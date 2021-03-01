Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

02/28/2021 - SCE Electric Safety Incident Report re: Knolls Fire

03/01/2021 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From: webmaster@cpuc.ca.gov <webmaster@cpuc.ca.gov> Sent: Sunday, February 28, 2021 11:49:21 AM

To: usrb@cpuc.ca.gov <usrb@cpuc.ca.gov> Cc: Paul Pimentel <Paul.Pimentel@sce.com>

Subject: (External):Electric Safety Incident Reported- Southern California Edison Company Incident No: 210228-14790

*** EXTERNAL EMAIL - Use caution when opening links or attachments ***

The Following information regarding this incident has been reported:

Reporting Date: 2/28/2021 11:34:43 AM

Incident Date: 2/28/2021 @ 4:20 a.m. Reported By: Paul C. Pimentel, Senior Manager Utility Name: Southern California Edison Company Phone Number: (626)695-4705

Email Address: Paul.pimentel@sce.com

Incident Location: Malibu Canyon Road/Malibu Knolls Road Malibu, Los Angeles County

Reasons For Reporting:

  • - Fatalities? No (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Names of Fatalities:

  • - Injuries? (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Names of Injured:

  • - Damage? No (Utility: , Others: )

  • - Interruption? (Total Customers: , Total Hours: )

  • - Operator Judgement? Yes

  • - Media Coverage? Yes

Cause of Incident: Unknown (Other Cause: )

Agencies on Scene:

Facilities Affected:

  • - Utilities Facilities: Serra

  • - Voltage (KV): 16 kV

  • - Customer's Facilities:

DigIn Information:

  • - Excavator Name:

  • - Contact:

  • - Phone: (___)___-____

Incident Recovery:

- On Scene Date & Time: @ 00:00 a.m.

- Service Restored: @ 00:00 a.m.

Summary: SCE submits this report as it may involve an event that meets the subject of significant public attention or media coverage reporting requirement. Preliminary information indicates the Knolls Fire was reported at 4:24 a.m. Forward progress was stopped and the fire burned approximately 5 acres. There were no structures damaged nor injuries reported. Our information indicates a RAR on the Serra 16kV Circuit out of Crater Substation experienced a relay at 4:16 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 28 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 21:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
04:19p02/28/2021 - SCE ELECTRIC SAFETY INC : Knolls Fire
PU
02/26EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : A Message From the Edison International Managing Committ..
PU
02/26EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Earnings Flash (EIX) EDISON INTERNATIONAL Reports Q4 Rev..
MT
02/25EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : and Southern California Edison Declare Dividends
BU
02/25EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
BU
02/25EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Transparency and Partnership as Accelerants to Diversity..
PU
02/23EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : SCE Celebrates African American Accomplishments
PU
02/17EDISON INTERNATIONAL  : Pioneering Black Lineman Lights the Way
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 793 M - -
Net income 2021 1 610 M - -
Net Debt 2021 23 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 20 478 M 20 478 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 13 351
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 69,81 $
Last Close Price 53,99 $
Spread / Highest target 46,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Michael D. Montoya Chief Ethics & Compliance Office, Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-14.06%20 478
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.76%144 012
ENEL S.P.A.-5.22%96 457
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.90%78 140
ORSTED A/S-19.74%68 173
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.52%65 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ