    EIX   US2810201077

EDISON INTERNATIONAL

(EIX)
12/10/2021 - SCE Section 315 Letter re: Middle Fire

12/10/2021
Jennifer Marie Diaz

Advisor

December 10, 2021

202112844

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION STATE OF CALIFORNIA

ATTN: DESMOND LEW

320 W. FOURTH STREET, SUITE 500 LOS ANGELES, CA 90013

Re: Date of Incident:

November 11, 2021

Location of Incident:

Middle Ranch Road, Avalon, California

Dear Mr. Lew:

In accordance with the reporting requirements set forth in Resolution E-4184, this letter supplements the notice Southern California Edison Company (SCE) provided to the Commission via the web-based emergency reporting system on November 11, 2021 at 8:19 p.m. regarding the above-referenced incident. SCE is required to submit this information pursuant to Commission instructions, resolutions and the Public Utilities Code, and submits this report under Public Utilities Code Section 315.

On November 11, 2021 at 1:25 p.m., a vegetation fire, subsequently identified as the Middle Fire, was reported on Catalina Island in the area of Middle Ranch Road. The Middle Fire burned a reported 17 acres of vegetation before it was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) and other agencies. Responding fire authorities reported to SCE personnel that they believed the ignition of the fire was caused by two birds contacting SCE overhead primary conductors. To date, we have not received the final investigation report from

LACFD.

SCE field personnel, who responded to the reported ignition site, observed two burned birds on the scene between Pole Nos. X10282E and X10703E on the Interior 12kV distribution circuit out of Pebbly Beach Substation. The circuit did not experience an interruption because of this incident.

The overhead conductors supported by the subject poles did not show signs of damage/arcing, so no repairs were made to the conductors. However, two fuses operated at Branch Line Fuse No. 043653 located at Pole No. 1492675E as a result of the incident. Repairs consisted of replacing the two fuses, and although there was no indication that primary conductors in the subject span contacted each other, SCE also installed line spacers.

Jennifer Marie Diaz

Advisor

SCE is unaware of any third-party property damage or injuries attributed to this incident.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Marie Diaz

Disclaimer

Edison International published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 21:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
