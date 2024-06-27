EDION Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the sale of home electric appliances, and the operation of home electronics mass retailers from Hokkaido to Okinawa. The Company is engaged in the sale of home appliances through directly managed stores, mobile phone specialty stores, mail-order stores and franchise stores. The other business is involved in the operation of software specialty stores, the operation and development of information systems, the sale and construction of solar power generation systems, home remodeling, the purchase and sale of used information and communication equipment, and processing and sale of useful metals, the sale of office supplies, daily necessities, the sale of alcoholic beverages, the management of a professional soccer team, as well as the operation of programming classes.