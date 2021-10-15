Edison Battery Metals Approved for Trading on the OTCQB

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Edison Battery Metals (TSXV: EDDY) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison", "EDDY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the OTC Markets Group Inc. to commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol EDDYF at open of markets today, October 15, 2021.

The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process.

Nathan Rotstein, CEO, comments: "We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market. Through the OTCQB, the Company will have increased access to U.S.-based investors and a much broader shareholder base."

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

