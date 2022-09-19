09/19/2022 - SCE Section 315 Letter re: Ridge Fire

Lynette M Rodriguez

Advisor

September 19, 2022

Claim #: 202209120

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION STATE OF CALIFORNIA

ATTN: CHRIS LEE - WILDFIRE SAFETY AND ENFORCEMENT BRANCH 320 W FOURTH STREET SUITE 500

LOS ANGELES CA 90013

Re: RIDGE FIRE Date of Incident: August 19, 2022 Location of Incident: North San Gabriel Canyon Road, Azusa CA Dear Mr. Lee:

In accordance with the reporting requirements set forth in Resolution E-4184, this letter supplements the notice Southern California Edison Company (SCE) provided to the Commission via the web-based reporting system on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:18 p.m., regarding the above-referenced incident. SCE is required to submit this information pursuant to Commission instructions, resolutions and the Public Utilities Code, and submits this report under Public Utilities Code Section 315.

On August 19, 2022 at approximately 3:16 p.m., a wildland fire known as the "Ridge Fire" was reported near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road in the City of Azusa. The Ridge Fire burned approximately 6 acres of natural vegetation and no third-party damage was reported. Full containment of the fire was achieved on that same day by approximately 10:00 p.m. While multiple agencies participated in fire suppression efforts, it is our understanding that the Los Angeles County Fire Department is the lead agency on the fire investigation.

Our information reflects this area is part of the Jarvis 12 kV Circuit out of Dalton Substation. On August 19, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., the Jarvis 12 kV Circuit relayed to a lock-out at Remote Automatic Recloser (RAR) 0990. Our personnel verified the equipment had operated and remained open due to the fire conditions pending further patrol activity.

Once SCE was granted access to the fire area, SCE determined that the circuit activity was caused by metallic balloons contacting SCE uncovered overhead primary facilities located on Pole No. 4160275E. There were no downed conductors in the subject area. As part of its investigation, on August 19, 2022, SCE personnel retained one green mylar balloon with a tear and melted mark and one bag of metallic balloon debris that had been removed from Pole No. 4160275E. The following day, August 20, 2022, SCE personnel removed the following materials: one double composite crossarm; six primary polymer insulators (attached to crossarm) with 336 covered conductor jumpers; two primary polymer dead-end insulators with 336 dead