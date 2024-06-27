2024 年６月 27

株式会社エディオン

代表取締役会長執行役員

久保 允誉

コ ー ド 番 号 2730（東証プライム市場）

取締役上席執行役員

経営企画本部長 石田 亜紀

2025年満期ユーロ円建転換社債型新株予約権付社債の

転換価額の調整に関するお知らせ

当社が発行した2025年満期ユーロ円建転換社債型新株予約権付社債の転換価額が下記のとおり調整さ れることとなりましたので、お知らせいたします。

１．転換価額の調整

2025年満期ユーロ円建

1,109.4

1,093.0

転換社債型新株予約権付社債

2024年４月１日以降

３．調整事由 2024年６月27日開催の第23(2024年３月期)定時株主総会において期末配当を１株につき23円と

する剰余金配当案が承認可決されたことに伴い、2025年満期ユーロ円建転換社債型新株予約権付社債 の転換価額調整条項に従い、当該転換価額を調整するものであります。

IR広報部 電話番号06-6202-6016

