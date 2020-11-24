11/24/2020 – Description: SCE Section 315 Letter re: Silverado Fire

Jose Moran
November 24, 2020
October 26, 2020
East Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado, California
Dear Richard Le:
In accordance with the reporting requirements set forth in Resolution E-4184, this letter supplements the notice Southern California Edison Company (SCE) provided to the Commission via the web-based reporting system on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:39 a.m., regarding the above-referenced incident. SCE is required to submit this information pursuant to Commission instructions, resolutions and the Public Utilities Code, and submits this report under Public Utilities Code Section 315.
On Monday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 6:47 a.m., during a Santa Ana wind event, a wildland fire named the "Silverado Fire" ignited in the unincorporated area of Silverado, Orange County, California. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), Cal Fire, and United States Forest Service (USFS) personnel responded, and were involved in fire suppression activities. OCFA took the lead in the fire investigation.
OCFA investigators focused on an area located on East Santiago Canyon Road, west of Limestone Spur Road. This presumed area of origin was located approximately 100 feet south of a span of overhead utility facilities attached to Pole Nos. 1419541E and 1419546E, which included SCE overhead 12 kV electrical conductors as well as five overhead telecommunication lines owned by third parties.
Although OCFA has not shared the details of its investigation with SCE, it appears that OCFA is investigating whether a broken lashing wire we understand belongs to T-Mobile contacted an SCE overhead primary conductor causing the ignition of the Silverado Fire. The investigation is ongoing and SCE is also investigating and evaluating other potential causes of the ignition such as human activity in the area as well as the construction, maintenance, and/or design of the subject span.
As part of its investigation, OCFA personnel requested removal of materials within the subject span of utility facilities, which included SCE overhead primary conductors and five overhead telecommunication lines. We understand the telecommunication facilities were the property of
T-Mobile (formerly Sprint PCS), Verizon, Cox Communications, and AT&T (2 lines). SCE cooperated with this request, and on Saturday, October 31, 2020, SCE personnel removed three 4/0 ACSR overhead primary conductors, one conductor spacer, 6 insulators, and 2 bird guards from the subject span. All items were retained by OCFA. On the same date, SCE replaced three conductors in the subject span and all their attachments and associated materials. SCE is evaluating whether additional repairs are needed now that the scene has been released. It is our understanding that the telecommunication companies also cooperated with OCFA on the removal of their respective lines.
The SCE conductors in the subject span were served from the Taiwan 12 kV Circuit out of Modena Substation. Although the circuit did not relay or lock-out prior to the first report of the fire, the circuit did experience elevations of amperage prior to and around that time. We have not yet determined the cause of the elevated amperage readings, and are evaluating whether a lashing wire contact is the cause.
OCFA reported that the Silverado Fire burned approximately 12,466 acres, destroyed 1 commercial and 2 residential structures, and damaged 9 commercial and residential structures. There were also 4 minor other structures damaged or destroyed. Methane re-generation pipelines located at the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill were destroyed in the fire, and approximately 200 acres of avocado orchards were damaged. Sadly, 2 firefighters reportedly sustained serious injuries. Suppression costs are currently estimated at over $20.1 million.
While damage to SCE facilities have not yet been tabulated, we are aware of approximately 62 poles that have been damaged and over 45,000 feet of conductor and cable that has been replaced as a result of the Silverado Fire.
Sincerely,
Jose Moran
