02/28/2021 - SCE Electric Safety Incident Report re: Knolls Fire

From: webmaster@cpuc.ca.gov <webmaster@cpuc.ca.gov> Sent: Sunday, February 28, 2021 11:49:21 AM

To: usrb@cpuc.ca.gov <usrb@cpuc.ca.gov> Cc: Paul Pimentel <Paul.Pimentel@sce.com>

Subject: (External):Electric Safety Incident Reported- Southern California Edison Company Incident No: 210228-14790

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 2/28/2021 11:34:43 AM

Incident Date: 2/28/2021 @ 4:20 a.m. Reported By: Paul C. Pimentel, Senior Manager Utility Name: Southern California Edison Company Phone Number: (626)695-4705

Email Address: Paul.pimentel@sce.com

Incident Location: Malibu Canyon Road/Malibu Knolls Road Malibu, Los Angeles County

- Operator Judgement? Yes

- Media Coverage? Yes

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

- Utilities Facilities: Serra

- Voltage (KV): 16 kV

Summary: SCE submits this report as it may involve an event that meets the subject of significant public attention or media coverage reporting requirement. Preliminary information indicates the Knolls Fire was reported at 4:24 a.m. Forward progress was stopped and the fire burned approximately 5 acres. There were no structures damaged nor injuries reported. Our information indicates a RAR on the Serra 16kV Circuit out of Crater Substation experienced a relay at 4:16 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.