09/19/2022 - SCE Section 315 Letter re: Ridge Fire

Lynette M Rodriguez
Advisor
September 19, 2022
Claim #: 202209120
PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION STATE OF CALIFORNIA
ATTN: CHRIS LEE - WILDFIRE SAFETY AND ENFORCEMENT BRANCH 320 W FOURTH STREET SUITE 500
LOS ANGELES CA 90013
|
Re: RIDGE FIRE
|
|
Date of Incident:
|
August 19, 2022
|
Location of Incident:
|
North San Gabriel Canyon Road, Azusa CA
|
Dear Mr. Lee:
|
In accordance with the reporting requirements set forth in Resolution E-4184, this letter supplements the notice Southern California Edison Company (SCE) provided to the Commission via the web-based reporting system on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6:18 p.m., regarding the above-referenced incident. SCE is required to submit this information pursuant to Commission instructions, resolutions and the Public Utilities Code, and submits this report under Public Utilities Code Section 315.
On August 19, 2022 at approximately 3:16 p.m., a wildland fire known as the "Ridge Fire" was reported near North San Gabriel Canyon Road and Old San Gabriel Canyon Road in the City of Azusa. The Ridge Fire burned approximately 6 acres of natural vegetation and no third-party damage was reported. Full containment of the fire was achieved on that same day by approximately 10:00 p.m. While multiple agencies participated in fire suppression efforts, it is our understanding that the Los Angeles County Fire Department is the lead agency on the fire investigation.
Our information reflects this area is part of the Jarvis 12 kV Circuit out of Dalton Substation. On August 19, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., the Jarvis 12 kV Circuit relayed to a lock-out at Remote Automatic Recloser (RAR) 0990. Our personnel verified the equipment had operated and remained open due to the fire conditions pending further patrol activity.
Once SCE was granted access to the fire area, SCE determined that the circuit activity was caused by metallic balloons contacting SCE uncovered overhead primary facilities located on Pole No. 4160275E. There were no downed conductors in the subject area. As part of its investigation, on August 19, 2022, SCE personnel retained one green mylar balloon with a tear and melted mark and one bag of metallic balloon debris that had been removed from Pole No. 4160275E. The following day, August 20, 2022, SCE personnel removed the following materials: one double composite crossarm; six primary polymer insulators (attached to crossarm) with 336 covered conductor jumpers; two primary polymer dead-end insulators with 336 dead
|
P.O. Box 900
|
2244 Walnut Grove Ave.
|
Rosemead, California 91770
|
(626) 302-7369
|
Fax (626) 569-2573
Public Utilities Commission
September 19, 2022
Page 2 of 2
end shoes (attached to crossarm); two polymer dead-ends with 336 ACSR dead-end shoes from Pole No.741400E, west of Pole No. 4160275E; and three 336ACSR jumper wires from Pole No. 4741400E, west of Pole No. 4160275E.
All items were retained by SCE and have been secured at our storage facility. We made these items available for your visual inspection on Friday, August 26, 2022. Agency personnel did not request removal of any SCE facilities.
No injuries or damages have been reported to SCE in connection with this event.
Sincerely,
Lynette M Rodriguez