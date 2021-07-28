Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Edison Cobalt Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDDY   CA28088P1009

EDISON COBALT CORP.

(EDDY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Edison Announces Name Change

07/28/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2021) - Edison Cobalt Corp (TSXV: EDDY("Edison", "EDDY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Edison Cobalt Corp." to "Edison Battery Metals Corp." to better reflect the direction of the Company.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading effective July 30, 2021 (the "Effective Date") under the new name of Edison Battery Metals Corp. The trading symbol ("EDDY") on the TSXV remains the same. On the Effective Date, the Company's new CUSIP number will be 28085A106 and its new ISIN will be CA28085A1066.

There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change. As a result, shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the change of name was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. The Company's acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors: 
"Nathan Rotstein" 
Nathan Rotstein 
Chief Executive Officer, Director 

For more information please contact:
Tel: 416-526-3217
Email: info@edisoncobalt.com
Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek Safe Harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/91482


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about EDISON COBALT CORP.
03:30pEdison Announces Name Change
NE
06/17EDISON COBALT : Down after Reporting Deal to Buy Resource Ventures in Argentina
MT
06/17Edison Acquires Lithium Brine Claims in South America's Famed Lithium Triangl..
CI
06/17Edison Acquires Lithium Brine Claims in South America's Famed Lithium Triangl..
NE
06/17Edison Cobalt Corp. entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement to ..
CI
05/27Edison Cobalt Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Mar..
CI
05/27Edison Cobalt Corp. announced that it has received CAD 0.108 million in fundi..
CI
05/18Edison Cobalt Corp. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/18Edison Appoints Roger Dahn to the Board of Directors
NE
05/18Edison Cobalt Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.108 million in..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,08 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net cash 2020 0,72 M 0,57 M 0,57 M
P/E ratio 2020 -25,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10,9 M 8,65 M 8,67 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart EDISON COBALT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Edison Cobalt Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nathan Rotstein Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher James Hobbs Director
Luisa Moreno Director
Roger F. Dahn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDISON COBALT CORP.250.00%9
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.40.85%53 272
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-0.20%50 242
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.70.63%14 609
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-2.34%11 206
BOLIDEN AB15.82%10 728