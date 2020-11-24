11/24/2020 – Description: SCE Section 315 Letter re: Silverado Fire

Jose Moran

Senior Advisor

November 24, 2020

202012297

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION STATE OF CALIFORNIA

ATTN: RICHARD LE

320 W FOURTH STREET SUITE 500 LOS ANGELES CA 90013

Re: Date of Incident: October 26, 2020 Location of Incident: East Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado, California

Dear Richard Le:

In accordance with the reporting requirements set forth in Resolution E-4184, this letter supplements the notice Southern California Edison Company (SCE) provided to the Commission via the web-based reporting system on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:39 a.m., regarding the above-referenced incident. SCE is required to submit this information pursuant to Commission instructions, resolutions and the Public Utilities Code, and submits this report under Public Utilities Code Section 315.

On Monday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 6:47 a.m., during a Santa Ana wind event, a wildland fire named the "Silverado Fire" ignited in the unincorporated area of Silverado, Orange County, California. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), Cal Fire, and United States Forest Service (USFS) personnel responded, and were involved in fire suppression activities. OCFA took the lead in the fire investigation.

OCFA investigators focused on an area located on East Santiago Canyon Road, west of Limestone Spur Road. This presumed area of origin was located approximately 100 feet south of a span of overhead utility facilities attached to Pole Nos. 1419541E and 1419546E, which included SCE overhead 12 kV electrical conductors as well as five overhead telecommunication lines owned by third parties.

Although OCFA has not shared the details of its investigation with SCE, it appears that OCFA is investigating whether a broken lashing wire we understand belongs to T-Mobile contacted an SCE overhead primary conductor causing the ignition of the Silverado Fire. The investigation is ongoing and SCE is also investigating and evaluating other potential causes of the ignition such as human activity in the area as well as the construction, maintenance, and/or design of the subject span.

As part of its investigation, OCFA personnel requested removal of materials within the subject span of utility facilities, which included SCE overhead primary conductors and five overhead telecommunication lines. We understand the telecommunication facilities were the property of