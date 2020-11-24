Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Edison International    EIX

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

11/24/2020 – Description: SCE Section 315 Letter re: Silverado Fire

11/24/2020 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jose Moran

Senior Advisor

November 24, 2020

202012297

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION STATE OF CALIFORNIA

ATTN: RICHARD LE

320 W FOURTH STREET SUITE 500 LOS ANGELES CA 90013

Re:

Date of Incident:

October 26, 2020

Location of Incident:

East Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado, California

Dear Richard Le:

In accordance with the reporting requirements set forth in Resolution E-4184, this letter supplements the notice Southern California Edison Company (SCE) provided to the Commission via the web-based reporting system on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:39 a.m., regarding the above-referenced incident. SCE is required to submit this information pursuant to Commission instructions, resolutions and the Public Utilities Code, and submits this report under Public Utilities Code Section 315.

On Monday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 6:47 a.m., during a Santa Ana wind event, a wildland fire named the "Silverado Fire" ignited in the unincorporated area of Silverado, Orange County, California. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA), Cal Fire, and United States Forest Service (USFS) personnel responded, and were involved in fire suppression activities. OCFA took the lead in the fire investigation.

OCFA investigators focused on an area located on East Santiago Canyon Road, west of Limestone Spur Road. This presumed area of origin was located approximately 100 feet south of a span of overhead utility facilities attached to Pole Nos. 1419541E and 1419546E, which included SCE overhead 12 kV electrical conductors as well as five overhead telecommunication lines owned by third parties.

Although OCFA has not shared the details of its investigation with SCE, it appears that OCFA is investigating whether a broken lashing wire we understand belongs to T-Mobile contacted an SCE overhead primary conductor causing the ignition of the Silverado Fire. The investigation is ongoing and SCE is also investigating and evaluating other potential causes of the ignition such as human activity in the area as well as the construction, maintenance, and/or design of the subject span.

As part of its investigation, OCFA personnel requested removal of materials within the subject span of utility facilities, which included SCE overhead primary conductors and five overhead telecommunication lines. We understand the telecommunication facilities were the property of

P.O. Box 900

2244 Walnut Grove Ave.

Rosemead, California 91770

(626) 302-6972

Fax (626) 569-2573

Public Utilities Commission

November 24, 2020

Page 2 of 2

T-Mobile (formerly Sprint PCS), Verizon, Cox Communications, and AT&T (2 lines). SCE cooperated with this request, and on Saturday, October 31, 2020, SCE personnel removed three 4/0 ACSR overhead primary conductors, one conductor spacer, 6 insulators, and 2 bird guards from the subject span. All items were retained by OCFA. On the same date, SCE replaced three conductors in the subject span and all their attachments and associated materials. SCE is evaluating whether additional repairs are needed now that the scene has been released. It is our understanding that the telecommunication companies also cooperated with OCFA on the removal of their respective lines.

The SCE conductors in the subject span were served from the Taiwan 12 kV Circuit out of Modena Substation. Although the circuit did not relay or lock-out prior to the first report of the fire, the circuit did experience elevations of amperage prior to and around that time. We have not yet determined the cause of the elevated amperage readings, and are evaluating whether a lashing wire contact is the cause.

OCFA reported that the Silverado Fire burned approximately 12,466 acres, destroyed 1 commercial and 2 residential structures, and damaged 9 commercial and residential structures. There were also 4 minor other structures damaged or destroyed. Methane re-generation pipelines located at the Frank R. Bowerman Landfill were destroyed in the fire, and approximately 200 acres of avocado orchards were damaged. Sadly, 2 firefighters reportedly sustained serious injuries. Suppression costs are currently estimated at over $20.1 million.

While damage to SCE facilities have not yet been tabulated, we are aware of approximately 62 poles that have been damaged and over 45,000 feet of conductor and cable that has been replaced as a result of the Silverado Fire.

Sincerely,

Jose Moran

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2020 22:34:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EDISON INTERNATIONAL
05:35p11/24/2020 &NDASH; DESCRIPTION : SCE Section 315 Letter re: Silverado Fire
PU
11/17EDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Names Top-10 Cities for Reporting Phone Scams, Urges ..
AQ
11/16EDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Names Top-10 Cities for Reporting Phone Scams, Urges ..
BU
11/05EDISON INTERNATIONAL : New Charging Stations Help Mammoth Lakes Residents, Visit..
PU
11/03EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Business Update Supplement - SCE 2021 GRC Track 2 Settlem..
PU
11/02EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 11/02/2020 - Business Update Supplement
PU
10/28EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28EDISON INTERNATIONAL : Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results
AQ
10/27EDISON INTERNATIONAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 400 M - -
Net income 2020 913 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 774 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 24 282 M 24 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 12 937
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 69,75 $
Last Close Price 64,15 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Peter J. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL-14.93%24 282
NEXTERA ENERGY23.17%146 088
ENEL S.P.A.14.25%97 012
IBERDROLA, S.A.23.47%82 041
ORSTED A/S63.28%75 043
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.32%68 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ