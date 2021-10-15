Log in
    EDDY   CA28085A1066

EDISON BATTERY METALS CORP.

(EDDY)
Edison Battery Metals Approved for Trading on the OTCQB

10/15/2021 | 12:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Edison Battery Metals (TSXV: EDDY) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison", "EDDY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol EDDYF at open of markets today, October 15, 2021.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

Nathan Rotstein, CEO, comments: "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through the OTCQB, the Company will have increased access to U.S.-based investors and a much broader shareholder base."

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"
Nathan Rotstein
Chief Executive Officer, Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisoncobalt.com
Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Edison's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99787


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,08 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net cash 2020 0,72 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,76 M 7,89 M 7,90 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Nathan Rotstein Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher James Hobbs Director
Luisa Moreno Director
Roger F. Dahn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON BATTERY METALS CORP.183.33%8
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.37.66%52 586
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-3.27%45 998
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.112.01%18 811
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.11%10 320
NANJING HANRUI COBALT CO.,LTD.-14.81%3 819