Delayed
Japan Exchange
01:57:22 2024-06-27 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1,625
JPY
+0.81%
+0.81%
+3.37%
EDION : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price of Euroyen Convertible Bonds with Stock Acquisition Rights Maturity in 2025
June 27, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT
2025年満期ユーロ円建転換社債型新株予約権付社債の
転換価額の調整に関するお知らせ
当社が発行した
2025年満期ユーロ円建転換社債型新株予約権付社債の転換価額が下記のとおり調整さ れることとなりましたので、お知らせいたします。
記
１．転換価額の調整
（銘 柄）
（調整前転換価額）
（調整後転換価額）
2025年満期ユーロ円建
1,109.4
円
1,093.0
円
転換社債型新株予約権付社債
２．適 用 日
2024年４月１日以降
３．調整事由
2024年６月 27日開催の第 23回 (2024年３月期 )定時株主総会において期末配当を１株につき 23円と
する剰余金配当案が承認可決されたことに伴い、
2025年満期ユーロ円建転換社債型新株予約権付社債 の転換価額調整条項に従い、当該転換価額を調整するものであります。
以 上
お問い合わせ先
IR 広報部 電話番号06-6202-6016
Disclaimer Edion Corporation published this content on
27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
27 June 2024 06:05:05 UTC.
EDION Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the sale of home electric appliances, and the operation of home electronics mass retailers from Hokkaido to Okinawa. The Company is engaged in the sale of home appliances through directly managed stores, mobile phone specialty stores, mail-order stores and franchise stores. The other business is involved in the operation of software specialty stores, the operation and development of information systems, the sale and construction of solar power generation systems, home remodeling, the purchase and sale of used information and communication equipment, and processing and sale of useful metals, the sale of office supplies, daily necessities, the sale of alcoholic beverages, the management of a professional soccer team, as well as the operation of programming classes.
Last Close Price
1,612
JPY
Average target price
1,350
JPY
Spread / Average Target
-16.25% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
