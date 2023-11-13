Edison International Stock price
Equities
EIX
US2810201077
Electric Utilities
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|63.72 USD
|+0.87%
|-0.52%
|+0.16%
|Nov. 03
|Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $66 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Nov. 02
|The Fed doesn't want to raise rates (but is pretending to)
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|17.33 B
|Sales 2024 *
|18.24 B
|Capitalization
|24.44 B
|Net income 2023 *
|1,536 M
|Net income 2024 *
|1,912 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
3,31x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|32.90 B
|Net Debt 2024 *
|35.92 B
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,31x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
16,1x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
12,8x
|Employees
|13,388
|Yield 2023 *
4,62%
|Yield 2024 *
4,85%
|Free-Float
|99.81%
|1 day
|+0.87%
|1 week
|-0.52%
|Current month
|+1.05%
|1 month
|-1.80%
|3 months
|-9.66%
|6 months
|-13.52%
|Current year
|+0.16%
1 week
62.22
64.07
1 month
61.64
66.56
Current year
58.82
74.92
1 year
58.82
74.92
3 years
53.92
74.92
5 years
43.63
78.93
10 years
43.63
83.38
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Pedro Pizarro CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|57
|2016
Maria Rigatti DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|59
|2016
Sam Ramraj IRC
|Investor Relations Contact
|-
|2017
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Vanessa Chang BRD
|Director/Board Member
|70
|2007
Brian Trent BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2018
Linda Stuntz BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|5.20%
|1 M€
|-.--%
|4.40%
|790 M€
|-31.54%
|4.40%
|9 M€
|-32.26%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|63.72
|+0.87%
|1,886,220
|23-11-09
|63.17
|+0.40%
|2,433,824
|23-11-08
|62.92
|-0.94%
|1,915,494
|23-11-07
|63.52
|-0.56%
|1,347,125
|23-11-06
|63.88
|-0.27%
|2,686,693
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Edison International specializes in the production and the distribution of electricity. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - production and sale of electricity; - other: primarily financial services.
SectorElectric Utilities
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
63.72USD
Average target price
72.06USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.09%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+0.16%
|24 441 M $
|-34.04%
|113 B $
|-4.64%
|74 271 M $
|-14.29%
|68 031 M $
|+22.70%
|66 441 M $
|-18.17%
|40 861 M $
|-8.79%
|39 250 M $
|+41.25%
|38 891 M $
|-26.68%
|37 622 M $
|+3.20%
|33 489 M $