change: down 14%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

