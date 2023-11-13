Stock EIX EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Edison International

Edison International Stock price

Equities

EIX

US2810201077

Electric Utilities

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Edison International 5-day change 1st Jan Change
63.72 USD +0.87% -0.52% +0.16%
Nov. 03 Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $66 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Nov. 02 The Fed doesn't want to raise rates (but is pretending to)
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 17.33 B Sales 2024 * 18.24 B Capitalization 24.44 B
Net income 2023 * 1,536 M Net income 2024 * 1,912 M EV / Sales 2023 *
3,31x
Net Debt 2023 * 32.90 B Net Debt 2024 * 35.92 B EV / Sales 2024 *
3,31x
P/E ratio 2023 *
16,1x
P/E ratio 2024 *
12,8x
Employees 13,388
Yield 2023 *
4,62%
Yield 2024 *
4,85%
Free-Float 99.81%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Edison International

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Edison International

Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $66 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
The Fed doesn't want to raise rates (but is pretending to)
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Intel, CVS, Caterpillar, Qualcomm...
Edison International misses profit estimates due to wildfire claims RE
Edison International Q3 Core Earnings, Revenue Fall; 2023 EPS Outlook Reaffirmed MT
Edison International miss profit estimates RE
Transcript : Edison International, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
Edison International Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Edison International Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $52 From $53, Maintains Underweight Rating MT
North American Morning Briefing : Yields Fall -2- DJ
Evercore ISI Upgrades Edison International to Outperform From In Line, Cuts Price Target to $68 Form $74 MT
Guggenheim Adjusts Edison International's Price Target to $63 From $74, Neutral Rating Kept MT
U.S. Currency FA
Barclays Raises Edison International's Price Target to $70 From $68, Equalweight Rating Maintained MT
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Edison International

Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $66 From $63, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Intel, CVS, Caterpillar, Qualcomm...
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Edison International to $52 From $53, Maintains Underweight Rating MT
Evercore ISI Upgrades Edison International to Outperform From In Line, Cuts Price Target to $68 Form $74 MT
Guggenheim Adjusts Edison International's Price Target to $63 From $74, Neutral Rating Kept MT
More recommendations

Press releases Edison International

Edison International Announces Waiver of Minimum Tender Condition and Extension of Tender Offers for Its 5.00% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B and 5.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A BU
Edison International : Third Quarter 2023 Results CEO and CFO Earnings Call Prepared Remarks PU
Edison International : Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Presentation PU
Edison International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
More press releases

News in other languages on Edison International

Et à la fin, c'est la big tech qui gagne
En Direct des Marchés : Airbus, TotalEnergies, Eramet, Valneva, BAE Systems, Novo Nordisk, Solvay...
EN DIRECTO DESDE LOS MERCADOS: Alfen, ACS, Nokia, Solvay, Schneider, Google, Booking, Exxon, Leonardo, Novo Nordisk...
Bolsa de Madrid: Y al final, ganan las grandes tecnológicas
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 14. November 2023
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.87%
1 week-0.52%
Current month+1.05%
1 month-1.80%
3 months-9.66%
6 months-13.52%
Current year+0.16%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
62.22
Extreme 62.22
64.07
1 month
61.64
Extreme 61.64
66.56
Current year
58.82
Extreme 58.82
74.92
1 year
58.82
Extreme 58.82
74.92
3 years
53.92
Extreme 53.92
74.92
5 years
43.63
Extreme 43.63
78.93
10 years
43.63
Extreme 43.63
83.38
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Edison International

Managers TitleAgeSince
Pedro Pizarro CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 57 2016
Maria Rigatti DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 59 2016
Sam Ramraj IRC
 Investor Relations Contact - 2017
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Vanessa Chang BRD
 Director/Board Member 70 2007
Brian Trent BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2018
Linda Stuntz BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 2014
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Edison International

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
CI UTILITIES GIANTS COVERED CALL ETF - CAD ETF CI Utilities Giants Covered Call ETF - CAD
5.20% 1 M€ -.--%
AMUNDI MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF - DIST - EUR ETF Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Dist - EUR
4.40% 790 M€ -31.54%
AMUNDI MSCI NEW ENERGY ESG SCREENED UCITS ETF - ACC - EUR ETF Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc - EUR
4.40% 9 M€ -32.26% -
More ETFs positioned on Edison International

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 63.72 +0.87% 1,886,220
23-11-09 63.17 +0.40% 2,433,824
23-11-08 62.92 -0.94% 1,915,494
23-11-07 63.52 -0.56% 1,347,125
23-11-06 63.88 -0.27% 2,686,693

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Edison International specializes in the production and the distribution of electricity. The group's activity is organized around 2 areas: - production and sale of electricity; - other: primarily financial services.
Sector
Electric Utilities
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Edison International

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
63.72USD
Average target price
72.06USD
Spread / Average Target
+13.09%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electric Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL Stock Edison International
+0.16% 24 441 M $
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
-34.04% 113 B $
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
-4.64% 74 271 M $
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
-14.29% 68 031 M $
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
+22.70% 66 441 M $
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
-18.17% 40 861 M $
EXELON CORPORATION Stock Exelon Corporation
-8.79% 39 250 M $
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+41.25% 38 891 M $
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
-26.68% 37 622 M $
PG&E CORPORATION Stock PG&E Corporation
+3.20% 33 489 M $
Other Electric Utilities
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Edison International - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer